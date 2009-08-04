For Sale: 1 Ricky Rubio

When you’re an incoming NBA rookie, your offseason usually goes like this: Sign with an agent, work out for teams, get drafted, play summer league, settle into your new city. And depending on how popular you are, knock out some photo shoots and commercial shoots before training camp.
If you’re the agent of an NBA rookie, it’s like this: Sign the player, get him drafted as high as possible, tie up any loose ends as far as getting your guy settled, then try to get as many endoresement deals as possible.
For Ricky Rubio‘s people, that “loose ends” part is dominating this offseason (and could dominate the next two seasons), and the endorsement part is becoming more and more important by the day.
In an effort to help foot the bill of the $6 million-plus buyout from DKV Joventut, Rubio and his reps are, according to today’s St. Paul Pioneer Press, seeking out all the endorsements they can get, including ones in Minnesota. By now you’ve seen the Gillette ad where Rubio shares camera time with Derek Jeter, Tiger Woods and Roger Federer. With his international appeal, it shouldn’t be too hard. From an Associated Press article a couple weeks ago:
“He’s young. He’s Spanish. He’s a good-looking kid,” said (Matt) Delzell, a director for Los Angeles-based Davie Brown Talent, one of the largest talent buyers in the United States. “There is a lot of hype and buzz that is already around him.”
“Buzz” is that most fickle, slippery of qualities that is harder to get a grip on than one of the point guard’s no-look passes. But Delzell said that intangible quality, combined with a flashy style of play, a baby face and a shaggy ‘do that is en vogue with young people make the 18-year-old Rubio a highly marketable commodity in the endorsement world. …
“There are plenty of companies who will say that he’s interesting and will keep an eye on him, but we’re not going to invest or commit that significant amount of money without seeing that he’s legit,” Delzell said. “So if he performs, I don’t have a doubt that he will be able to make up that buyout amount. It will come down to performance.”
Whenever he gets to the NBA, Rubio should be a media beast (if, like the article says, he plays well). Even if he’s still playing in Spain this season, you have to imagine some forward-thinking U.S.-based companies will want to get on the train early when he’s looking for them and before he’s in a position to reject offers.
I think companies might be a little cautious about signing dude to an endorsement deal when he might be playing in Europe next year (unless the company is trying to appeal to that foreign market ofcourse)
He’s in a Gillette ad?? he doesn’t need to shave.
all he needs is a rough towel. that’ll take his fluff right off.
and i hate players just trying to get as many endorsement deals as possible, without even knowing about the companies.
all these players doing ads for mcd or burger king(to name only a few) make me sick. it’s shit food and they are shit companies. everybody who doesn’t run around for several hours in the gym every day will become a big, fat and unhealthy slob. like 60% of americans. yeah, go ahead and tell everybody how great it is. good job.
“he doesn’t need to shave.
all he needs is a rough towel.” lol
#3 what’s wrong with doing a BK or McDs ad? Nothing wrong with eating a burger every now and than. It’s all about self control.
Both are great companies and good at what they do. It’s not their fault people eat at them 24/7 and don’t exercise.
@ 4 both are great companies?? dude are you fucking kiddin’ me. you might wanna read up on that. i wouldn’t even fuckin’ know where to start listing the shit they do.
but that’s probably a discussion for a different site. shoudn’t have started it…
so… pro athletes should be passing up a couple mil to get endorsed by a company that has good business ethics and standards? thats not the world we live in my dude, good luck with that one
@ DeGuy
I agree with you. Anyone who says McDonald’s or BK is good is a fucking idiot. I think having a burger every now and then is completely fine. McDonald’s and BK don’t server burgers though. They sell chemicals that when put together taste similar to a shitty burger.
Also, anyone who would say that BK or MCd’s has good business ethics and standards needs to read a book about those companies.
It’s like Bill Hicks said, “Anyone who does an advertisement is off the artistic roll-call…permanently. Except Willie Nelson (because of his IRS debt).”
Of course Rubio is an athlete, not an artist, so fuck it.
@8, nobody here said that they did
I’ve read Fast Food Nation and well aware of the crap that gets put into the food. If you don’t than you are the idiot.
To all you guys knocking McD’s and BK why don’t you tell me what gear you wear when you play bball? Nike? Adidas? Reebok? Bunch of hypocrites!!!
Are you kidding me? Jordan put his name and face on everything and anything for a dollar. I worked in a gas station in 2000 and mj was endorsing some generic batteries we were selling. I used to give a buddy so much shit for the bs that jordan endorsed
rubio is trash… nothing more than a glorified white chocolate. most of the trash layups he throws up would never fly in the nba against a dwight howard, tyson chandler, even a dwywane wade or lebron. i don’t know why people think this kid is the second coming of anyone. he won’t make it in the league… especially if he think he’s too good for the timberwolves. i would take sebastian telfair over him anyday
Rubio is doing what he had to do to afford playing in the NBA, which is something fans should appreciate
I could care less. Call me when he gets to the NBA.
@ #4
I was laughing at the line posted in comment #2.
