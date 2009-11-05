Free Beer With Every ‘Bat-Free’ Spurs Win

Another amazing story for today, this one also coming from the great state of Texas. After Manu Ginobili‘s bat incident last week on Halloween night, a San Antonio-based brewery is offering free beer every time the Spurs win a game and no Mexican free-tailed bats are harmed in the process. Amazing!
In an effort to bring peace, the Freetail Brewing Company (who’s logo is that of a Mexican free-tailed bat) will not only give everyone in the brewery a free beer, but will also donate $1 on the patron’s behalf to Bat Conservation International.
Source: WOAI.com
Wow free beer can’t beat that. I always wished like how they have soda fountain’s with free refills in most restuarant’s that they would one day have a beer fountain with free refills…LOL
You said it Aron, this is amazing.
@BSB, beer fountains, also amazing.
And, as Barney Gumble so accurately put it: “Just hook it in my veins!”
@Aron: I’ve found a typo: “(who’s logo is that of a Mexican free-tailed bat)” should be “whose logo…”. Just remember: if you mean “who is”, then use “who’s”; if it’s a possessive (as in this case, “the logo of whom”), then use “whose”.
Great marketing strategy!
