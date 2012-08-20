Free Dime Giveaway: Red Bull x Undefeated Sweatshirt Collab

Have you been following along with the Red Bull Midnight Run this summer? Hopefully you have. There’s been some amazing basketball so far, and it’s only going to get better as the hundreds of potential players are currently being dwindled down to just a select few. Now, here’s your chance to get some official gear from the tournament. We’re giving away one free Red Bull x Undefeated Sweatshirt Collab.

We’ve always got our readers covered, and it’s no different here. You can get ready for the fall with this dope sweatshirt, and the only requirement is the winner MUST be located in New York City.

If you’re interested, here’s all you have to do:

1. Follow @DimeMag on Twitter and retweet this link.

2. Like Dime Magazine on Facebook.

3. Answer the following question in the comments section below:

Who do you think is the best playground/streetball player in the NBA and why?

The winners will be chosen from the answers in the comment section below, and will be contacted through Facebook. So make sure you’re checking and good luck!