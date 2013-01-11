Free Dime Giveaway: Elusion Clothing’s “KnicksTape” T-Shirts

The Knicks might be slowly coming back to earth – they’re just 4-6 in their last 10 after dropping an ugly game against Indiana last night. But their fans are as passionate as ever, continuously pumping Carmelo Anthony as the MVP and J.R. Smith as the Sixth Man of the Year.
Now, courtesy of the people at Elusion Clothing, we’re giving our readers a chance to cop one of these awesome “KnicksTape” t-shirts for free. We’re giving away one of each color, and all you have to do to have a shot to win one is complete the following three steps:
1. Follow @DimeMag on Twitter and on Facebook
2. Hit us with your t-shirt size and the color you’re interested in
3. Answer the following question in the comments section below or on Twitter/Facebook
The question is: Who is the most entertaining Knick of all time and why?
Winners will be contacted here, so make sure you’re checking back with us to see if you won.
Patrick Ewing because you knew going into a game he was gonna post big numbers on the boards.
Its a tie between Clyde Frazier – who swooped and hooped, wheeled and dealed, bounded and astounded on and off the court, AND JR Smith – For his Lethal combo of outrageous plays and equally outrageous tweets (Honorable mention- chris dudley = comic relief)
LARGE!
BLUE (true new yorkers wear orange and blue)
Even though Melo is my favorite player, JR is the most entertaining to me because you never really know what he’s going to do. I love his uncontrolled spontaneity.
I probably won’t win because I never win anything here lol…but I would have to say Patrick Ewing…He was an amazing offensive talent..its a shame he could never get his ring since MJ was blocking him for that ring, Blue and medium
Hit me with a Large please my dudes, any color. And im goin with Latrell Sprewell..he was flossin on and off the court with them spinner rims on his AND his cars feet. You remember them Spre spinner shoes, when you ran, them little rims would spin and shine. That’s class.
Cam- can you hit this email address (sean@dimemag.com) with a shipping address. Thanks!
I’ll have to say Kenny “Sky” Walker. Dude could jump out of the gym and had some of the sickest dunks! Every game and every dunk contest you knew something big was gonna happen. Large. Blue
Steve “Discount Double Check” Novak is my most entertaining Knick of all time. The whole championship belt reeenactment gets me laughing every single time he does it. It is just awesome that he feels confident enough to do that on the biggest basketball stage there is. I am liking the white/grey t-shirt in a XL.
Anthony Mason!!! The original murda ma$e always kept us entertained with the crazy designs cut into his fade… It was so dope that kids like Nerlens Noel’s are still jocking his style 15 years later! Plus the designs were the Perfect contrast to his personality and style of play on the court b/c you know Mase was a straight blue collar beast in the paint, ready to regulate by any & all means necessary. If y’all could spare either color shirt, size XL I would love it! KNICKS4EVA!!!
Frederick- can you hit this email address (sean@dimemag.com) with a shipping address. Thanks!
The most entertaining Knick is Stephon Marbury! When they were not winning, he kept us watching. When he first got to the Knicks he brought so much excitement and energy to that team. When he was benched my D’Antoni he brought a different kind of energy to the team. Either way the man had us caring about the Knicks. Large in Blue
No Camby, Thomas and Prigioni ? Shame on you…
JR is outta control! Game is outta control! I LOVE THIS GAME! LARGE!
All hail the King, Bernard King. He solidified that status as the most entertaining Knickerbocker when he scored 60pts on a Christmas special.
Shirt size: Medium
Twitter @J2ice
Facebook: Jay Chau
Most entertaining Knick of all time is probably Charles Oakley. He is often overlooked because he didn’t have that flash but he always brought that toughness defender quality to the Knickerbockers. I even remember when I was younger he came to Toronto and I had a Raptor’s Oakley jersey. The stuff that Oak did during his playing days could not and would not be allowed in today’s NBA. Even after he retired he always dropped insane statements in the media, classic Oak. Medium in White, thanks.
#knickstape Without a doubt the most entertaining Knick of all time was Bernard King. Similar to Melo who just gets buckets, but an even more unstoppable offensive presence. Bernard was a 6-7 small forward who was absolutely dominant in the low post, and if you saw him filling the left lane on the fast break you just knew someone was about to get dunked on. Totally unstoppable…Ask Bird, Dr. J, Magic, Isaiah, Bernard was entertaining. I would turn on the tv wondering would he score 30? 40? 50? Or 60? Or 50 on back to back nights. Back to back nights 50 points…Just think about that for a second. Melo is a flatout bully on the court and I never saw him do that. Bernard was a bad dude. Lecture over! Game over! #Wordsdontlie Size large in the blue, please, and thank you. @callejas13 twitter
John Starks — from being the most entertaining, head-butting man on the court, to being the most entertaining, twangiest talking head in the Winning Time documentary.
Latrell Sprewell. He was a can’t miss player for my Knicks. Never had a dull moment on or off court.
Ewing. The big man was always on the ball. Size XL Orange
I entered Twitter and didn’t win. C’est le vie. Can I get a link to buy this shirt?!?
John Starks and the dunk of the century for Knick fans Blue and XL
Walt “Clyde” Frazier because of his game on the court and styling and profiling off . Blue and large