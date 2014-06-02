Following Kevin Love’s Weekend Journey To Boston

06.02.14 4 years ago
According to multiple sources, All-Star forward Kevin Love was in Boston this past weekend to check out the city and “see what it’s like.” After “never really [spending] that much time” in the city, Love’s impromptu trip has been the main topic of conversation in Beantown, creating a whirlwind of speculation over the last 72 hours after speculation around the NBA about his possible future in the capital of the commonwealth.

Love started off his weekend with a trip The Greatest Bar (right down the street from TD Garden):

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ironically, Love then went and checked out Club “Rumor” with some Patriots players, including recently acquired cornerback Darrelle Revis:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

On Saturday, Love was spotted by a recent Harvard grad while most likely drinking a Dunkin Donuts iced coffee — something you can’t get in Minnesota.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Find out where Love went on Sunday…

TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDARRELLE REVISdavid ortizinstagramKEVIN LOVEMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESRAJON RONDOTwitter

