Former Dunk Champ On The Block

A couple weeks ago in Smack we mentioned that we didn’t even realize Brent Barry was still in the NBA, let alone the subject of trade rumors. But at the time the Grizzlies, Thunder and Clippers were all mentioned as being interested in getting “Bones” from the Rockets. We asked this question: Would Barry even bother with playing for a non-contender, or just retire? Today, word out of Houston is that that’s exactly what Barry is now considering.

NBA sources told FOX 26 Sports yesterday that Barry will not be back with the Rockets for the upcoming season and that he will either be traded or retire. And if he decides to hang them up, Houston will buy out the one year remaining on his contract.

So of all the teams out there, do you think Barry would fit with your squad? Of the teams that were apparently interested, I couldn’t see him in Memphis now that Iverson is there, Oklahoma City doesn’t really need an aging two-guard unless they’re looking for a locker room presence and the Clippers would probably only bring Barry back if he could reenact his dunk from the free throw line.

What do you think he’ll do? Get traded or retire?

Source: FOX 26 Sports

