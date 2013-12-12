Foot Locker Releases Limited Edition Bulls Starter Jacket

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Chicago Bulls
12.12.13 5 years ago

This weekend sees the release of the Air Jordan XI “Gamma Ray” that Chris Paul recently showed off on Instagram. As a way to augment the occasion even further, Foot Locker is releasing a limited edition Chicago Bulls Starter Jacket that matches the newest Air Jordan colorway.

Retailing at $200, only 1,972 have been created to celebrate the year Starter Brand was first established. So grab one while you can and enjoy the nostalgia of Starter Jackets with the exclusive color. Plus, the jacket looks pretty tight with a pair of those new J11 Gamma Rays.

What do you think?

TAGSCHICAGO BULLSFOOT LOCKERStarter JacketsStyle - Kicks and Gear

