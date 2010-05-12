Franchise on the Brink

Not trying to take anything away from the Celtics and the completeness of their domination, but Boston’s win last night wasn’t nearly as interesting as Cleveland’s loss. You already knew the story line going into the tiebreaker Game 5 would be whether this was LeBron‘s last home game “deep in the Q,” but you also have to remember what city we’re talking about here. This is potentially one more year where Cleveland had a championship-caliber squad — the Cavs, the Browns, the Indians, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony — and something went terribly wrong on the way to what seemed like a certain ‘chip … Things were fine until the Celtics went on a 15-0 run in the second quarter, capped by Paul Pierce‘s and-one layup. Boston was only up six at halftime, and although LeBron hadn’t yet made a field goal at that time, he’d also spearheaded the defensive effort keeping Rajon Rondo scoreless in the first half. The problem was that with LBJ on Rondo, Candace Parker got lit up by Pierce (21 pts, 11 rebs, 7 asts). Then Ray Allen (25 pts, 6 threes) opened the second half with consecutive triples, Rondo (16 pts, 7 asts) finally got on the board, and midway through the third quarter it was a 15-point Celtics lead. That was around the same time LeBron got his first field goal, a breakaway dunk. He would only make two more shots the rest of the game. By the time it was over, the Celtics had a 30-piecing while LBJ and the Cavs were getting booed at home … Not even Big Z getting some tick was enough to spark the Cavs. He had 5 points and 4 blocks in a few minutes off the bench, and his and-one banker over Shelden Williams was probably the most athletic move he’s made since the Cavs were rocking the black and blue spray-paint unis … Funny coincidence when the cameras showed Z, Mike Finley and Dr. Jack Ramsay all in succession. Combined age of that trio? About 203 years old … So now LeBron (15 pts, 3-14 FG) is on the brink of another earlier-than-expected playoff exit, the Cavs are on the brink of another playoff disappointment, and Cleveland is on the brink of a really bad summer. And a lot of people are pleased about this. It’s weird: When Michael Jordan got beat year after year before 1991, and when Kevin Garnett had his championship hopes continually dashed before 2008, it seemed like the general consensus among basketball fans was to feel bad for them. People wanted to see Mike and KG get that ring. With LeBron, it’s like so many people are taking pleasure in his losses, and last night was another moment to pounce on him and laugh. If you’re one of those people, do us a favor and explain that line of thinking. Is LeBron just unlikeable compared to Jordan and Garnett? … Now it’s not like the Cavs are dead yet. (It only feels like it.) That said, have you thought about the potential NBA Finals matchups we’ve still got on the table? Each one is interesting for its own reasons: Lakers/Celtics is the historic rivalry; Lakers/Cavs pits the two best players in the world against each other in what will be the highest-rated series ever; Lakers/Magic is the always-fun Finals rematch; Suns/Celtics is the flashback to the ’76 Finals which featured arguably the greatest NBA game of all-time; and Suns/Cavs means one suffering superstar will finally get that elusive ring. The only one that’s kind of “eh” is Suns/Magic, which might be noteworthy because Shaq could show up to all seven games and get booed by every person in each building … And you thought the craziest sports story you’d hear this week was the one about Ken Griffey Jr. reportedly taking a nap in the Seattle Mariners clubhouse while manager Don Wakamatsu was looking for him to pinch-hit. (Wakamatsu denied the report, Griffey kinda-sorta denied it, and two anonymous M’s players were quoted confirming it.) But then Hasheem Thabeet got involved. According to numerous reports out of Memphis, Thabeet was recently at a club in Tanzania when he got into a fight with R&B singer T.I.D. (no relation to T.I.) and knocked dude out. Or as one story put it, “the 7-foot big man bounced him like a basketball.” Thabeet’s agent claims there was no fight, but come on. How many 7-foot-3 guys were at that club? Either you’re saying everybody made it up, or it’s a case of mistaken identity. And last we checked, Arvydas Sabonis is well into the “old guy at the club” phase of his life and probably wasn’t out kicking it like that … We’re out like Cleveland’s margin for error …
um, u mean anthony parker
Personally, i just don’t like lebron. Don’t get me wrong, i think he is loaded with talent and probably the best player in the league. But it’s the way he conducts himself as a professional, hell as a decent human being that ticks me off. Because let’s be completely honest here: he’s very arrogant, disrespectful and full of himself. He doesn’t carry himself with any class and has the nerve to call himself the greatest when he hasn’t proven a damn thing. The king title has got to go unless he either dominates the L the way chamberlain did or win more rings than mike. Right now, he’s just a punk who’s bought into all the bs that the media’s been feeding him. Ok, i’m done now.
