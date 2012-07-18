Free Dime Giveaway: Air Jordan Air Fresheners

Robb Harskamp aka Harsky, has been making a name for himself with his incredibly skilled basketball-influenced artwork (For more of Harsky’s work check out his site.). From designing the New Orleans Hornets “I’m In” logo, to creating the history of the Slam Dunk Contest poster for Hoopism, Harsky’s phenomenal work is becoming a fixture in the basketball world. Perhaps his greatest work yet, has been his collaboration with Shoepreme to create Air Jordan Air Fresheners.

From Shoepreme:

“Can’t afford any of the real Jordans? Well then how bout some Harsky for Shoepreme Jordan Air Fresheners?

Harsky for Shoepreme Jordan Air Freshener set includes:

– (1) Black/Cement Jordan Retro 3

– (1) White/Cement Jordan Retro 4

– (1) Fire-Red Jordan Retro 5”

An individual air freshener costs $7 or you can get a 3-pack, which includes one of each colorway, for $15 from Shoepreme's online store.

