Free Drake Concert In NYC Tonight

Clear your schedules for tonight. Not only is there Game 6 of the NBA Finals, but on the day of his album debut, Drake is giving a free show down at New York City’s South Street Seaport. Check after the jump for more details. See you there!
Hanson??!? as in the three boy band less gayer version of the jonas brothers Hanson??! lmfao ahahahah i think ill pass
wasn’t the boy band hansen?
i dont know i never listened to that gay shit man
Yes THAT Hanson. But the whole show was cancelled when Drake fans started throwing stuff off the upper level and rioting.
YoOoOoo that concert was crazy…Drake didnt show up and people started throwing chairs and tables from the balcony and glass bottles….
I heard there was a riot…
this is why NY is a puss ass city.
poor ass, jobless ass muthaf*ckas rioting over a bitch ass rapper.
ugh.
dont give NYC anything anymore.
hate that town….
Drake is the Gilbert Arenas of the rap game – overrated and overpaid.
I second that, brado.
arenas isn’t overrated…. you act like he can’t ball…wait until, you know, he gets on the court