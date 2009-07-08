Forget Memphis, Iverson Has Come To His Senses

This might drive that stake a bit deeper into Pat‘s heart. But Allen Iverson‘s decision to put Miami atop his wish list, instead of going back home to Philly, makes total sense.
Dwyane Wade played one of LeBron‘s cards recently, prodding his team’s management through the media to be more active in adding talent, or else. And he suggested that Iverson might be just the talent that he’s looking for.
“The fact that Dwyane is there and Pat Riley has something to do with personnel, it seems like a great situation,” Iverson said Tuesday. “I just want a situation where I can win and be happy. Being that those two guys are there, man, it just seems it’ll be a good deal.”
We heard rumblings that he wanted to play in Memphis recently. We read the report and all, but still couldn’t really figure it out. They’re not going to be a contender in the West, unless they annul all of Chris Wallace‘s moves for the last couple of years. (That’s a bit unrealistic.)
Miami is a great situation right now – for both parties. Here’s what I wrote a couple of days ago when Wade said that he wanted Iverson the first time.
Wade spoke positively about AI in that interview with the Herald, saying that you can’t “turn your nose up at a guy like Allen Iverson.” Iverson is probably looking for a multi-year deal right now, but what if he’d be willing to sign on for a single season with the Heat? He’d have a chance to prove to the League that he’s worth far more than he was as a Piston. Then he’d be able to reap the benefits as a free agent when everyone opens their wallets up in 2010. But if things really didn’t work out again, he’d be in the same spot that he’s in right now – except he’d be in that place in a better climate.
That’s just from the business perspective. From the basketball side, he and Wade could try to do what he and Carmelo weren’t able to accomplish. Since Chauncey‘s arrival in Denver, everyone in the universe wrote the Iverson-Anthony experiment off as a flawed system. But that concept is worth a second shot for a single season.
first…AI is crap
Iverson to the Heat wouldn’t have as diminutive effect as it did to the pistons. The reason is because Miami already has a TRUE stud in Dwade. Dwade will dominate the ball the most, shoot the most, and do most of the distributing. On the pistons, a team with no superstars, Iverson didn’t fit well. He’s not gonna make them a contender, but an wade/iverson backcourt would sure be fun to watch.
AK…
I totally agree man! As they were last year, Miami wasn’t that bad of a team. They just lacked a second scoring punch. Not that they’re going to be a title contender, but they really surprise some people if AI went to the MIA.
Best of all…my girl is a AI fan, and she’d finally watch Heat games with me. Pull the trigger Pat!
God Almighty above. Im dealing with Artest signing which Im ok with, but Im a major Heat fan too. I dony know If this AI shit is a good idea. It definitley hinders a Pat D but does give Wade scoring
help, I hope. Part of contributing to defense is not shooting like a dummy, Kobe learned that from Phil or shooting 30 %, ask Paul P ( garbage ) . So if he plays smart fine, Ill take him.
Something tells me ill be calling Ron Ron for advice on medication before the season even starts….
Pat Riley please make this happen for my team!! We’ve gotta make something happen. I don’t want us to be team D-League for another season. We need to improve now!!! I don’t want D Wade to leave!
@ QQ… i agree, those 2 would be fun to watch…
I think this move could work for sure. Also don’t sleep on Beasley, he came on strong toward the end of the season last year and will most likely improve further as the season goes on.
I think Philly was the best situation for AI…granted they wouldn’t have the same team (no Elton BRand)but they are doing well without Brand.
AI playing for the Heat? Who knows if it’s a good fit, I would have to play 2K9 to see! LOL
I think that it will work…plus now AI has a chip on his shoulder…something to prove. From a basketball standpoint it’s good….Business standpoint, as long as he signs for one year and let see where the chips fall..
I have to disagree and say this would be a terrible move for Miami, especially since AI wants to start.
DWADE and AI are both shooting guards who cant initiate the offense and need the ball in their hands to be effective.
BEASLEY is the starting SF and needs shots, post-up opportunities to be productive.
AND this will stunt the growth of CHALMERS who was top-5 in the league in steals and emerging point guard.
IF AI would come off the bench, I see this as a good move.. if not…I cant see how this works…
Completely co-sign on the points made by ERIC (#8).
Iverson cannot be a starter on the Heat without having a net negative impact across the entire game. The Heat are also an extremely fast paced team on defense, jumping out into passing lanes, gambling on steals and he has lost a step. This would serve to suppress Chalmers’ growth which is important to a team that is 1-2 veterans away from making another big run in the East.
Unfortunately for Iverson, his skill set is not one that a contending team needs as the shoot-first PG/SG combo guard is out of fashion. Francis, Iverson, Marbury, Crawford, etc. are all relics of the late 90s and early 00s.
@ girlybball
You sound like a whiny bitch thats never warched the Heat play. There 2 year removed champion and a moderatley seeded playoff team last year. D Wade wont b leaving South Beach. Get a set
Im not sure if AI can help ANYBODY win anymore..he can score, but im just not sure there any situation in the league that he makes better.
It’s a shame. If more big name, past their prime players like Iverson, Marion, etc. would be willing to take secondary or tertiary roles they could be a tremendous help to some teams. But they don’t. They let their ego get in the way.
Iverson is done son.
I think the back court of AI and Wade actually can work. But what will need to happen is Wade will essentially have to play point guard on the team, setting up the offense and taking his shots when he sees fit (which he does anyway) and AI will just have to play off him as an off guard. Then they’ll have to switch on defense with AI guarding the opposing teams point guard. I think it could work. Both AI and Wade gamble a lot on D so the D will be shot, but they could end up coming up with a lot of steals. It would be entertaining to watch.
I do think it might stunt the progress of Chalmers, but at the same time I give Wade a lot of credit. I think he has the kind of skill set to be able to initiate the offense and co-exist with AI in the back court.
If Pat Riley were the coach and they still had Zo in the locker room then maybe this could work. But I can see Iverson questioning/challenging young coach Spoelstra when adversity arises. This could work but the numbers have to be right and Miami needs to let A.I. know he may have a limited role.
Iverson will not have an issue playing 2nd to a clear stud. People say what they want, but being great at this thing does involve ego. When Jordan came back at 40 did he just accept a role behind RIP Hamilton, because he was a young player with potential? different situation, but same principal. You take a producer and try to tell him he isn’t capable of doing a job you never allowed him to do. Iverson should have never been in a position to play behind a 2nd year player that is still figuring it all out.
In Miami it would be a better position than Denver in that Iverson is playing with a floor leader in Wade. Carmelo continues to get a pass for not stepping up and leading. Iverson went to Denver and produced
first half-season 25, 7ast 3rbs 2stl 35% from 3 and 45% from field
second full season 26, 7ast, 3rbs, 2stls, 35% from 3 and 45% from field he even droped his turnovers by more than 1 per game.
People talk as if he was just so selfish and didn’t play hard good basketball. Denver was playing in an erratic system with no Defensive discipline or real in game adjustments, so for pusedo-fans and even George Karl to try to pass all what ailed Denver 5 years that Denver was being knocked out of the first round to the 1.5 seasons Iverson was on their team and they lost to the eventual champions (which they did this year too) is Short-sighted to say the least.
He went from taking 25-26 shots per game to taking 18-19 shots per game in Denver to only taking 14-15 shots in Detroit. Come on people. Tardiness aside he is not a selfish unintelligent ball player. He is a play maker that wants a chance to win. How is that different than any other “Star” in the league?
Someone mentioned how Kobe “learned” how to not “shoot like a dummy”…I ask has he really or has he had the benefit of having a organization support him on more than a marketing level to get wins? Kobe still takes horrible shots, but because of his background and height it is better? I have big problems with that. While I understand Kobe is a better player and has Chips I also understand that the Iverson on the court is not much less of a player than Kobe in determination and trying to win. When Lakers fell off, missed playoffs, got knocked out the first rounds the organization didn’t point fingers at Kobe’s selfishness and question his heart after he was instrumental in the organizations successes in years past. Unlike the poor Sixer’s organization the Lakers said let’s build and bring in better players who can compete with this incredibly competitive guy we have.
