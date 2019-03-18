Fred Hoiberg Is Reportedly The ‘Frontrunner’ To Take Over At Nebraska If It Fires Tim Miles

03.18.19 56 mins ago

Getty Image

When the Chicago Bulls elected to part ways with Fred Hoiberg in December, many believed it wouldn’t take long for the 46-year-old to return to the bench in some capacity. Hoiberg reportedly wanted to stay in the NBA mix but, given his previous success as the head coach at Iowa State, plenty of college-based rumblings immediately came to the surface, particularly through the prism of UCLA.

Word broke on Monday, however, that a different major college program could have their sights set on Hoiberg, with the Nebraska Cornhuskers making him the “frontrunner” to take over for Tim Miles.

TAGSFRED HOIBERGNEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS
