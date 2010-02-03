Forgot About M.D.E.

There we were, all ready to make fun of Chris Webber for predicting Shaq would have a big night against Memphis because his “ego is bruised” from his All-Star snub and he wanted to take his frustration out on All-Star Zach Randolph — and then Shaq went out and made C-Webb look like Negrodamus, posting 13 points, 12 boards and four blocks next to Z-Bo’s eight points on 3-of-14 shooting in a Cavs rout … Shaq wasn’t dominant, but he helped set the tone right away. On one of Cleveland’s first possessions he beasted Marc Gasol for an easy dunk, then a couple trips later he took Z-Bo into the chamber and drew a foul. (He bricked both free throws, but still.) Shaq had another sequence in the second quarter where he scored seven straight points — including a circa 2001 “I forgot he used to be quick” spin move around Gasol for a bucket — and by that time the Cavs were able to work inside-out where LeBron did the QB thing and handed out 15 assists to go with his 22 points … NBA TV is just trying to start an Internet riot, aren’t they? One time LeBron drove the lane and switched the ball from right to left in mid-air for a layup, so of course they run it side-by-side with a replay of Michael Jordan‘s famous switch-hands layup on the Lakers. Hatred coming in five, four, three, two … Kevin Durant is naturally going to get most of the shine after dropping 33 points on the Hawks in a win, but Russell Westbrook needs some credit, too. Westbrook had some huge offensive rebounds down the stretch, threw in some free throws and a layup, and set up Durant and Jeff Green for crunch-time buckets as OKC held off ATL in the final minutes. Westbrook (12 pts, 9 rebs, 9 asts) doesn’t get as much hype as Rajon Rondo and Jason Kidd, but he’s a similar player in that he’s all over the place from the PG position … After Green’s corner three that was essentially the dagger, OKC’s play-by-play guy screamed, “YES! YESYESYES!” When commentator Grant Long said, “You gotta love it,” the play-by-play guy answered, “Oh, I do! I do!” There’s really no reason for a man in Oklahoma to get that excited unless there’s a sock on his doorknob … As if the Nets didn’t have enough problems winning games, shooting themselves in the foot is only making it worse. Down four to the Pistons with 20 seconds to go, Kiki Vandegwhe drew up a great play coming out of a timeout that got Brook Lopez an alley-oop dunk while only two seconds went off the clock. (Funny moment on the ensuing inbound when Ben Wallace realized the Nets might try to foul him, so he took off sprinting as far from the ball as possible like he was Tyson Gay.) … Rip Hamilton (22 pts, 7 asts) went to the line and split a pair, so now trailing by three, the Nets had some time to set something up. Instead, Devin Harris (24 pts, 14 asts) threw a long pass ahead to Courtney Lee, received a handoff back and took a terrible three that was outside his range, off-balance, and fell about three feet short of the rim. Watching the replay, Nets announcer Mike Fratello could only groan “Why?” … Other stat lines from Tuesday: Eric Gordon scored 24 as the slumping Clippers knocked off the streaking Bulls; Dwight Howard posted 22 points, 11 boards and five blocks to beat Milwaukee; somehow the Raptors lost at Indiana despite getting 35 from Chris Bosh and 34 from Andrea Bargnani; and Monta Ellis put up 34 points in a loss at Houston, while Aaron Brooks scored 24 in the win … Contrary to earlier reports, Paul Pierce does NOT have a broken left foot. It’s been diagnosed as a sprain, and Pierce is listed as day-to-day. The Celtics host the Heat tonight, the Nets on Friday, and the Magic on Sunday. We’re guessing he’ll skip two and return for Orlando … And Derrick Rose is out for the Rookie/Sophomore Game (since he’s got the big-boy All-Star Game), so he’ll be replaced by Anthony Morrow. FYI, Morrow is the only undrafted guy on either team. Do you know who was drafted in the first round in the Sophomore class? Alexis Ajinca. But don’t worry, he was just named to the D-League All-Star roster … We’re out like Ajinca …
My memory of big men in the league only goes as far back as Kareem. From that standpoint, I consider Shaq as the best that ever played at the 5 spot.
Shad had the defensive presence of a Mark Eaton, the spin move of Adrian Dantley, the quick first step of Allen Iverson, the explosiveness of Dominique Wilkins, and the free throw shooting accuracy of an eight year old.
Hakeem was (and maybe is?!) better then Shaq.
Whats up with the Hawks? The stats doesnt show it, but watching the game the Hawks frontline got dominated by Ibaka, Collison and Krstic!?! These Hawks swept the Celtics?
Hakeem Olajuwon in my book! The Dream Shake is a signature move, ask the poster child — David Robinson! The best footwork of all big men!
That 7 Feet Tall, 300 plus pounds MONKEY always had a great Sidekick — Penny, Kobe, Wade, and Lebron!
Yes I called Shaq a MONKEY!
Btw dont you love watching the Thunder play? Durant, Green, Westbrooke and Thabo all play with intensity and they get fired up by each other making plays just as much as when they make one themselves.
bruce sir you are a racist and I wish you could say dumb things like this to the man in his face instead of insulting him over the internet.
And this is the shaq you’ll see come playoff time.
btw carl landry is the second best 4th quarter scorer behind the reigning mvp.
If the thunder get a solid defensive presence who can get them a consitent 12 10 and 2 without disrupting the chemistry they are developing now they’re gonna be a contender in a few years.
And isn’t it great that we finaly see teams who rebuild and do a good job at it. like memphis, okc, portland, and now sacramento is on the rise. Atlanta took a few years but they’re here, cleveland, orlando, denver. The whole NBA landscpae has changed and I’m lovin it. And if houston isn’t gonna trade him can they at least release tracy mcgrady. I wanna see him play with one of the contenders.
Should’ve never got greedy for the spotlight and left Toronto.
That was MJ and PIP all over again
AB40 — I was pulling a Kobe, whom said, “I finally got the monkey off my back.” That monkey is Shaq. Even Steve Young said the same thing!
How am I a racist? Just because I called Shaq a monkey?
I am quite sure Shaq has been called much worse!
Hakeem was the best (skill wise) 5 after Kareem… Shaq was the most dominant 5 after Wilt…
Now MDE stands for Most Dominant Every ten games or so
“Somehow” the Raptors lost to the Pacers? Letting them score 42 and shoot 76.5% in the 3rd quarter didn’t help…
Hakeem = most skilled… Shaq = Most physically dominant
I will take the “most skilled” over “physically dominant”. Hakeem could do anything he wanted on the court… defend his position inside and out… score inside and out… hit free throws… unbelievable footwork, steals, blocks, run the court… Hakeem was awesome.
Shaq, although he’s one of the greatest to play his position, was limited to the post.
My league pass is stuck on the OKC channel. Durant is as fun to watch as LeBron. I watch the CAVS for the same reason people listen to Howard Stern, I want to see what he’ll do next. Just like watching the Bulls vs. Knicks circa 1991-1998
durant almost leading the league in scoring now….so much achieved for someone who can’t bench press anything as a rook
what is up with the random alexis ajinca hate?
did he steal ur girl? lunch money? or blew you off when u asked for an interview (pause).?
I’ll second everyone voting for Hakeem. People forget that he was a terror on BOTH ends of the floor. He patrolled the paint on the defensive end and could rack up both blocks AND steals. This is in addition to being a rebounding menace and an unstoppable offensive force who could score from almost any position on the floor, whether he had his back to the basket or was facing up. Shaq was stronger with a better post-up game inside of 5 feet. Shaq (because of his physical dominance) could really wear out an opposing front court.
But as an all-around force, who could beat you in so many ways, Hakeem was supreme.
@DIME,
You still want to put Joakim Noah as your #1 defensive center in the east? I’m guessing you guys saw what Kaman(on an injured ankle) was doing to him. Yeah, my point exactly.
