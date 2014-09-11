France Shocks Host Nation, Heavy Favorite Spain 65-52 In World Cup Quarters

We believe there’s a chance that Spain really could beat Team USA. Unfortunately for Pau Gasol and company, though, they won’t get the opportunity to prove us right. In a shocking FIBA World Cup quarterfinal upset, France beat heavy favorite Spain 65-52, robbing basketball fans around the world their dream and seemingly imminent championship match-up of the host nation versus the Americans.

San Antonio Spurs forward Boris Diaw paced the French with 15 points (6-12 FGs), five rebounds and three assists, while Utah Jazz behemoth Rudy Gobert owned the paint by grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds and contesting every shot in sight.

It was little-known 25 year-old Thomas Huertel, though, that will be remembered as hero. Playing in place of French and Spurs legend Tony Parker, the Euroleaguer scored 13 points and doled out four assists while hitting the game’s two biggest buckets – a swooping layup down the stretch followed by a dagger three-pointer over the outstretched arms of Gasol that put France up eight points with just over a minute remaining.

Plagued by poor outside shooting throughout the World Cup, that weakness came back to bite Spain when it mattered most. The hosts made just two of their 22 attempts from beyond the arc today, a development especially important given their sudden lack of interior supremacy. After owning the glass all tournament long, Spain was out-rebounded by a whopping 22 boards and allowed Gobert and the French to corral 47 percent of their own misses.

Gasol managed yet another great performance despite the game’s outcome. The surefire All-Tournament team member had 17 points, eight rebounds, and three blocked shots for the Spanish, all of which were team highs. Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, meanwhile, combined for just five points on 2-of-11 shooting and five rebounds.

France, which fell to Spain 88-64 in group play last week, will meet fellow surprise winner Serbia in its first ever FIBA Championships semifinal on Friday.

