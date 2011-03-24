Forget Dwight Howard, Here Are The Top 5 Real NBA Defensive Players Of The Year

Not everyone can be Dwight Howard. That’s easy. But not everyone can be Bruce Bowen either. You know, the guy who rarely gets pub, hardly ever gets any Defensive Player of the Year love and always ends up looking stupid on television. Basically, this is a list of guys like Shane Battier before people became obsessed with Battier’s hand-in-eye tactic and started proclaiming him to have the hand of God.

Take a look at Kobe Bryant‘s line from Tuesday night: 15-31 from the field, 42 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. For the majority of that, 38-year-old Grant Hill was guarding him. Remember that triple crossover, spin move, falling backwards, double-pumping shot that Bryant hit in the lane during the second quarter? Hill was right there, took it in the mouth, and just turned and ran down on offense. No one was talking about Hill yesterday because Kobe lit up the scoreboard. But if it wasn’t for some incredible late defense by the Dukie, the Lakers win that game easily and Bryant might’ve gotten 50.

So while you’re busy anointing Howard yet another DPOY trophy (I can’t fault you on that one), I wanted to highlight a few of the guys who need your attention, the defensive players who should be winning awards.

Andrew Bogut

When you think of the best defensive big men in the game, do you ever include the Aussie? I doubt it. But the evidence pointing in his favor is mounting. Take it purely from a statistical perspective and you can see that he’s near the league lead in rebounds (11.3 a game) while leading everyone, even Howard, in blocks (2.7 a game). He’s been near the league lead in deflections for two straight years. He takes charges like hardly any other big in the game. If this guy isn’t at least the third-best defensive center in the game, I’m blind.

The hardest part for people to accept is enlisting awards to players on losing teams. No one has seen Bogut on a good team; even last year when Milwaukee nearly made the second round, he was out with an elbow injury. So we think, “Here’s a talented big man, stuck on a bad team in a city no one cares about. Basically, he’s not that good.” I mean shoot, most basketball fans I know almost forcefully refuse to watch the Bucks. I too normally skip over them on League Pass.

Actually, I’m not even sure Bogut belongs on this list. I feel like all it’s going to take is for Milwaukee to turn in a decent season and for Bogut to stay healthy and everyone will be talking about him for the great defender that he is.

Luol Deng

In the last few weeks as the Bulls have mounted a charge for the conference’s top seed, more and more people have been noticing Deng. An efficient offensive player, Deng is even better defensively. His defensive win shares (the estimated number of wins based on a player’s defense) is at nearly five according to Basketball-Reference and Deng has had a hand in limiting LeBron James in a couple of key Chicago wins. While his defense had slipped the previous few years, there have been very few perimeter defenders better than him this year. Surprisingly, while the Bulls bench has been unreal on the defensive end, the starters are only average. But Deng is the best of that crew.

We can’t give Deng love without throwing some at Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau. It’s no wonder that Deng’s defensive numbers have jumped considerably this season.

Anthony Parker

I had to throw him on here. He’s playing on one of the worst teams of all-time, and is surrounding by absolutely pathetic defenders like Ramon Sessions, Antawn Jamison and J.J. Hickson. Yet Parker has excelled at the most difficult spot in the league: shutdown wing.

His steal numbers have never been high and he never blocks shots. But Parker does what he can because he is both adequately strong and quick, even at his advanced age. I’m convinced that he needs to hook on with a contender for people to take notice. When you combine his awful teammates with Parker’s terrible offensive game, it’s easy to figure out why he gets overlooked. But there are very few wing defenders better than Parker.

Tim Duncan

Duncan has you fooled. So does much of the national media. The old Spurs are supposed to be dead, replaced with this new, charged-up version. Supposedly, Gregg Popovich had cooled and conceded that this new style was the only route they could take. But take a closer look at the numbers. The team is bad defensively, but that’s because Duncan plays only 28 minutes a game. When he’s in, they should be considered one of the five best defensive teams in the game, and that’s leaning on Duncan while surrounding him with middling defenders like DeJuan Blair, Antonio McDyess and a cast of guards who provide little support.

Duncan will always make everyone around him better because he is the ultimate cerebral defender.

Kyle Lowry

According to Basketball Value, who is the most important defensive player in the league? It’s this li’l guy. Yes, the career backup who is finally getting a legit opportunity this season. When he’s on the floor, Houston gives up nearly eight less points per game.

For what he lacks in length, size and fashionable basketball skills, Lowry makes up for in grit, toughness and a desire to never quit. That’s why he always excelled as a backup guard in Memphis and Houston. He’s one of the major reasons why the Rockets are on the cusp of the playoffs. If you need one example of his toughness, check out his career rebounding rate. Twice in his career, Lowry has averaged at least six rebounds per 40 minutes, even as he undoubtedly stands less than the six feet he’s listed at.

While people love to point out that he fouls a lot, that’s merely a consequence of his style. He plays right in your face, up in your chest and makes everything uncomfortable.