How many times do you have to prove you are one of the best players? Why should anyone have to accept being told you are too short, old, or whatever to play?
At this stage. Stuckey, Hamilton don’t have anything near what Iverson brings to the table in a winning situation. D-Wade does and then some, so the results will be totally different.
I am prepared for when the heat don’t win a championship for all the haters to surface and say…”you can’t win with Iverson”
please get a clue and just admit you don’t care if he does win a chip you just don’t like him because of your own prejudice. Don’t try to turn your prejudice into basketball reasoning. John Thompson and Larry Brown…95% of the players in the L all praise this dude for not just being a warrior, but a great player, so really just be real about why you really don’t like the dude.
It can’t be his game, because the numbers don’t bare out. It is a team game. If you hand cuff or undercut one player’s ability on the floor it takes away from the greater potential of the team.
I’m done.
AI would be happier on a shitty team where he can jack up shots all day with no repercussions instead of coming off the bench on a contender.
The Heat better be sponsored by Livestrong, because AI is cancerous.
Jesus thank God your done, you just wasted all my time. When you say ” done ” is that for the month I hope, Stephen A. . Anyways, yes, Kobe had support because he hits a good % and is wanna of the GOA
So I established a higher percentage, unlike other wanna bes like Paul Pierce. But my other point Mr. Knowless, I was referring to eaely in his career when he would jack shots early in the shot clock.
Iverson was one of the worst shot jackers of all time, for the record, but he did play his ass off every night and maybe the toughest player Ive ever seen. Im curious to see how much gas he has left.
DK:
Put an I and C in the middle of your name and get it over with…
If Kobe shot such a better percentage give me the numbers…
46% compared to 45% isn’t that much better. It is a team sport lame. Kobe is a great talent with a good team, which equals contending for Chips.
But it is pointless talking bball with you. you are an idiot and a hater, so you do you.
How can I waste your time by posting, when you clearly read it? did you expect for me to write all that in the in the end say something baseless, inconsistent and totally stupid to make you feel at home?
LOL…
Not sold on this move. I still think AI needs to be on a team where he is the main option. Though this may not be as realistic since he is climbing in years, I simply cant wrap my arms around the idea of him as a #2. But quite honestly I thought the Denver experiment was more a by-product of George Karl than it was AI and Melo. Lets see if Miami shakes the dice, Id only try it for a year, if AI doesnt like it he can move on.
Hey, stop all of the violence!!!
Kobe and A.I. are two of the best talents ever. Personally I like A.I. better but I have to admit that Kobe’s shot is more deadly and at 6’6 he has an advantage over the 6 foot A.I. It’s hard to compare the two.
Also like I stated the numbers don’t bare it out. Pierce Iverson, Kobe, Wade, Roy all shot comparable percentages, but if we are talking “Good shot” vs bad shot that is subjective.
Good shots are always the ones that go in, unless it is Iverson right. Kobe’s fadaway 3 pointers are higher percentage shots than Iverson’s fading 15 footers right? Just laughable.
Like I said your prejudice isn’t based on basketball facts and that is cool. I’m just not buying the argument otherwise. Show me the numbers or show me a real comparison.
Oh yeah
Done
I think the real story from this post is QQ’s remark at post #1. Let’s all give him the props he deserves for making a very intelligent basketball comment instead of giving us rap lyrics and telling us to suck his dick.
I now fully suspect he will tell me to get off his dick or something like that…
there’s gonna come a day if this happens next season probably around game 10 where michael beasley is gonna ask for more balls in the ofense since they’ll lost their first 7 not knowing who’s gonna hog the ball the most, D Wade or AI. if AI comes over they need to go in contend now mode because we’ve seen it in denver and in detroit that young players don’t develop with Allen Iverson on their team. Was there ever any other all star in philly besides dikembe mutombo? I rest my case.
Miami doesn’t have the trade chips or the money for this therefore I think this is a bad move
Kuda,
You’re right, Kobe and AI do take some terrible shots. The difference is that Kobe is on the all-defensive first team year after year, while Iverson is known to wonder aimlesly on defense.
