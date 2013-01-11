Free Dime Giveaway: Elusion Clothing’s “KnicksTape” T-Shirts

01.11.13 6 years ago 24 Comments

The Knicks might be slowly coming back to earth – they’re just 4-6 in their last 10 after dropping an ugly game against Indiana last night. But their fans are as passionate as ever, continuously pumping Carmelo Anthony as the MVP and J.R. Smith as the Sixth Man of the Year.

Now, courtesy of the people at Elusion Clothing, we’re giving our readers a chance to cop one of these awesome “KnicksTape” t-shirts for free. We’re giving away one of each color, and all you have to do to have a shot to win one is complete the following three steps:

1. Follow @DimeMag on Twitter and on Facebook
2. Hit us with your t-shirt size and the color you’re interested in
3. Answer the following question in the comments section below or on Twitter/Facebook

The question is: Who is the most entertaining Knick of all time and why?

Winners will be contacted here, so make sure you’re checking back with us to see if you won.

