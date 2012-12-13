Free Dime Giveaway: Lace Locked “Get Ya Bred Up” T-Shirt

Back when we first shed light on the “Get Ya Bred Up” t-shirt from Lace Locked, we figured they’d make a big splash. We were right. Now, courtesy of the creators behind this dope shirt, we’re giving our readers a chance to cop one for free.

We have three of these t-shirts to give away, and all you have to do is follow the instructions below. Winners will be contacted through Facebook so be on the lookout:

1. Follow @DimeMag on Twitter and on Facebook

2. Answer the following question in the comments section below or on Twitter/Facebook

The question: what’s the most underrated Air Jordan of all time and why?