AI can be a liability on both ends of the floor, whereas Kobe might be missing his 30 footers, but he’ll still lock down the opponents best wing scorer.
Stop trying to act like people hate AI because he’s short while everyone gives Kobe a free pass. It has nothing to do with height or marketing. People hate AI because while he plays like a warrior on the court, he acts like a diva off the court. Face it, AI is uncoachable.
@ Kudabeen Finally someone who knows basketball and not just on here to hate. I agree with everything you said. Iverson is one of the best players of alltime maybe even hall of famer. I don’t see how adding this guy to your team can make it worse. And people saying Chalmers should start over AI please put the pipe down. If Wade thought that he would come and mess up the team why would he petition so hard to get him? If you know about basketball then you know that by starting Iverson and Wade at the same time and spread the floor it opens up the defense for the both of them. You have to double Wade which opens it up for Iverson. If you double Iverson then it opens up Wade. Whether he’s lost a step or not Iverson can put up 30+ on any point guard in the league.
pg AI
sg D Wade
sf B-easy
pf Haslem
c Oneal
Forget about it.
I don’t think Miami cares much about Beasley. I always hear Beasley’s name in trade rumors. Chalmers is a decent/good back-up guard but not a starting point guard for a title contendor. If Wade wants Iverson then they should get him. But only for a year to see how it works. A.I, Wade, Beasley, Haslem, Oneal. That’s not bad but it has “second round elimination” written all over it.
Kudabeen, check in this evening bro, ill give you the numbers. Unbelievable you say I dont know nothing. Well see asshole, its to hard to type all that shit from my phone. Iverfuckingson GOA no rings.
Fuck it mother fucker its 100 degrees I need a break. Basketball is a game of give and take and overall a game like poker, percentages, percentages and percentages…..
Heres your numbers ass –
bobby stew:
Exactly! they are two great talents. I never try to use one guy to put another guy down. They are great in their own right. Kobe is the prototypical scoring guard, which was only prototypical after Jordan and crew came in to show that guards can lead teams to wins too.
Iverson is an even smaller guard that came in and just like people still search for reasons to slight Isiah the player because of the man he is persecuted without basis.
Small or tall they are ball players. If you player you butt off and try to get Ws I’m rolling with you.
Great is Great. I’m not a fan of Ewing or Shaq, but I’m not going to get on her and create BBall reasons to say they aren’t great players and Hall of Famers. It just doesn’t make sense. Respect the game. I don’t like that dude feels he is above reproach when it comes to practice, but I’m not his teammate and no one has been brave enough yet to say they don’t like the dude. I always hear positives from actual players.
Media doesn’t sway me one way or another.
The facts –
Hes shot 44% 6 times over a season in his 14* year career. The 8 other seasons fg% is horrible. From three you ask? He never hit 35% for a year, never. Horrid numbers there too.
Hes a horrible team player and made a finals once, with a awesome defensive team coached by Brown who almost quit basketball forever because of AI. Maybe hes slowed down and shoots better shots now
but what we have here is a case of too little to late, no pun intended. Ive been watching hundreds of games a season for 25 years now. I dont remember when a small guard has won it all?
AI pound for pound toughest player ever. Greatest pick up game player ever. Great team player, NEVER EVER.
@DK obviously all the people who vote him into the allstar game every year and make his jersey the top 10 in sells every year disagree. My question is if he’s so selfish why do players, coaches and fans love this guy so much?
So as you can see I was right, as usual. I didnt even post the horrible side of his numbers because I like the cat. If I would have those numbers are embarrassing to anyone that calls themselves a teammate.
In case you forgot homie….
PWND!
One of the major knocks on most guys in this years draft is that a lot of them can’t create their own shot. Here we have two guys on the same team that can and everybodies knicking on them…guess you can’t make everyone happy?
Big Freeze
I hear you on defense, but check this out. Kobe’s focus and determination make him great at what ever he tries to do on the court. The reason he is better than Iverson is to me is the fact that he is so focused.
