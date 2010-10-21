For The NBA Fan Who’s Also A Businessman

I’m about to tell you something that I’ve never told anybody else before: I’m obsessed with USB flash drives. It’s true. At every press preview I go to nowadays, I pray that they’re going to hand me a drive instead of a CD or paper look book. It’s 2010 for goodness sake. And thankfully for all you NBA fans out there, I’ve come across something extremely awesome.

Introducing NBA player identified USB flash drives from ADATA Technology, the world’s third largest vendor of such drives. Starting with Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant, Dwight Howard, Derrick Rose, Paul Pierce and Amar’e Stoudemire – with more players being added as the season progresses – there’s probably no better way to carry around four gigabytes worth of information.

In case you were wondering, the flash drives will be available through selected distributors and resellers in the United States, while Amazon.com has an exclusive two-week pre-order that started October 18.

