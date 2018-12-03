Getty Image

Fred Hoiberg got a raw deal in Chicago with the Bulls. You don’t even have to think he’s a good coach to believe this. From the first day he took the job it was always an awkward fit. The team he took over was built to grind out games and rely on Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler to do everything. Joakim Noah was already over the hill at this point. It was leftover scraps of a Tom Thibodeau team and, despite this, they managed to finish 42-40 and barely miss the playoffs.

Nothing so perfectly summarizes the Hoiberg era in Chicago than his first season. Here is a roster of players that the front office expects something impossible from. Hoiberg will have to make do with it and in some ways, he will exceed expectations, but in many other ways, he will fall short of them. Every step of the Hoiberg process was weird from his not-so-subtle feud with Jimmy Butler, the three alphas, to trading a star like Butler on draft night to initiate a rebuild the front office apparently doesn’t actually have patience for.

When you put a coach into a situation like this it becomes difficult to judge their results. At the end of the day Hoiberg didn’t win enough and that’s why he was fired, but can you blame a coach that felt like they were sabotaged at every turn? Some teams might. Which is why the question of Hoiberg’s future becomes murky. Despite the majority of his career being spent in the NBA, his greatest success came at the college level. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that Adrian Wojnarowski reported after Hoiberg’s firing that he would return to the ranks of college coaching.