Love Hakeem for one game, but give me Shaq over a season. I don’t want my center being too versitile as I need him close to the basket drawing attention away from my perimeter players. Hakeem didn’t stray too far from the basket like most 5’s now’n’days. Plus Hakeem could hit FT’s and seemed to care about B-ball more…I change my opinion. Give me Hakeem over Shaq. Either way you win.
@quest??
can you please go find some business and stop trying out your open mic stand up skits on the comments section. Your $h!t is dull, and has no originality to it at all. Try horseback riding or something
Ill take either Shaq or Hakeem and come out cheesin..
Man the Hawks announcers woke me up with their orgasm lol i was about to fall asleep and i heard YES, YES, YES!!!! i thought i rolled on the remote and put it on Cinemax..
Talk about radio training flying out the window lol
Wohoooo… The Magic are rising… What? Number 2 in the East already? BALLIN
PS: Sorry for the whining bout the fakers, guys. LOL. I still hope it gets fixed though.
I hope I’m not the only one, but if I had my choice of 5s, I’m going with Shaq in his prime, hands down. Straight beast. It’s one of those debates that will go on forever and a clear-cut winner will never be defined. To each his own, but I’m rolling with Shaq.
The only reason I’m takin Hakeem is because of what he did to Shaq (not yet in his prime) and how he did Dave Robinson after he stole his mvp trophy. It obviously depends on who you puttin around them and as a Laker fan, I appreciate that Shaq in his prime was 30-20 on a bad day, but his inability to hit freebies caused a lotta stress and without Kobe and DWade, Shaq couldn’t close out games. Before Hakeem got Clyde, he took Kenny Smith, Sam Cassell. Mario Elie and Robert Horry to a chip. That is an accomplishment. Can’t go wrong with either, but wasn’t no Hack-a-Keem goin on cuz he could make em
There were actually centers in the league back then also, Hakeen(I sported a pair of Olajuwon Etonics), Shaq, DRob, Ewing, and even Rick Smits would be an All Star in the East today.
That’s a tough one, Hakeem got a few quadruple doubles and Shaq could dominate both ends of the court and was just intimidating with his size and quickness. Both in their best years I’m giving the slight edge to Hakeem.
Whats up with Rondo talking about problems in the locker room, any insight from anybody?
@ Claw
KG hurt, PP hurt, losin games badly, lookin old.
Don’t know why he talkin tho. That shit should just stay in house. Rondo startin a bad trend of openin his mouth when he should just stay quiet
NEGRODAMUS!? Does Harry Reid moonlight at Dime?
@ KDizz
Aye can you post me the link for the Rondo comments?? i couldnt find them..
Oh wait found it.. ehhh nothin big.. but the media will make it big.. shouldnt have said anything..
Shit storm brewing in Boston..
Sam Cassel was bugging though & Vernon Maxell was may the real John Starks stand up please. Just kidding.
What Olajuwon did to D.Rob was just plain wrong. He aged the man. He didn’t know what to do. Olajuwon made Ewing look like a stiff & probably ruined the Orlando Franchise. Had they won I see Shaq staying & him & Penny going on a 2 maybe even 3 peat. Penny Hardaway. Shaun Livingston was the next coming of him. Why people? Harold Miner the next Jordan. Him & Stackhouse.
I just watched the so-called Jordan impresonation by Lebron. Not hating, but damn get off the guys _-_-. I don’t even see how MJ’s move is even similar.
The only time Shaq and M.D.E can be mentioned in the same sentence together is if it relates to a buffet table. He was a beast and with the right attitude and dedication I believe he could’ve been the second greatest player in history behind MJ. He just never wanted it enough.
Big Shaq should be upset.
That fans wanted T-Mac & AI on the All-Star team, BUT not he, the Diesel!? WTF. He’s a fan fav. since his LSU days. WTF is going on!?
The NBA fans do not know the game!
They don’t know the rules!
They don’t read DIME.
They don’t know jack shit!
Great to see Shaq put up a big game & show his stuff.