BUT
I’m not in the Kobe is the greatest defender ever camp. I’ve watched Kobe get blown by, crossed up, and scored on. It happens. It is all about being choosen. Kobe regular season is not Olympic Kobe or playoff Kobe. For years you watched Iverson scrap like hell on both ends of the floor. He is a ball hawk and like any ball hawk he takes his eye off of his man…Bad habit YES I get that, but when he is the one taking a veteran team out of their offensive sets by playing in their passing lanes it worked to his advantage. Why would he wait around to be posted up pulled up on by a bigger player.
Kobe has the size to recover. Iverson doesn’t
I’m not foolish enough to sit here and make any kind of argument saying Iverson is one of the best defenders ever, but in comparison to some how have been give the designation he missed out on quite of few of all defense teams.
Please just go back through dudes history and see what he did on the defensive end. A good % of his scoring was done off of him creating turnovers and getting deflections, so if we are going to continue to pump him up as a great scorer we have to acknowledge the fact that he was a problem on both ends of the floor.
Now this year? Horrid. I watched him let too many cats get free lunch, but the Great pistons team wasn’t talking on court or looking out for each other…
Defense is a team dynamic. You have shot blockers, on ball defenders, bangers who box out and rebound, and you have ball hawks. They are all important. If you are a real coach you scheme accordingly.
What idiot coach wants Iverson playing Chauncey straight up? That is a double team you don’t need to give it you scheme so Iverson can use his quickness and athleticism to roam and disrupt rather than magnify his lack of size in trying to guard bigger stronger guards…
That is my take on it. Strength vs Weakness. I just remember Iverson changing games with his defense first. When your team isn’t getting buckets and are struggling what gets you back into games? Defense and easy baskets. No of his teams were ever front runners.
I can refer to 1 game in particular in his first playoff against the Magic. He was a defensive beast, but because he wasn’t chosen it goes under the radar and all of a sudden steals isn’t considered defense and only Iverson gambles…I’m not buying it.
I guess it is just me.
OMG @ Kudabeen
I fully agree with you on the Iverson points.If AI was 6’6 taking those shots nobody would say crap and I really think Iverson was always a better scorer than Kobe.It’s just that his height kept him from easily shooting over people like Kobe does but Iverson still does it.Iverson can still drop 25pts a game if he gets atleast 18-21shots a game.He would work in Miami I just don’t want him to go there since he would be a big problem for my Washington Wizards :)
4 those haters that only plays sports video games an bumz that fantasize in there back yard etc. no nothing about basketball an players. 1 AI should have never stayed wit the pistons wrong coach an alot of cry babies “we lost billups ” an they turned there backs on AI alot of players didn’t want AI so what do cry babies do u know 2nd they didn’t use AI right stuckey 6’4 pg only holding pg an AI 5’10 holding sg avg SG is between 6’4 to 6’6 stuckey has no type of D AI is a passing lane defender an a better passer AI career asst. is around 7, they should have had it the man guys AI an RIP there 1st prince dice wallace as there 2,3,4 starters AI PG scoring pg RIP SG PRINCE SF DICE PF WALLACE C. off bench stuckey sg lil pg bynum pg afflo sg-sf maxiell pf lil c k.brownpf-c an then a lil herman an a.johnson
Way to many people hate on Iverson but steals are a form of defensive prowess and he has the eye for them
dick are you still talking to me…
34.7 and 34.5 is not 35% I’m sorry. Fact of the matter is the guy isn’t just out there destroying team concepts. That was an issue to began with and if you respect Larry Brown then you listen to him talk about his evolution and how he changed his game ON THE COURT. He played to win. you can say others are better and you can say that you don’t like his style of play. Cool, but I’m not going to agree wit you.
feel what you will…You say you like him, but make a statement that he shoots like a dummy and Kobe has evolved so far past that…that was a lame statement and now you are mad cause I pulled up your skirt about it? Grow up.
He is a Hall of Famer and that isn’t going to change. His game and impact will live on no matter what. Every player has a limitation, but to ascribe his to the reason why he hasn’t one and not playing for organizations that just couldn’t compete at the top is lame.
Why didn’t Barkley win, Ewing, Malone, Stockton, Grant Hill, on and on…it is all nonsense.