Um, I think they were joking about Parker. But shit, Candace would have done a better job guarding Pierce.
orickle,
tongue in cheek man. of course they meant anthony. but candace is the more popular, more skilled sibling.
if you’ve read dimemag enough times, you know they’re sarcastic like that.
vastly different situation with mj and kg,
1. MJ was like Lebron except that he was genuine and gave a damn every game. Its the playoffs man, you are suppose to look like u give a damn every game. For MJ, the perception was that he loved the game, for Lebron it feels more impersonal, like Lebron the global icon was his priority, not winning (like he claims) a championship
2. I think the same thing can be said abt KG, he wears his emotions on his sleeves and u could tell that when he lost repeatly in the 1st round, it took alot out of him. Winning a ring for KG represented for ppl, that if you just keep working hard eventually you will get urs.
Cleavland’s obituary ‘lebron James nov 03 – may 10, survived by his teamates, anderson vagina, mike ‘retard’ brown and shaq’s corpse’.. ‘suki suki’ now lebron. time to send the cavs back to the flinstones era by bolting ‘what up fred’. this excuse for a team don’t deserve you. they had mike brown coaching you all these years, they deserve it. nuff sed. ground hog day, shit gets tired.
man its the 2010 free agent elections and i’m voting for james and vice president wade. maybe it should be the other way round. wade as the pres, seeing as hes got the hardware and i’m sure he’d do a better job with this cleavland team than the ‘king’.
lebron needs to renounce his throne….
Agree with hawkeye
LBJ is a terrific player, no doubt, and for sure the MVP, but the dancing & showboating when the crabs are winning, and the poor sportsmanship (refusing to shake hands) when they’re losing make him out to be a jerk.
For the record, I’m also anti-cavs bc I’d hate to see Shaquille ride the coattails to another ring. He won three legitimately, then he made a special guest appearance for the fourth.
Mike and KG were never annointed. That has got to be at least part of it. Also routing for Lebron is kind of like routing for Shaq in his prime. The guy is just too big and fast for anyone. We’re really only left to route for LBJ to overcome his teammates.
Tonite, I kept waiting for LBJ to take the game over but that just isn’t his game. He wasn’t feeling it and tried to get his teammates involved and he did go to the ft line 12 times while also grabbing 6 boards and dropping 7 assists. His off nights are still above average. However, the Cav’s backcourt continues to contribute zilch.
Tomorrow should be christened an official hater’s holiday.
Can’t wait to see what happens in game 6.
Everything LeBron gets flak for, Jordan and KG and other popular superstars did the same or worse.
– Not shaking hands? Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars.
– Dancing/celebrating during a win? Magic Johnson, Dwight Howard.
– Not taking over enough in crunch time? Kevin Garnett, David Robinson.
I mean damn, Jordan punched his own teammates and constantly undermined his coach. Pippen refused to go into a game cause he didn’t get the last shot drawn up for him. Kobe gave up during playoff games, and went entire games trying to “make a point” to his coach by not being aggressive on purpose. Stockton and Malone used dirty tricks and choked in the clutch consistently. Larry Bird threw his teammates under the bus to the media.
