Free Agency Update: Felton to New York, Korver to Chicago

Everybody pretty much knew that as soon as LeBron, D-Wade, Bosh, Amar’e and Joe Johnson were taken care of, the rest of the NBA free agency class would start finding homes quickly.
Two of the teams that were in the running for the A-List crew are filling out their rosters now, with the Knicks reportedly close to signing Raymond Felton (details unknown), and the Bulls inking Kyle Korver to a 3-year, $15 million deal.
Having brought in Amar’e but missing out on LeBron/Wade, the Knicks needed a playmaker desperately, and Felton is the best available PG on the market. He averaged 12.1 points, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals last season and QB’d the Bobcats to the franchise’s first-ever playoff berth.
Korver will give the Bulls a shooter off the bench and bolster an offense that is too often reliant on Derrick Rose creating buckets. Korver joins Carlos Boozer as two Utah Jazz players to switch sides to Chicago this summer.
In other news/rumors:
* The Spurs have reached an agreement with Matt Bonner on a four-year contract.
* Brian Cook signed a 2-year, $2.5 million deal with the Clippers.
* The Bobcats have reached an agreement with Dominic McGuire.
* Roy Hibbert suffered a knee injury while playing for the Jamaican national team, and is headed back to Indianapolis for an MRI. So far it’s been described as a “minor” injury, hopefully nothing too serious for my Pacers’ center of the future.
Felton makes the best sense for NY. A good pick up if it falls through.
And the Bulls. Great pick up. No way Mike Miller is coming to the CHI. Korver is the next best option for a 3pt shooter. And a good price.
Still more players to make use of the Bron Money. Not a bad start.
when healthy, korver is the best sniper in the league. one more big man and perhaps a stopper who can guard 1-3 (ronnie brewer perhaps) and we’re good. save the rest and begin planning for joakim’s extension.
Another Bum manning the Knicks. We definitely got it right not drafting Jennings or Lance Stephenson. Felton is a scoring guard who can’t score. His a little better than Duhon. They’re better guards in NYC. We might have to fight for the playoffs again. DAMN DOLAN. I want to meet Duhon’s agent. Great job. Bum
Mike Miller,Shaq,Dfish, & so many others are washed up & need to hang it up. Let the young boys shine. Andy Rautins is GALLO Jr. Take it easy Mustache let the Raptors do their Euroleague thing. Omar Cook Knicks. Kemba Walker,Corey Fisher,Kyrie Erving, Keydren Clark,Nate Brown,Andre Barrett,Daryll Hill,Smush Parker. Noo let’s get the names & overpay for Nothingggg. Not even Sylven Landesburg over Rautins. No Sherron Collins. Maybe Ricky I’m not ready for the league Rubio might be the one. LOL. Pathetic.
Hopefully the Bulls consider signing Ronnie Brewer for the energy he brings on both sides of the court. Knows how to play defense and is good at driving to the basket. Needs to work on his shooting but this guy has potential.
Hope Hibbert is ok. Dude seems to be playing better each year.
Austin any coverage on the “The Hood Classic” in Seatlle this year?
Supposed to be a slew of NBA cats playing from the area.
They run a three-point and dunk contest too don’t they?
PG Felton
SG Chandler
SF Gallo
PF Randolph
C Amare
Smells like 38-48 win team to me in the east assuming the wing players all take steps forward this year. Chandler better lay off that weed and get his head screwed on straight.
Chandler could be a very good 6th man, though.
Azubuike would probably be a good option to start SG, since he’s a good defender and shooter…and Wil would bring instant offense from the bench.
so, lakers path to the finals is getting easier and easier every day. basically, teams to beat on the west are okc and portland (if they stay healthy). somehow i don’t feel sa still has it in them, just too old. dallas always choke. suns lost amar’e.am i missing someone in the west?
lakers all the way
The Bulls may want to take a look at Marquis Daniels. He has size and can ball. When he played in Dallas and Indiana he showed skill. I think injuries hurt his performance in beantown.
Could be another Houston fiasco in NY but if they have to rid themselves of Amar’e in the near future, it won’t be that hard… I think picking up a few good players was money better spent than overpaying for Amar’e. On “paper,” Miami is the Beast In The East to beat and Lakers coming out of the West for a 7 game showdown in the Finals… Lakers get by on Miami’s court for PJ’s 12th and Kobe’s 6th… After that, I’m afraid it’s going to become “Miami Time.”
Here is an update from an official Knicks blogger. I think it’s a good trade.
[www.msg.com]
Two relevant video updates here.
1. Interview with Felton on what he was thinking
[www.nba.com]
2. Ewing talking about the Free Agency (I just wish I could fastforward through LeBron’s name, lol)
[video.msg.com]