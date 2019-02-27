YouTube

Tuesday evening wasn’t kind to the Iowa Hawkeyes, as the team took a 20-point loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. While that was bad enough for the basketball program, head coach Fran McCaffrey made a mess of things, reportedly blasting an official verbally after the game in the tunnels of Value City Arena in Columbus.

Uh, wow. Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey was just screaming at an official walking down a hallway of Value City Arena. "You cheating motherfucker! You're a fucking disgrace!" — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) February 27, 2019

Though Iowa and the Big Ten did not confirm what exactly McCaffrey said to the official in question, the program announced on Wednesday that its head coach is receiving a two-game suspension for his actions. The ban will keep McCaffrey away from a home game against Rutgers and a road game against Wisconsin and the suspension comes for what is being described as “unsportsmanlike comments directed at an official.”

In addition, the Big Ten fined McCaffrey $10,000 for “violating the Big Ten sportsmanship policy” with his actions and the veteran head coach acknowledged the suspension and fine with a comment of his own in the official release.