Forget ‘Melo, Ty Lawson Is The Key To Denver’s Success

After spending some time in Denver over the holidays and getting a chance to see the Mile High’s finest run through the Atlanta Hawks – and then be subsequently steamed rolled by the Dallas Mavericks – I was able to get a better sense of the team’s collective flow. No debating that this is Carmelo‘s team – through with Chauncey Billups mends the glue – but beyond their star base, is the real key to their success: Ty Lawson.
I was skeptical of the Nuggets when they wanted to make the rook their lone draft selection a year earlier in 2008 (when Lawson was a North Carolina sophomore), before shipping off the pick to the Charlotte Bobcats – who thankfully reimbursed my faith in Denver by selecting Alexis Ajinca with the 20th pick. Then, when Denver snagged him from Minnesota last summer, I thought it was a great value pick-up, but still not the long-term answer to the heir of Billups; that he was destined to become another undersized college phenom whose legacy would remain trapped in the NCAA’s “one shining moment” package.
From the tip-off of opening night (kid dropped 17 and 6 in a win against Utah), it hasn’t even been a question to whether the Law can handle the pressure. He has succeeded beyond expectations and has already become a reliable backup in the League. With Billups having been out seven of the last eight games with a groin injury, Lawson has filled in nicely. Lawson’s recent surge hasn’t been able to will the Nugs to many wins since Billups’ absence (2-6 over their last eight), but his play should warrant more PT when Chauncey returns. Over the past four games, Ty is averaging 18.5 points and seven assists a game, including 23 and 9 for each of the last two games. During that stretch, Lawson has averaged 1.5 turnovers a game – up from his season average of 1.4 a game. As a rookie and primary ball handler, Lawson has made solid decisions with the rock and is looking more confident with each passing game.
The Nuggets have serious chemistry issues – and a desperate need for another back-to-the-basket banger inside – and it’s showing in their recent production. Say all you will about how Billups (and now ‘Melo) being sidelined with injuries is the main overlying problem, but the real issue is cohesiveness.
You can feel it in the locker room just as you can witness it on the hardwood: the Nuggets are not buying into the same philosophy every game night. When healthy and focused, it’s hard to find a better skilled and athletic team in the League than Denver (short of Los Angeles). Nene, J.R. Smith and Lawson are all viable complements to the ‘Melo/Mr. Big Shot tandem. Remember too, this is still a team that was quite possible two inbounds passes away from staring down Dwight Howard in the Finals last season.
When is the last time the Pepsi Center has seen two point guards this strong in rotation? Not too long ago, the duo of Shammond Williams and undrafted DII point guard Junior Harrington were leading the Nuggets to 17 wins. Over the past decade, the only combos worthy of comparison are Nick Van Exel and Robert Pack, or Andre Miller and Earl Boykins. I’ve personally never been sold on Boykins’ lack of a team mindset or shot selection and I wouldn’t be surprised if Denver fans still booed Nick the Quick today if given the chance.
Point in case: Lawson gives the Nuggets some breathing room and the luxury of sanity come time when Billups begins to wind down. Lawson is not being looked upon as just a rookie for the Nuggets anymore and his play is speaking volumes about his work ethic and potential. He is ridunkulously quick from baseline to baseline and is a better three-point shooter than he’s given credit for. Whether the Nuggets can regroup from their rash of losses and comfortably move through the Northwest Division is still up in the air. With Carmelo playing out of his mind filthy good and Chauncey back in the lineup, Denver will of course regain some consistency. But it’s Lawson, however, that is the catalyst in bringing back the Nuggets to an elite status.
Guy’s gonna be an elite player no doubt..
Without another bigman, they have no chance against the Lakers.
LOL @ TY LAWSON
My god does anybody actually watch the games or do they just go off stats? O wow Ty Lawson scores 9 a game in limited minutes while giving up 18 on the other side of the ball in limited minutes. Ty Lawson more important then Melo LOL.
@3
how’s your reading comprehension bro? ty lawson’s positives and negatives aside, he wasnt saying ty was more important than melo, but just a key.. think gary payton, james posey, and ariza for their respective teams championship runs
Have u guys seen this with the Phoenix suns… how beautiful is the chemistry
[www.youtube.com]
@ 4
No shit, it wasnt really about Ty Lawson being better?
Honestly the title is so disrespectful that i refussed to read it.
As much as you wanna believe that by cuffing the writters nuts, you will possibly offered a job at Dime, its not gonna happen.
As far as positives and negatives you named three defensive minded players, Ty Lawson is replacable at anytime, Afflalo would be your important key player to a chip run, not Lawson.