Dennis Rodman, Vernon Maxwell, Rasheed Wallace, were all championship players and model examples of how to be professionals and that’s why they won chips right? Or was it the make up of the team and organizations?
They each brought things to the table to help the Team win. Collective accomplishment.
Being a winner past getting championships is all subjective.
Grant Hill is a loser. Nash is a loser. Stoudamire Loser.
LeBron Loser. Melo Loser. Yao Loser. Dwight Loser. CP3 Loser.
since no of those guys won a championship let’s just say they are the reasons their teams can’t win a championship. Chris Paul just needs to come of the bench and become a second or third banana. Dwight needs to backup Gortat this year, because he give Magic an advantage of the bench…LeBron would easily be sixth man of the year he can come in and play all 5 positions and really help a team win a chip if he only accepts the title of Prince and let Shaq or Mo Williams be the King…
LOL…That would be a horrible world to live in, but that are the arguments being made about Iverson. Backup Chalmers, Conley, Stuckey? In what league is that sensible? Not the NBA I love.
AI needs to go to Charlotte for a year. Prove his worth, and step in ’10 when everybody got their wallets open. Brown is there, and the team is constructed like it was in Philly when they ran into dem Lakers. He will get to create, which is what the dude does. Let Emeka and Crash go get the boards, and play off him when he wants to drop it off. They got Radman out there shooting, and a couple of other nice peices 2. Might get a little crazy if Felton comes back, but he’ll prob step to another team tho. All in all, why do heads have to call AI crap, and other bs. First off, majority of you heads prob don’t even hoop. Prob watch Sports Center all day, come to work amped up, and hate. I do the same (no hating), but I actually hoop, and often. AI has had a nice career, and isn’t done yet. I’m a Laker and Kobe fan, but I give credit where credit is due.
last thing look at prince regular season an playoff stats garbage everybody keep saying AI is washed up which isnt true prince hurt the team way way more than anybody else then he said my back also JOE D. put AI down 4 the playoffs which was a good an bad move bad move AI avg around 30pts in the playoffs it an 2 good AI didn’t have 2 play anymore 4 a bunch of misfit,cry babies, kindergarten coach an a GM that plays coach a regular PUFFY of the nba JOE D don’t want a real coach if he did he would have 2 shut up look who they got know as a coach another rook what maybe 5 or 8 games more from last year record wins AI an WADE perfect AI sumtimes PG an WADE sumtimes PG not wade at pg an AI at sg WADE or AI can both bring the ball up or set each other up as well as others beasley needs 2 bulk up an play pf lil sf an they need a vet sfor a 5year an go out an get a center-power foward they got bench j.moon,cookj.jones, haslem, chalmers will learn from 2 of the greats AI an WADE AI will b back on top avg in the top 7 or better this year scoring will b high an remember melo had no D wit AI it came after the GOLD an denver had players not injured an better D this year an a.carter didn’t start as a pg etc. etc.
@ kuntinbetween
Funny, I didnt even read your response because it started off with an offense I already defended against. I dropped my Fg% on here to 44 just because he would have and you, looked like real assholes. I didnt list the 30% games out of respect. Because I like the guy. I dont even wanna talk about his 3pt % Christ…. He was a horrible player to coach and a horrid teammate… Look at his God damn press confrence you fucking thick headed moron. That cat dont need to be there for practice? Hes not gonna help? Gimmie a fucking break and get a clue. At least if he comes down here to Fl we get the more mature AI. Thank God.
Totally agree DTuck. I think Charlotte is the best situation.
I don’t feel Iverson should be be a number 1 and only option, but he shouldn’t be placed behind lesser players and expected to accept it. No of us on this site or anywhere with pride will accept someone else being promoted over us that we clearly outperformed and have the track record to prove it.
As Iverson has been saying. He just wants to go somewhere where they know how to use him. That shouldn’t be a lot to ask for. He is a natural disruptor. If you don’t have the coach and direction it can go either way…for your team or against your team. You have to KYP (know your personnel) if you are serious about winning, unlike Detroit where they were just gambling with fixed dice. 35 million came off their books this summer!! That is major and very hard for a team to do that has competed at the highest levels of the past 6 years.
We we’ll see how it plays out.