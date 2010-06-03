Freshjive’s “Lakers Revenge” T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Boston Celtics
06.03.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

Before, during and after the NBA Finals, there are always some amazing t-shirts that surface. Add Freshjive‘s “Lakers Revenge” tee to that list. After losing to the C’s in 2008, the L.A. based brand had to wait two years before dropping this gem.

You can cop yours online for only $30.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSFreshjiveLOS ANGELES LAKERSStyle - Kicks and Gear

