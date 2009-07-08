Forget Memphis, Iverson Has Come To His Senses

This might drive that stake a bit deeper into Pat‘s heart. But Allen Iverson‘s decision to put Miami atop his wish list, instead of going back home to Philly, makes total sense.

Dwyane Wade played one of LeBron‘s cards recently, prodding his team’s management through the media to be more active in adding talent, or else. And he suggested that Iverson might be just the talent that he’s looking for.



“The fact that Dwyane is there and Pat Riley has something to do with personnel, it seems like a great situation,” Iverson said Tuesday. “I just want a situation where I can win and be happy. Being that those two guys are there, man, it just seems it’ll be a good deal.”

We heard rumblings that he wanted to play in Memphis recently. We read the report and all, but still couldn’t really figure it out. They’re not going to be a contender in the West, unless they annul all of Chris Wallace‘s moves for the last couple of years. (That’s a bit unrealistic.)

Miami is a great situation right now – for both parties. Here’s what I wrote a couple of days ago when Wade said that he wanted Iverson the first time.

Wade spoke positively about AI in that interview with the Herald, saying that you can’t “turn your nose up at a guy like Allen Iverson.” Iverson is probably looking for a multi-year deal right now, but what if he’d be willing to sign on for a single season with the Heat? He’d have a chance to prove to the League that he’s worth far more than he was as a Piston. Then he’d be able to reap the benefits as a free agent when everyone opens their wallets up in 2010. But if things really didn’t work out again, he’d be in the same spot that he’s in right now – except he’d be in that place in a better climate.

That’s just from the business perspective. From the basketball side, he and Wade could try to do what he and Carmelo weren’t able to accomplish. Since Chauncey‘s arrival in Denver, everyone in the universe wrote the Iverson-Anthony experiment off as a flawed system. But that concept is worth a second shot for a single season.