I could give a shit who endorses him for now. He should go get whatever money he can get. Who knows, he might turn out to be a bust and this is the best it’s going to get, either way the window to get easy money is not one you should let close without taking full advantage.
I’m not saying McD’s or BK are these great companies, neither are Nike and Adidas if you look at them in the same light, I’m just saying they handing out money and I’d go get some too if I was Rubio.
I dont get what the timberwolves are doing.
They already have a guarnteed stud at PG in Flynn (WNY holla) i dont understand why they just wont sell his ass to the highest bidding major market and be done with him.
I also dont understand why when rubio is guanteed to make at LEAST $20 million dollars minimum including endorsements over the next 5-7 years they dont agree to a reasonable buyout amount and get a got damn loan and buy out his contract so he can come over here.
Is it me or is he coming off as a pampered little bitch and you’re beginning not to even give a shit about EVER seeing him play?
SMH
Get your fucking ass over here already!
I think Ricky Lubio should focus more on how to get a brighter future than other things like doing ads.Though Lubio is said to be talent,it is still doubtful whether he could do all his flashy moves in NBA.
lol @ Lubio
I believe that David khan should trade rubio I mean what is this bullshit about rubio and jonny Flynn playing man the timberwolves gave some retarded kid the job as general manager.
see all it burns down to tho is money. some of you guys saying fuck it, go and get your money. you don’t think a couple of million salary is enough to keep you going the rest of your life?
no, you need to go out and buy lots of stupid shit you don’t need, like fuckin’ houses with 316 rooms for 2 people, 21 cars, fucking jewellery and a fucking private jet.
yeah, real important
@NTstateOFmind yes they fucking did(@4) thats what got me started
@DeGuy
It’s so easy for people to criticize athletes for taking more money, but let’s reverse the roles. Would you willingly give up 3-4 million? Especially since a lot of these athletes came from impoverished situations. Yes NBA players do buy extravagant things, but you also have to remember that NBA players retire relatively early, and a lot of them don’t have the education to get a meaningful job. What’s wrong with setting your family up for life?
dood, i could set my family up for life with 1 million.
and not all players have that sort of background.
all i’m saying is they don’t need all that. it is true, that is probably has a lot to do with culture and background. a great example(all tho extreme) is sprewells turning down of i dunno how many million, because it’s just not enough to “set his family up for life”
and yes, i would willingly say fuck off to 10 million if mcd offered it. but maybe thats just me…
getting a loan sounds like a good idea.
As for McD’s, BK, and the shoes compaines of course they have poor ethics. That’s almost the only way to have such a huge profit in this society. McD’s with their $1 menu of unhealthy shit, but not salads listed below $4-$5. Nike with their $180 Lebrons, and Jordan with their $200 shoes. It’s sick. I’m going to start pimping Starbury’s and Protoge’s from here on out anyway.
#24 Last time I checked McDs wasn’t making anyone buy their food. So you bust them for having a dollar menu yet applaud Starbury for coming out with cheap shoes? Sound like a hypocrite to me.
Deguy you must be some f-ing financial genius if you can set up your family for life on a million dollars or plan to live in a tent.
Is it me or is he coming off as a pampered little bitch and you’re beginning not to even give a shit about EVER seeing him play?
—-
+1
I’m to the point where I want to see him play in the league, just so he can get crushed and exposed on a nightly basis. This nonsense has gone on long enough. The Wolves just need to sell his rights, and be done with it.
@25
actually i was thinking in euro, as i am from europe.
and no, you don’t havta be a financial genius.
the simplest saving account will give you 5% interest(and you can get more) a year. 50000 euro. that’s roughly 4200 euro(or 6000 usd) a month. don’t know where you are from, but here you live quite well with that amount. and thats without having to work ever again(if you don’t want to that is)
#27 show me a savings account paying 5% interest rate. I also like how you took $1 million USD and converted that to 1 million euros but than used the exchange rate back to dollars to figure out the monthly income. It’s obvious you are no financial genius.
$1 million dollars would be more like 700k euros. Let’s say you earn 5% (more realistic 2% w/o risk) that would be 35k euros a year before taxes or $42k USD a year. If you can set up your family for the rest of your life on $42k a year (before taxes) you msut be living in a trailer or again a tent.
You must be 18 years old if you think that is good money.
dood, i never said 1 million dollars. why would i. i live in germany and here many banks offer 5% intrest rates. maybe not in the states. but there everthing is different anyway.
and you just go and change my perfectly fine calculation.
and with 4000 euros you CAN live just fine in germany.
a tent? thats a big fuck off tent with 4 bedrooms and shit.
and i am over 30 but can do fine on that money coz i dont go out and buy stupid shit i dont need.
hey, but whatever. this could go on for ages and would lead nowhere…
I lived/played in Germany and have a German passport. Even at 4000 euros a month after taxes you have very little money left over. Do you live in einen klienes dorf mit die kuh?
Than think of inflation. You are 30 now. What about in 15 years? That 4000 euros a month won’t do much for you let alone set up your family for the rest of your lives.