@ AdvancedMind
I doubt he meant it dude.. BE EASY lol..
Its like someone saying Mo Williams is the key to Clevelands success.. which is light weight true.. doesnt make Mo the man on the team..
Same with us and Odom.. when he shows up we win hands down.. but i’d still trade his ass for big mac and a Jared Jeffries, or someone of that type lol
BTW
That man Lawson is high in that pic.. bet..
Not the Pepsi Center, but what about the Nuggets’ PG combo of Fat Lever and Michael Adams from waaaaaaayyy back…?
that’s a good cite – Fat and Michael were guaranteed buckets. I think Adams really took off when Lever moved out of Denver and onto Dallas, but the duo was solid at McNichols
@AdvancedMind
Personally, I think Afflalo is the more replaceable player over Lawson. The Dahntay Jones’s, Raja Bell’s and Afflalo’s of the League are a necessary addition to a team, but interchangeable. I think Joey Graham or even Renaldo Balkman could fit the bill of defensive presence (albeit not as fluidly as Afflalo) whereas Lawson provides more stability in running the team.
But like I said, it’s ‘Melo’s team – Lawson just has the potential to bring them over the hump, provided they finally sign another big man.
@LakeShow84, I was thinking the same thing…Rocky Mountain High…
Ty Lawson is a solid PG who can contribute on any team he plays for, I am glad Ty is getting the love that he deserves. I’ve watched Ty lawson since he suited up for the Tar Heels and the dude can flat out ball, the only thing holding him back in his college years was the injuries. Melo and Ty can be a deadly duo if they stick together and stay injury free for majority of their careers.
Not sure how advance AdvancedMind is but Lawson is a player. He is not more important than Melo but he is very key because Melo is going to get his but that PG position is so important. Getting people in the positions that they like to score is so valuable. He has always had a great assist to TO ratio and that means a lot. He is the key to whatever team he plays on no matter how talented the other players are see: (UNC this year). Lawson is the key because Melo is going to do his game but with Billups out if Lawson elevates his game it does nothing but take Denver to the next level.
Also as far as his defense every single rookie has to catch up defensively. That is the biggest learning curve they have to deal with. Every rookie gives up points, Kobe did when he was a rookie, so did KG and Lebron… right now Jennings gets roasted, so does T. Evans and the others. It is the way of the NBA it has been like that since the start and it doesn’t mean Lawson is not the key to Denver’s success.
Lawson replaceable @ anytime? Obviously not a basketball mind. LOL
Good story Lawson is a key backup with how Melo is playing, and if billups stays healthy, Nuggets can make another run.
We all know ‘Melo is the Nuggets. The headline, as any remotely bright person knows, is simply crafted to generate traffic.
If you’ve commented based on a headline, without having read the article — you’re being foolish.
A quick lesson to prevent future mistakes, although it won’t apply to a blog like this: Headlines are hardly ever written by the person who wrote the article at most non-blog publications.
Headlines, in any place, are meant to get you TO read the article. Not to get you so pissed off that you rashly comment without reading, spewing forth the text version of your knee-jerk reaction.
Now, to address anyone who is saying that Lawson’s play has been anything less than stellar: Have YOU been watching? Here are his stats as a starter the last three games during his ROOKIE year: 23/9, 23/9, 21/8 (injured, left game). Any defensive lapses he has had, which were minor (the kid is tough), were more than made up for by his excellent play as an orchestrator of the offense.
Let’s be real. The kid is young and is barely, barely getting used to the NBA game, and the switching between bench and starter’s minutes. Imagine what he will be doing when he gets properly settled in!
Even his supporters were suggesting that he wouldn’t be able to hit the 3-pointer in the NBA. 43% good enough for you? Were it not for his lack of attempts due to injury, he would’ve led the ACC in 3pfg% during one of his year’s in college. Not bad for a guy who isn’t supposed to be a shooter.
The kid is a future star. The speed/quickness/court-vision package he is sporting is rare, indeed. The Nuggets were very wise to have drafted him. Even ESPN is serving notice, having just this week put him on the Rookie of the Year watch list. Think of that, with so many other rookies having landed firmly into starter’s positions.
How often have we seen 6th men/young back-up players like Lawson play a huge role on championship teams? Lawson may just be that little extra component needed to take this year’s edition of the Nuggets over the top, giving it the speed and depth (think of where they’d be without Lawson right now…and he’s “replaceable”?) needed to win it all.
Ty Lawson = The Nuggets bright future.
Amen my brotha! No one could have said it better.