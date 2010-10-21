For The NBA Fan Who’s Also A Businessman

I’m about to tell you something that I’ve never told anybody else before: I’m obsessed with USB flash drives. It’s true. At every press preview I go to nowadays, I pray that they’re going to hand me a drive instead of a CD or paper look book. It’s 2010 for goodness sake. And thankfully for all you NBA fans out there, I’ve come across something extremely awesome.
Introducing NBA player identified USB flash drives from ADATA Technology, the world’s third largest vendor of such drives. Starting with Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant, Dwight Howard, Derrick Rose, Paul Pierce and Amar’e Stoudemire – with more players being added as the season progresses – there’s probably no better way to carry around four gigabytes worth of information.
In case you were wondering, the flash drives will be available through selected distributors and resellers in the United States, while Amazon.com has an exclusive two-week pre-order that started October 18.
What do you think?
Those are actually pretty cool, but likely will be very overpriced.
using USB flash drives= businessman? lol
Bro! I’m obsessed with flash drives too haha. I get made fun of by my friends but I remember in 5th grade having floppy disks that held maybe 1 picture ha. Definately gonna get me a Magic flash drive!
LOL I’m with Mox…what about this says “businessman” to you? haaha…this is definitely NOT for the NBA fan who is also a businessman. This is for the NBA fan who is still in school, maybe.
@MoxWestCoastRep
Haha. You’re probably right, but it’s something discreet enough for a businessman to rock with.
Look pretty dope, they should have a Mozgov one instead of Amare!
idk if this is for businessmen or not but i’m sure it hasnt been created by businessmen lol… or else Yao’s would have been their first creation ^^
Hope they do not cost an arm and a leg …I’m always losing my USB
these aren’t that bad, Amazon.com has them for $24.99 now w/ freeshipping