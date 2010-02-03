Forgot About M.D.E.

There we were, all ready to make fun of Chris Webber for predicting Shaq would have a big night against Memphis because his “ego is bruised” from his All-Star snub and he wanted to take his frustration out on All-Star Zach Randolph — and then Shaq went out and made C-Webb look like Negrodamus, posting 13 points, 12 boards and four blocks next to Z-Bo’s eight points on 3-of-14 shooting in a Cavs rout … Shaq wasn’t dominant, but he helped set the tone right away. On one of Cleveland’s first possessions he beasted Marc Gasol for an easy dunk, then a couple trips later he took Z-Bo into the chamber and drew a foul. (He bricked both free throws, but still.) Shaq had another sequence in the second quarter where he scored seven straight points — including a circa 2001 “I forgot he used to be quick” spin move around Gasol for a bucket — and by that time the Cavs were able to work inside-out where LeBron did the QB thing and handed out 15 assists to go with his 22 points … NBA TV is just trying to start an Internet riot, aren’t they? One time LeBron drove the lane and switched the ball from right to left in mid-air for a layup, so of course they run it side-by-side with a replay of Michael Jordan‘s famous switch-hands layup on the Lakers. Hatred coming in five, four, three, two … Kevin Durant is naturally going to get most of the shine after dropping 33 points on the Hawks in a win, but Russell Westbrook needs some credit, too. Westbrook had some huge offensive rebounds down the stretch, threw in some free throws and a layup, and set up Durant and Jeff Green for crunch-time buckets as OKC held off ATL in the final minutes. Westbrook (12 pts, 9 rebs, 9 asts) doesn’t get as much hype as Rajon Rondo and Jason Kidd, but he’s a similar player in that he’s all over the place from the PG position … After Green’s corner three that was essentially the dagger, OKC’s play-by-play guy screamed, “YES! YESYESYES!” When commentator Grant Long said, “You gotta love it,” the play-by-play guy answered, “Oh, I do! I do!” There’s really no reason for a man in Oklahoma to get that excited unless there’s a sock on his doorknob … As if the Nets didn’t have enough problems winning games, shooting themselves in the foot is only making it worse. Down four to the Pistons with 20 seconds to go, Kiki Vandegwhe drew up a great play coming out of a timeout that got Brook Lopez an alley-oop dunk while only two seconds went off the clock. (Funny moment on the ensuing inbound when Ben Wallace realized the Nets might try to foul him, so he took off sprinting as far from the ball as possible like he was Tyson Gay.) … Rip Hamilton (22 pts, 7 asts) went to the line and split a pair, so now trailing by three, the Nets had some time to set something up. Instead, Devin Harris (24 pts, 14 asts) threw a long pass ahead to Courtney Lee, received a handoff back and took a terrible three that was outside his range, off-balance, and fell about three feet short of the rim. Watching the replay, Nets announcer Mike Fratello could only groan “Why?” … Other stat lines from Tuesday: Eric Gordon scored 24 as the slumping Clippers knocked off the streaking Bulls; Dwight Howard posted 22 points, 11 boards and five blocks to beat Milwaukee; somehow the Raptors lost at Indiana despite getting 35 from Chris Bosh and 34 from Andrea Bargnani; and Monta Ellis put up 34 points in a loss at Houston, while Aaron Brooks scored 24 in the win … Contrary to earlier reports, Paul Pierce does NOT have a broken left foot. It’s been diagnosed as a sprain, and Pierce is listed as day-to-day. The Celtics host the Heat tonight, the Nets on Friday, and the Magic on Sunday. We’re guessing he’ll skip two and return for Orlando … And Derrick Rose is out for the Rookie/Sophomore Game (since he’s got the big-boy All-Star Game), so he’ll be replaced by Anthony Morrow. FYI, Morrow is the only undrafted guy on either team. Do you know who was drafted in the first round in the Sophomore class? Alexis Ajinca. But don’t worry, he was just named to the D-League All-Star roster … We’re out like Ajinca …