Free Agency Update: Felton to New York, Korver to Chicago

Everybody pretty much knew that as soon as LeBron, D-Wade, Bosh, Amar’e and Joe Johnson were taken care of, the rest of the NBA free agency class would start finding homes quickly.

Two of the teams that were in the running for the A-List crew are filling out their rosters now, with the Knicks reportedly close to signing Raymond Felton (details unknown), and the Bulls inking Kyle Korver to a 3-year, $15 million deal.

Having brought in Amar’e but missing out on LeBron/Wade, the Knicks needed a playmaker desperately, and Felton is the best available PG on the market. He averaged 12.1 points, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals last season and QB’d the Bobcats to the franchise’s first-ever playoff berth.

Korver will give the Bulls a shooter off the bench and bolster an offense that is too often reliant on Derrick Rose creating buckets. Korver joins Carlos Boozer as two Utah Jazz players to switch sides to Chicago this summer.

In other news/rumors:

* The Spurs have reached an agreement with Matt Bonner on a four-year contract.

* Brian Cook signed a 2-year, $2.5 million deal with the Clippers.

* The Bobcats have reached an agreement with Dominic McGuire.

* Roy Hibbert suffered a knee injury while playing for the Jamaican national team, and is headed back to Indianapolis for an MRI. So far it’s been described as a “minor” injury, hopefully nothing too serious for my Pacers’ center of the future.