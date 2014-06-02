Following Kevin Love’s Weekend Journey To Boston

Love started off his weekend with a trip The Greatest Bar (right down the street from TD Garden):
Let's show @kevinlove we're the GREATEST city! Gr8 2 cu u last nite, come back really soon. #KevinLoveToBoston pic.twitter.com/nqkJOkWWE3
— The Greatest Bar (@TheGreatestbar) May 31, 2014
Ironically, Love then went and checked out Club “Rumor” with some Patriots players, including recently acquired cornerback Darrelle Revis:
A little birdie tells me Kevin Love was in Boston last night hanging out with #Patriots players. Checking out his future hometown perhaps?
— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) May 31, 2014
Revis was one of the fellows hanging out with Kevin Love last night in Boston BTW
— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) May 31, 2014
On Saturday, Love was spotted by a recent Harvard grad while most likely drinking a Dunkin Donuts iced coffee — something you can’t get in Minnesota.
Spoke w/ the Harvard grad who took this photo with @kevinlove in Boston yesterday. My story: http://t.co/qZBrHZnf0o pic.twitter.com/wMxFrJLIZJ
— Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) June 1, 2014
