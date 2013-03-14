Foot Locker Exclusive: Reebok Answer IV “PHILA” Pack

#Style – Kicks and Gear
03.14.13 5 years ago
Just a day after we got news of Reebok coming correct for the spring with a “Whites Collection,” which will feature a number of their most popular silhouettes in all-white, here’s a look at the upcoming Foot Locker exclusive pack: the Reebok Answer IV “PHILA.”

Dropping tomorrow, both shoes sport the longtime red, white and blue of the 76ers. Yet even as they still have the same silhouette and design (the I3 brand logo, zipper lace cover, Iverson portrait and his “Only the Strong Survive” tattoo/mantra are all still here), they are also constructed with materials you don’t normally find on the Answer IV: suede toe boxes, leather inner linings, tumbled leather uppers, and icy colored outsoles.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. EST, you can get these on March 15 either online (Footlocker.com) or at participating Foot Lockers. They will retail for $125 each.

Hit page 2 for a closer look at the blue-based sneaker…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSALLEN IVERSONAnswer IVFOOT LOCKERREEBOKReebok Answer IVReebok Answer IV "PHILA" PackReebok ClassicsStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP