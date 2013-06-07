Freakish Dunking Display Put On By 4 High School Freshmen At USA Basketball Practice

You probably already know about Seventh Woods. He’s basically the craziest freshman basketball player we’ve seen in a long time, especially since he’s only a 6-2 point guard. Yet he’s not the only high school rook who has freakish bounce. Check out Woods, Josh Jackson, Malik Monk and Terrance Ferguson showing out during a break for USA Basketball practice and Hoopmixtape.

Which one of these guys has the best hops?

