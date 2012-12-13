Free Dime Giveaway: Lace Locked “Get Ya Bred Up” T-Shirt

12.13.12 6 years ago

Back when we first shed light on the “Get Ya Bred Up” t-shirt from Lace Locked, we figured they’d make a big splash. We were right. Now, courtesy of the creators behind this dope shirt, we’re giving our readers a chance to cop one for free.

We have three of these t-shirts to give away, and all you have to do is follow the instructions below. Winners will be contacted through Facebook so be on the lookout:

1. Follow @DimeMag on Twitter and on Facebook
2. Answer the following question in the comments section below or on Twitter/Facebook

The question: what’s the most underrated Air Jordan of all time and why?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSGiveawayLace Locked

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP