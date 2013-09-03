Forget Guarantees: The Knicks Won’t Be Winning A Championship Next Season

I was, of course, thinking about J.R. Smith, the Knicks shooting guard and the NBA’s winner of the Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2012-13 season. I was thinking the organization needed to do everything in its power to make sure he never wore the Orange and Blue again.
As I painfully watched the Pacers ice the series with free throws in the final minute of that Game 6, everything Smith had done during the postseason was being replayed in my mind, from his elbowing of Jason Terry in Game 3 of the Celtics series and ensuing Game 4 suspension to his egregious 33 percent shooting from the field over the 11 total games that he played in.
It was like the final two months of the regular season never happened. For most of March and during the regular season portion of April, Smith played his most efficient basketball of the season. He was driving to the basket, getting to the free throw line and rarely settling for poorly-selected jumpers.
Then in the playoffs, it was back to the same old J.R. He took ill-advised shot after ill-advised shot, and with an average of 13.5 points per game on 15 shots per game and 29 percent shooting, he was easily the worst player on either team during the Indiana series.
Admittedly, I’ve never been a fan of Smith. He has as much athletic ability as just about anyone, but he often makes the wrong play and takes the worst shots imaginable at the worst times imaginable. He looks good, has plenty of game, and will put up convincing numbers, but his poor shot selection and overall decision-making has been impossible for a team to overcome in the long run. Sure, the Knicks won 54 games with Smith being an integral part of their system, but he was badly exposed during the playoffs, and it probably cost them a chance at meeting the Miami Heat in the conference finals.
At times, Smith gets in trouble off the court as well. Whether he’s posting inappropriate pictures on Twitter, beefing with Rihanna on Instagram, partying at night clubs on nights prior to games, or even engaging in an inappropriate conversation with a female fan on Twitter, Smith sometimes says or does something to shine a negative light on himself and his team.
Considering all of that, it wasn’t really surprising when he recently guaranteed the Knicks will win the championship in 2014. Smith told a group of kid golfers that he is “100 percent sure” the Knicks will win the NBA Finals this upcoming season.
The Knicks? Championship? Yeah, right after LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Deron Williams, Paul George, Derrick Rose, Tony Parker and Dwight Howard all simultaneously tear ACLs and miss the entirety of the season. That’s probably the best hope the Knicks have at winning a title.
It’s almost as if Smith had a bet that he could make a worse guarantee than Brandon Jennings‘ proclamation that his Milwaukee Bucks would defeat the eventual champion Miami Heat in the first round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs. The Bucks were swept in four games.
As a fan, I obviously hope his outrageous prediction somehow comes true, but in reality, the Knicks would be lucky to even get out of the first round this season.
The way I see it, they are going to finish no better than fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers and the Heat were both already better in 2013 and have only improved since the conclusion of last season. The Bulls will be getting 2011 league MVP Derrick Rose back, and the Nets acquired both Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett from the Celtics, two former champions who have all the motivation in the world to beat New York.
New York’s sad attempt at improvement in the offseason? Well, they did invest in Smith (who, by the way, will be coming off major knee surgery) for at least two more years, but they lost Chris Copeland to the Pacers and traded what felt like their last three draft picks until 2075 for Andrea Bargnani, whose ability to stretch the floor on offense will be cancelled out on the defensive side of the ball, where he is a complete liability.
New York’s one bright moment of the summer came when they signed Metta World Peace to a very reasonable contract. Metta will make the Knicks much tougher and a little better, but even he won’t exactly be a difference maker.
This guy is clearly no fan of the knicks, saying the Pacers were better last year is laughable because the knicks were 2nd place behind miami and the favorite over indiana. Yes they lost but doesn’t change the fact they got better and not worse. How can they just drop to 5th. Good guarantee by JR, I like it.
Knicks are can as long as JR suits up for them like the article said.
actually this guarantee is no worse than brandon jennings saying bucks over heat in 6 games.
but come on, what are they supposed to say? what is JR supposed to tell the kids? that they will lose? are you saying JR should say Knicks aren’t championship worthy before they even head to training camp? If he’s said something like the East are loaded and there are tons of respectable contenders and that he would have to work hard with melo and tyson and iman to have a chance to go deep in the playoffs, then and only then you got a grueling grindfest with the West champs to get the chip — you’d be writing another article saying the knicks have lost their chippiness, their identity, their gravitas.
I agree
What is with the Knicks and their history of signing knuckleheads? JR is very much in the mould of John Starks. He can bring the team back into games, just as quickly as he can shoot them out of it.