My point is all of those guys had their flaws and made mistakes, but it doesn’t seem to hurt their legacy now. For the most part, everybody respects them at least, if not loves them. But every little mistake and flaw LeBron has, people jump on it and never get over it.
Yeah i agree with Hawkeye. Dude should stop referring to himself in 3rd person
@8
Shaq was more charismatic (and vindictive when he wants to be) so it felt easier to root for the big fella
I like Lebron but he needs to actually work on his game. He needs to post up, run around screens, do something else other than predictably try to get fouled going to the basket. I just can’t imagine Dwade mailing in the last 2 games like Lebron did. If he has a bad shooting night then try to play monster D. Last night’s game was so bad it leaves a bad taste in your mouth that he got the MVP. Well in any case even if the Cavs comeback which is really unlikely there is no way the Cavs could beat the remaining Suns, Lakers, or Magic because those are better teams with heart. I am still a fan of his but last night’s game showed a real ugly side of LBJ. Hopefully he has some real friends and family to smack him upside the head. I have to say worst performance by a ‘superstar’ player because of the obvious quit by LBJ. Worse even than Kobe in Game 7 against the Suns.
@Badger – you miss the point, the question is why? Why do people love to hate LBJ? And Hawkeye got it, it’s that sense of entitlement combined with him being a douche. Darkdefender & Mrparker also make good points. Every other player had redeeming qualities, LBJ, not so much.
LBJ may be a spoiled douche, but so are MJ and KG. Personally, I would have been fine if none of them ever won a championship.
Because Jordan and Kobe don’t have a sense of entitlement, right? Are KG and Bird not douches too? (And let’s not even get into the shit Magic, Kobe, Dwight, Malone and those guys are doing OFF the court.) People act like LeBron nicknamed himself “King James.” Like he wrote his own commercials and produced is own SportsCenter segments. He didn’t create the overhype. And how can you say he has no redeeming qualities when everybody who plays with him loves him? When has LeBron ever been in trouble with the law or in some messy off-court drama? But Jordan is a great guy, sure.
Honetsly, I was SHOCKED to see the way Lebron played yesterday!!! It was like dude couldn’t give a damn one way or the other what happened in that game! Or (GULP!!!) maybe he wants to use the game as a lever to go all out and dominate the celtics in the last two games of the series so we can all brag about how “The King” rescued a season on the brink for the cavs.
I’ve watched a whole lot of cavs games, but I really think last nights’ game was the first when I felt the cavs would have performed better had Lebron stayed home during the game, put his feet up, and had a couple of cold beers! I mean on multiple possessions, he did not come to the ball, and the ball handler kept overhandling at the top of the key, waiting for Lebron to make a move! At other times when Lebron got the ball early in the shot clock, he overhandled, and then threw up an ugly brick even after realising that his jumper was off.
I agree with post 11, the performance was right up (or should that be down) there with “worst performance” by a superstar player!
LeBron has the skill and numbers to back up his habits, even if they are ‘unprofessional’ at times. If that’s him just expressing himself and being real, then I support the guy. You don’t know him, so dont come on here acting like you do… calling him names and shit when you’ve only observed him when he was under the emotional states tha come naturally with wins and losses. Actually, you know what, the f@ck with all of you. It looks like the commish has actually brainwashed the fans into this whole professionalism bullshit too.
People love to hate him because he is the best, but he doesn’t fit into some fabricated status quo. He deserves to be cocky. Y’all just mad cus he stylin on you (and everyone else he plays against).
Im done now.
Damn, with all these answers, that move to be a smartass sure backfired Dime.
I agree with the cats here.
Lebron was anointed. By the media, by pundits, by everyone. By YOU. Yes, YOU Dime. Hyperbiased publications like you pour on all the adulation to this athletic and brilliant player that he can achieve anything because everything is given. Yes, he still works hard, but not AS hard as all those you compare him with. Kobe worked hard to prove all his haters wrong, and boy was he HATED. MJ accomplished his first chip BEFORE being anointed, with the bruises from the Bad Boys and with the irk of veteran sportswriters who say he’s just an athletic kid that can’t lead his team.
Lebron NEVER fucking had those hardships in the NBA. The moment he stepped into an NBA court, he’s automatically the King. The moment he stepped into the court, publications like this one salivated all over Lebron: The Next Big Thing.
Basketbawful said it right (I know yall read that site because an you post an awful lot of stuff originally from there):
…His attitude is grating at times (though I do try to give him a pass sometimes because I have never been in his shoes. How would you act and think if you spent your entire life being told and reaffirmed that you are the greatest, etc.?)…
The only thing wrong from that statement is: ‘I try to give him a pass’. IT’S TIME TO STOP MAKING PASSES. This is his legacy. It’s put up or shut up. He’s been acting like he’s the best ever but understand, he was SUPPOSED to dominate these playoffs, and last year, for that matter.
He didn’t. So, it’s time to stop making excuses and passes now. It’s time to just shut up, and realize ‘hey, we’ve been riding this player’s dick for a LOONG time now. But every single time, there’s always a sense of letdown…. Let’s just cut this shit’.
All the ‘no shaking hands’, the ‘I could be a scoring leader every year if i want’, all the excess. It’s time to just shut up now.
Now Dime, all of your army has spoken.
Convinced yet????????
Well said hawkeye, James is too arrogant to be a champion. All he cares about is about becoming a global icon.
I think he sees basketball as a business not a sport, he doesn’t even respect the game.
Hey hey,
I’ve been a Celtic hater for quite some time but I’m shocked to find myself cheering for them in this series. Maybe it’s the aging of the Big 3 or the recent emergence of Rondo, but either way I can’t root for Lebron.
1. The Media – Whether it’s puppets or nicknames like “The King” we’ve been getting Lebron shoved down our throats more violently and frequently than HeatherIdeepthroat the past few years.
2. Hope – Hope that Lebron leaves the Cavs. If Lebron wins it all he’ll stay in Cleveland and aim for a dynasty. If he loses, the build up and anxiety this summer would be more exciting than Lebron winning it all. I know he’s not coming to my team, he’s probably not going to yours either, but it’s the fun of speculating and coming up with ludicrous predictions which we enjoy. Here’s one. A cancer ridden and near death Paul Allen breaks the bank with Phil Knight and brings him to Portland. See? Completely crazy… but so much fun!
3. Schadenfreude – Let’s face it, Lebron has had it made since the beginning.. and we’re jealous. If that isn’t lucky enough for one person this elbow malfunction was his first real injury in the pros! Shit.. I get more injuries playing air hockey high. I take pleasure knowing he struggles to obtain championships as much I struggle to obtain any number of things in my own life on a daily basis.. like a cheeseburger, or a job, or even a new pair of shoes. We’re all human Lebron, so f**k off.
man, lol at all the haters. lebrons human, has his bad and good side but mostly the good wins over.
but his performances the last two games, simply poor. I think he is trying to set us up for a dramatic comeback because it does appear that he has a flair for the dramatic. and ironically enough, lebron is heavily involved in his own marketing and hype creation so he does deserve criticism for his part to play in the hyperbowl. he does view himself as a global icon and has stated he wants to become a sporting billionaire. this doesn’t detract from what he does on the court but it allows people to question his true motives.
the thing that grinds me the most about lbj is the way the refs treat him. he gets such special treatment that it’s safe to say that their is a mandate from stern to allow lbj more leeway than any other player in the league with regards to those travelling, charging calls that go in his favour.
@QQ — Great post. But most of what you said was utter bullshit.
1. LeBron hasn’t dominated in the playoffs? He AVERAGED like 37-8-8 in the Orlando series last year. How much more was he supposed to do? He’s AVERAGING 29-8-7 in this year’s playoffs. Who else is doing that much for their team?
2. How do you know if LeBron has or hasn’t worked harder than other great players? Are you in the gym with him in the summertime? Are you at Cavs practice? Or are you just spitting out guesses from your ass?
3. “MJ accomplished his first chip BEFORE being anointed.” You’re fucking nuts. Air Jordan was anointed, slurped up, salivated on, hyped, overhyped, and fellated by media WAY before he won his first chip. You must be too young to remember anything before 1990.
4. I’m tired of idiots who give LeBron grief for his nickname. First of all, it’s not like he came up with it himself. (Kobe on the other hand…) And you tell me the last athlete who got a nickname and pleaded with the public “No thanks, don’t call me that.” When something sticks, it sticks.Second of all, “King James” was only convenient because of the historic nod. If you don’t know, King James was an actual person. His name is on the Bible. If LeBron’s name was “LeBron Smith,” his nickname wouldn’t be “King Smith.” It just worked out that way because the nick fit his real name. So calm the fuck down.
5. “Stop making free passes.” Why not? The guy is only 25. Jordan didn’t win a title until he was 28. Kobe didn’t win a title as the best player on his own team until he was past 30. But LeBron doesn’t get any time to learn, go through the hard knocks, and develop? Nobody is in “put up or shut up” mode when they’re still 25. You’ll remember that when your boy Dwight Howard is still ringless at 30.
It doesnt surprise me that the Cavs are down in this seriesIf they didnt spend their entire season goofing around, focusing on their team intros or what strange hand gesture they are going to make to the crowd after they get a dunk or a three, they might fair a little better when faced with adversity.
Its nice to see that KG is officially back after a 2 year absence from the stat sheet
It was NOT the elbow. It was NOT a choke job. It WAS , however, very obvious that we saw the betrayal of a King against his people. Last night will go down as the day LeBron became a Knick. He was recruited by the words of one Spike Lee. Conspiracy theorists… play wit it!
Yes I’ll remember my boy when he still has no ring. You know why? Cause my boy wasn’t given everything. On draft day, columnists were doubting Orlando for picking a high school kid over an accomplished collegian named Emeka Okafor. It’s ‘why take a chance in a youngster when a dominant college center is at your reach’. My boy was NEVER anointed. So even if he’ll never won a chip, my boy didn’t have the consensus ‘He’ll be the BEST CENTER EVER’, I can breathe easy cos he became a beast, even with all the hate.
Can yall say the same thing with Bron?
And puhlease. It’s now the point where Bron HAS to win the chip. You can throw away all the stats at me, and I’ll just say ‘Championships = 0’. It’s supposed to be HIS year. Actually, it started last year. Last year was supposed to be Bron Bron Bron. What happened? Nothing happened. Yall been giving it to him every single time, yall been saying it’s ‘his year’ every fucking time, but the truth is, kid still aint a champion.
Bottomline: The hype he was given was reserved for champions. Lebron ISN’T a champion. Do the fucking math.
So if Lebron was to finish his career with no title, would he be considered a bust!?!
“A Lebron James team never panics” – Lebron James
Wasn’t 2008 supposed to be Kobe’s year? What happened there? Wasn’t 2005 and 2006 supposed to be Steve Nash’s year? Wasn’t 2004 supposed to be the Lakers (Kobe-Shaq-GP-Malone) or KG’s year? Wasn’t 2003 supposed to be J-Kidd’s year? Wasn’t 1993 supposed to be Barkley’s year?
So because the media and fans decide one team is supposed to win a title, when they don’t win, then it’s the star player who let us all down? It’s the star player who choked against expectations that he didn’t even create? We can say this was supposed to be LeBron’s year, but get real. Look at his supporting cast and compare it to the Lakers. Winning a title this year would have been an accomplishment against the odds for LeBron, not LeBron cruising like the 96 Bulls.
