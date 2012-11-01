Free Dime Giveaway: “Wired: A Season Inside The NBA” DVD/Blu-Ray

…Who is the most entertaining player in the league and why? Answer this question in the comments below and you could win a free DVD/Blu-Ray combo of “Wired: A Season Inside The NBA”…

***

Did the last two nights do enough to quench your thirst? There was the crazy Toronto crowd, Eric Bledsoe lighting the Clippers on fire, and the Lakers stinking up the joint. But unless you attended a few games, and had really good seats, there was only so close you could’ve gotten. That brings us to “Wired: A Season Inside The NBA.” The DVD/Blu-Ray combo pack from the NBA just released, and last week, we gave you a preview of it by posting the trailer.

Luckily for our readers, the NBA was nice enough to hook us up with four of the combo packs, and we’re giving them away. What do you have to do to win? It’s quite easy:

1. Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter and Facebook (if you aren’t already)

2. Retweet this to your followers

3. And answer the question above in the comments section below on the most entertaining player in the league (Is it LeBron? Jamal Crawford? JaVale McGee?)

Good luck!

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Who is the most entertaining player in the league and why? Answer this question in the comments below and you could win a free DVD/Blu-Ray combo of “Wired: A Season Inside The NBA”

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.