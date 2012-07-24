Free Agent Delonte West Confused By Dallas Mavericks’ Video Featuring Him

07.24.12 6 years ago

All Delonte West wants is to be a Dallas Maverick next season. Reports have suggested that the Mavericks GM Donnie Nelson want him back, too, with two roster spots still available. But here we are, more than three weeks into free agency and almost two weeks past the first day teams and players could sign contracts, and West isn’t on a team, let alone the Mavericks. While Dime hasn’t been inside the discussions with Dallas and West’s reps, it looks like we know how things are going by judging a hilarious West tweet today.

West had been recruiting Deron Williams via Twitter to Dallas in the early days of free agency, but it was all in vain. Losing out on Williams meant Dallas signed two guards to fill in the spot of one megastar with Darren Collison and O.J. Mayo, leaving West possibly as the guy left standing in Free Agency Musical Chairs. Frustrating, clearly. Which is why when he saw the Mavericks’ official Youtube account drop a video today called “Mavericks In The Community” — starring the decidedly not-a-Maverick West from a previous appearance — he was puzzled by the timing.

Here’s the video, which features a hint of West’s Wisdom that I wonder if he’s using through the free agency process. At the 2:03 mark: “With thousands of peoples telling you nos and can’ts and won’ts, you know, you gotta be the one talking yourself up and accomplish your goals that you want.”

Good luck with all that, Delonte.

Should Dallas bring back West?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGS2012 Free Agencydallas mavericksDELONTE WESTDimeMag

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP