The new-look Lakers have had an up-and-down week to start the new season. On opening night, they kicked off their burgeoning rivalry with the Clippers by losing to their locker-room foes, 112-102, behind a virtuoso performance from Kawhi Leonard, who started his journey with his new franchise on a positive note.

They followed that up with gritty win over the Jazz, with LeBron James establishing his dominance once again with a 32-point, 10-assist, 7-rebound outing. Despite boasting one of the best new duos in the league alongside Anthony Davis, the Lakers will continue to battle some roster questions that have no readymade solutions, particularly at the center position where Davis has never been keen on playing significant minutes.

According head coach Frank Vogel, they may have reason for cautious optimism. Prior to the Lakers Sunday matinee against the Hornets, Vogel ventured the idea that DeMarcus Cousins could potentially make a return at some point this season.

Frank Vogel won't rule out the possibility of DeMarcus Cousins returning at some point this season. Vogel said the Lakers aren't "closing the door" on Cousins perhaps being able to return for the playoffs. https://t.co/FBY8AQSnmL — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 27, 2019

Cousins tore his ACL back in August, which presumably ended his 2019-2020 season with his new team before it even began, leaving the Lakers with a significant hole in their roster. Cousins was also embroiled in a troubling high-profile matter with his ex-girlfriend involving disturbing threats that he allegedly made over the phone.

While his return is anything but imminent, Cousins could potentially give the Lakers some additional depth in the post when the playoffs arrive if he is able to be cleared legally and come back healthy and ready to contribute.