Foot Locker Exclusive: Reebok Answer IV “PHILA” Pack

Just a day after we got news of Reebok coming correct for the spring with a “Whites Collection,” which will feature a number of their most popular silhouettes in all-white, here’s a look at the upcoming Foot Locker exclusive pack: the

Dropping tomorrow, both shoes sport the longtime red, white and blue of the 76ers. Yet even as they still have the same silhouette and design (the I3 brand logo, zipper lace cover, Iverson portrait and his “Only the Strong Survive” tattoo/mantra are all still here), they are also constructed with materials you don’t normally find on the Answer IV: suede toe boxes, leather inner linings, tumbled leather uppers, and icy colored outsoles.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. EST, you can get these on March 15 either online (Footlocker.com) or at participating Foot Lockers. They will retail for $125 each.

Hit page 2 for a closer look at the blue-based sneaker…