And again, look at LeBron’s numbers. 37-8-8 in the ECF last year. 29-8-7 in the playoffs this year. You’re really gonna say he’s not doing all he can to win the championship? Your boy Dwight can’t even stay out of foul trouble or make a damn free throw, but you’re gonna criticize LeBron’s postseason chops? OK…
Now, no question, LeDouche will bolt out of Cleveland. And you know what, with leaving he buys himself 2-3 more years of excuses not to win the title. He’ll have the “new team” excuse, the “re-building” excuse, the “get me some players” excuse – all the ones he’s already used in Cleveland. Truth is his best option is to stay with the guys he’s been playing with for years and make his team better, and do it in the post-season.
I’ll keep this short and sweet.
KG was the People’s Champ.
Michael was a Champion’s Champion.
Lebron is his own Champion. That “King” moniker has to go.
‘Look at his supporting cast and compare it to the Lakers.’
DAAAAAAAAAAAAAAMN.
Look at all you cats. You never talk shit when they were winning, then yall compare the supporting cast when yall down 3-2.
Ok I’ll look at the supporting cast, and what I see is the a fucking deep team that has talent in every position. Daammit. Can’t you fucking see it? The Cavs are a TALENTED team. Don’t make the ‘supporting cast’ argument all you retards are using whenever Bron’s experience a loss?
When they were winning 60 games this year and last year, ain’t no one of you fools talking bout how inept the role players are. All you see is Bron finally winning the chip after having reliable players on his side.
Now, they’re down 3-2. it’s this all over again.
‘Look at his supporting cast’.
EXCUSES: The name of the game when the superstar who were supposed to win it all AIN’T winning shit… AGAIN.
Damn if I have the same affinity for excuses as these Bron apologists, I would have never spent a single minute in detention.
Yes, look at the supporting cast.
The Cavs handled their business in the regular season, but as you should know as an Orlando fan, the playoffs are a different animal (Nick Anderson). In the playoffs, where the fuck has Mo Williams been? Where is Delonte West? Where is JJ Hickson? Where is Anthony Parker? The guys who were getting it done when there was no pressure are failing to get it done now, so fuck “talent,” I’m talking about production when it matters.
On the flip side, the Celtics are winning because their guys are producing. They struggled at times in the regular season, but Ray and KG and Rondo and Pierce and even Big Baby are stepping it up in the playoffs. Same for the Lakers. Gasol, Fisher, Bynum, Odom have all played well in the playoffs and complemented Kobe well.
Excuses are one thing, reality is another. The Nets sucking because they don’t have enough good players isn’t an excuse, it’s reality. The Cavs not playing up to their potential because LeBron’s supporting cast again fails to step it up in the playoffs is reality.
kg nor mj were named the king or the goat before they got a ring
@ Jimmyjack
Stop pointing out stats. Stats don’t mean shit. He’s a great passer but he doesn’t know how to use his teammates yet. I don’t need to explain that if you truly know ball. Michael’s postseason numbers were similar but he didn’t accomplish anything in the playoffs until he made a commitment to use his teammates. Mike has said it in interviews. Once he committed himself to making his teammates better is when he started winning championships.
Sure Jordan and KG are arrogant as well, but what made them compelling champions is that they had to face some adversity. Jordan had a season ending injury, was beaten regularly by the bad boys in Detroit, and had to make the difficult transition from gunner to team leader.
KG toiled on some terrible teams in Minnesotta early in his career, and then put players on his back to achieve early playoff exits for 11 seasons.
Lebron has just kind of showed up and said, “I’m the best. Where’s my ring?” He really has to go through some trying times before he becomes a popular favorite.
‘Winning a title this year would have been an accomplishment against the odds for LeBron, not LeBron cruising like the 96 Bulls.’
All I could do is laugh at that statement.
Are you living in the same year as I am?
Cause seriously that’s a retarded statement.
What the hell is wring with you apologists? This year is the year he is SUPPOSED to win the chip. No fucking excuses now. No one to stop Dwight? Solved: Shaq. Need another scorer? Solved: a blockbuster deal to get Jamison. Role players to shoot 3s? Solved: Parker and Williams.
Best record in the NBA. The TEAM to beat
It’s HIS year. He was SUPPOSED to cruise. He was given everything and anything to win. Don’t fucking make stories that it’s ‘against the odds’. They were THE fucking team to beat going into the playoffs. What odds are you talking about?
I’m 50/50 with Bron
Yes the media has created a larger than life character and James has feed into it. He needs to lose this series, it’s better for the NBA and his career. He was handed the title of best player in the league before he truly earned it. I hated Kobe but the past few seasons Ive learned to respect his game because he competes and has earned his way to the top. Bron although he he might be a good person seems fabricated and calculated. The past two maybe three seasons he has changed on and off the court and became a characture. That combined with the constant media lovefest makes him public enemy #1.
Mike took his lumps and no one gave him the mantle. The media and “experts” questioned whether he could win the chip early in his career.
Same thing for Shaq. Many said he wasn’t focused enough, too many movies, not taking basketball serious.
Both Mike and Shaq became better due to the early harships in their career. Same with Bron, he has to be humbled to see what it takes to be the best.
@#31
“Excuses are one thing, reality is another.”
The role players lean on their star to step up. Not the other way around. FYI, last night was a HOME GAME. Stop making excuses for Lebron. Mike took the blame when the Bulls lost. Magic, Isiah, Bird, Barkley etc… if you are the star, that’s your team. The Cavs are a talented team, period. They have Mr. MVP on their squad. You don’t think they felt a little dissapointed that their rock didn’t show up last night?? How do you think that wore on them mentally??
Once again… “”Excuses are one thing, reality is another.””
Stop looking at the team on paper and look at what’s actually happening. Yeah, Parker and Mo are supposed to hit threes. But they’re not hitting right now in the playoffs. Shaq is supposed to stop Dwight. They haven’t played Orlando yet, so that’s a moot point. Jamison is supposed to be the other scorer. He’s been inconsistent at best in these playoffs. You’re looking at names on a roster and not the play on the court.
@28, people who blame lebron for cleavland not winning a chip are shameful. the guy plays hard (except for the last two games), and his post season production is second to non.
why do people always ignore the ‘elephant in the room’. it’s starring you right in the face. Cleavland’s O is so ‘turrible’. really, the O stagnates so often. it involves give the ball to lebron and hope. for the most part lebron can handle this burden but when faced with talented defensive TEAM like Boston then the shortcomings of this system is exposed.
just ask the great Wade. one man can only do so much. you might say that he has a supporting cast this year. thats true. but when all they’re asked to do is stand around and watch then they might as well have not bothered.
and people criticize lebron. how about apportioning some of that blame for the cleavland coaching staff especially mike brown.
Whether true or not, the perception is that MJ and KG were all heart without the sufficient supporting cast to help get them to the finals. Both were underdogs most years that they were eliminated in the playoffs. This year could be the second in which LBJ fails to make the finals when his team was considered a legit contender to win it all.
Refusing to shake hands? MJ was seen as having an excuse with the bad blood between the Bulls and Pistons. LBJ’s excuse?
As for the dancing, most other players I see dance do it out of emotion when celebrating plays. LBJ’s dancing is perceived as being less celebratory and more self-indulgent.
Finally… and this is admittedly unfair to LBJ… because of his physical gifts, he’s seen in a similar light as Shaq in being viewed as the big bully that people enjoy see losing. Neither MJ nor Pre-Celtic KG were seen in that way.
Reality? The reality is if Bron is indeed the best in the world, he could elevate his teammates whatever happens.
Your argument has now been fucking negated by using the supporting cast excuse. He had the DEEPEST team possible so fuck that argument.
Yes fuck that argument. You know why? Cause even if he has Wade, Amare, Melo, that kid who did a 720 dunk, and Chris Paul on his team, when Bron doesn’t win, yall always use the ‘BUT HIS SUPPORTING CAST’ argument everytime. EVERY FUCKING TIME. But when they win, it’s ‘Bron elevates his teammates to be the best’.
So yeah, fuck that argument.
I think what Dime is trying to say is that these ARE those “hardship years” and “trying times” for LeBron, but people are treating him like he’s a career choker. These years are his Detroit Bad Boys, his carrying Minnesota. But when MJ and KG lost it was like “Oh man I hope KG gets his ring some day.” When LeBron loses cats are like “Yeah I hate that fucker LeChoke. LOL!” Maybe it’s backlash for the media giving him too much leeway, but the fans (at least snarky Internet fans) aren’t giving him ANY leeway.
LeBust can avg 50-15-12 for the playoffs. It wont matter cause he will NEVER win a ring because he doesn`t have the killer instinct MJ had or Kobe has. You never see them marketing themselves as much as LBJ or dancing during games or doing stupid handshakes with teammates. Having fun is all good, but if LBJ wants to win, he has to stop trying to make everybody like him and just do his job.
I’m surprised Lebron supporters haven’t brought up his “ailing elbow” as an excuse for last night.
I’m with Mayan Mike post #23. Not only did Lebroff betray his team last night he took it one step further. He threw the game. No joke. He actually threw the game. I have never thought he was leaving Cleveland but now I think he’s gone. After throwing that game last night Lebroff made it clear he’s giving up on the Cavs. Cleveland fans deserved better.
Congratulations New York. It will be fun cheering against you and Lebroff next season.
“He had the DEEPEST team possible so fuck that argument.”
Are you drinking right now? You’re gonna tell me the 2010 Cleveland Fucking Cavaliers are the deepest team in the NBA? Shaq is a part-time player, Jamison passed his prime three years ago, Mo Williams is just a younger Derek Fisher, Big Z is like 50 years old, Moon is all vertical no IQ, Delonte and Parker and Varejao haven’t done SHIT in this year’s playoffs. Oh, and Mike Brown is a worse offensive coach than some high school coaches.
But yeah, that’s definitely a team that’s deeper than the Lakers or Celtics.
Great quote on another site…
“Did Michael ever failed so passively??”
@ 42:
I guess you answered your question. We’re all tired of the entitlement the media is giving Bron. It’s SO HARD to root for him if its always ‘hes the best ever’ and then he doesnt even reach the Finals. He’s as brilliant and as talented as any other player in history, but the overbearing hype and the way he would like to languish in it makes it SOOO FUCKING HARD to root for the guy.
Whatever Dime. You aint making me feel guilty for shit. I just heard this old interview of Lebron on the radio. It was a simple question… to a simple lady that didn’t know a lick of basketball. It was something like, how handle te pressure so well coming out of high school right into the NBA… and Lebron said without even a chuckle… “Because I’m the chosen one”….. I turned that shit off right then and there.
You come into the league already anointed by the media… and of course you aint disputing it… YOU GOT KING TATTOOED ON YOU FRIGGIN ARM ALREADY. PUH LEEZE, Dime… you aint making no one here feel bad about watching that prick choke again.
Don’t even try to compare this douche with Jordan… or even Garnett for that matter until he wins himself a friggin ring. I’m over that shit. So don’t be getting pissed at REAL Basketball fans that see all this talent… and all of this athleticism… and ALL THIS DROOLING FROM THE MEDIA.
Don’t hate on us for knowing what’s up better than you guys. You guys make money off this shit… we live it because we love it. Respect the game… and that goes right to you Lebron.
And another thing… when a washed up 37 year old proven champ scores more points than you in a crucial game 5… YOU AINT NO FRIGGIN KING. Plain and simple.
Learn how to earn that crown before you walk around struttin that shit.