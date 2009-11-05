Free Beer With Every ‘Bat-Free’ Spurs Win

11.05.09 9 years ago 6 Comments

Another amazing story for today, this one also coming from the great state of Texas. After Manu Ginobili‘s bat incident last week on Halloween night, a San Antonio-based brewery is offering free beer every time the Spurs win a game and no Mexican free-tailed bats are harmed in the process. Amazing!

In an effort to bring peace, the Freetail Brewing Company (who’s logo is that of a Mexican free-tailed bat) will not only give everyone in the brewery a free beer, but will also donate $1 on the patron’s behalf to Bat Conservation International.

Source: WOAI.com

