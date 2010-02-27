Friday the 26th: Jason Lives

Dirk dropped 37 points and the eventual game-winner, but please do not get it twisted: Jason Kidd beat the Atlanta Hawks last night … Down 15 in the fourth quarter on the road, Jason unveiled the hockey mask and machete, then went about the business of carving up everybody in his path. On his way to a 19-point, 16-rebound, 17-assist monster stat line, Kidd snuck up behind people for steals, snatched offensive boards, started fast breaks, set teammates up for open J’s like a human ball rack, and knocked down a few huge shots of his own. Kidd’s trey with three minutes to go gave Dallas its first lead of the quarter, and when they trailed by two with 1:30 on the clock, the cagey vet did something we’ve never seen before … While J-Kidd was bringing the ball up along the sideline, Mike Woodson was doing what coaches always do: standing on the court screaming at his guys. So Kidd ran into Woodson on purpose, forcing the refs to call a technical on the coach for interference. Have you ever seen a player flop on a coach? Crazy. Multiple pissed-off Hawks players and assistants had to be pulled back from going after Kidd, while he just laughed and kept saying “That was the right call” as Dirk made the technical free throw. Kidd then dropped another three to put the Mavs on top. Josh Smith (18 pts, 11 rebs, 7 stls) made a layup to force overtime, but Dirk opened up the extra frame with two buckets in a 7-0 Mavs run, and the Hawks were held scoreless until the final minute … Woodson will get some flak for the interference call, but cut him a break. Coaches always stand on the court like that, players just never think to expose it. And Woodson did at least try to get out of the way. His little slide-back move was straight out of The Temptations‘ playbook. Woodson should really be getting grief for not calling a timeout during the 12-0 run that turned the game for Dallas … Did you see Dirk walk off the court before the final buzzer and not shake anybody’s hand? Uh-oh, bring on the venom. Oh wait, nobody cares about Dirk that much … Speaking of that nonsense, LeBron (36 pts, 9 asts) dominated the fourth quarter in Toronto, trading clutch buckets with Hedo Turkoglu, including two layups in the final 30 seconds. In overtime, Mo Williams and Anthony Parker put it away early with three straight triples … Problem is, the Raptors just don’t have anybody who can guard ‘Bron straight-up. Antoine Wright drew the assignment on those crucial fourth-quarter possessions, and LeBron ate him up whenever he wanted to attack the rim. Maybe DeMar DeRozan can do it in a few years when he gets some hair on his chest, otherwise Toronto might have to send Reggie “The Claw” Evans on a goon mission …
Bulls/Blazers and Wizards/Knicks also went to overtime. In Chicago, Brandon Roy made a layup with 25 seconds left and a jumper with 16 ticks to tie it up, before Derrick Rose‘s (33 pts) game-winning layup attempt hit every part of the rim and went out. With 20 seconds left in OT, the Bulls led by two and only Luol Deng stood between B-Roy (23 pts) and a bucket. Deng cut Roy off when he tried going into the lane, so they re-started the offense and Roy tried a three, which bricked. (Roy must still be feeling that sore hamstring, because he couldn’t seem to get a good burst to go past Deng.) Then Roy messed up and let Deng get behind him on defense, and his breakaway dunk iced it … In D.C., Randy Foye rattled in a game-tying fadeaway with 25 seconds left in the fourth, then JaVale McGee swatted Wilson Chandler‘s layup right before the buzzer. In overtime, Nick Young dropped a three over seemingly the entire Knicks’ defense to tie it up late, but McGee let David Lee (25 pts, 16 rebs) drive past him for the game-winning layup. When was the last time Lee created his own shot off the dribble, at Florida? … Rockets/Spurs started out with Chuck Hayes guarding Tim Duncan, which had potential to get real ugly, real quick. Duncan scored San Antonio’s first eight points, but Chuckwagon actually didn’t do a bad job, stripping Duncan a couple of times and holding him to just 17 points for the night. Meanwhile, the Aaron Brooks (30 pts) and Kevin Martin (33 pts) backcourt was just too fast for the Spurs in a blowout win … One time Luis Scola ran into Manu Ginobili. Both guys went down like the double-knockdown in Rocky, causing some kind of rip in the space/time/flopping continuum … Other stat lines from Friday: Pau Gasol posted 23 points and 11 boards to lead the Lakers past Philly; Tyreke Evans had 24 points, 8 boards, and 7 assists in Sacramento’s win over Utah; Russell Westbrook put up 18 and 15 dimes as OKC beat Minnesota; Stephen Jackson had 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead Charlotte past Memphis; Robin Lopez had 30 points and 12 boards (yes, Robin Lopez) as Phoenix beat the Clippers; Chauncey Billups hung 25 points (11-11 FT) on his boys from Detroit as Denver won at home; and David West dumped 40 points (16-24 FG) and 10 rebounds on Orlando in a Hornets win … Leave it to Jeff Van Gundy to deliver the “Settle Down” comment of the night. This time JVG concocted some crap about how the Hornets should trade Chris Paul this summer because Darren Collison is so good and so much cheaper. Collison has been doing his thing for the couple dozen games he’s gotten big-time PT, but seriously, settle down … We’re out like Voorhees …
Wow, I’m running off of fumes, so I don’t have anything clever to say but good night to everybody. Apparently I watched both games tonight and had to leave both times right before the 4th quarter and overtime which sucks…..
BTW First
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. Trade cp3??? I no he is the best pg But Darren us playing well. Wat could they get in return for the best pg in the league??? Or wat could they get for Darren???
I don’t normally care about being first, but I’m so damn tired all common sense and decency have went out the window…….
Nice to see Toronto getting more than just an honorable mention in Smack, maybe if we played Lebron more often…
Honestly we would be in a better situation right now if Reggie wasn’t injured, but hey ish happens.
JKidd is nice, I still have a rookie card and have enjoyed watching him play. All this talk of the best PG in the game right now, who cares, I like a Player with a full resume I can read. Hopefully he can grab a ring b4 he retires.
Man, watch that Toronto-Cavs game, and Lebron just looked BORED out of his mind. I mean it was like he knew he could carve them up so bad that it wasn’t even fun. Toronto has NOONE that can guard a big athlete like him. These teams meet in playoffs and Lebron averages 40 no problem.
Jason Kidd was ill tonight. Just ill. Don’t really like the coach flop though. Just don’t like flopping in general. But that is kinda weak.
Stan van votes Darren Collison for MVP
you have to give the mavs coach some credit, he had the balls to roll out the small lineup, the three Js, and win. Also, jeff van gundy’s comments were not that crazy. If collison keeps on playing like he is playing, the hornets could be wise by trading chris paul because collison is cheaper. Remember the hornets are losing money and trading chris paul for very good players might be a wise idea.
What was up with the whole “Mark Jackson isn’t interested in being with us” thing during the Magic game?
Was he just not there or did something happen?
“a rip in the space/time/flopping continuum” is just great
“This time JVG concocted some crap about how the Hornets should trade Chris Paul this summer because Darren Collison is so good and so much cheaper”
I think that the ‘trade he mentioned’ would involve Rudy Gay, Marc Gasol, O.J. May AND a first round pick.. Well it IS Memphis..
19. 16. 17. Videogame numbers…Sick
Runnin into Woodson was greasy too, but usin the dome so no problem wit it.
Stan votes collison 4 mvp I vote scalabrine
fuck CP3 – you can only cheat for so long before Karma rips up your knee and ends your season
damn that CP3 trade comment, it’s like saying:
trade kobe, cause shannon brown’s playing so well and he’s cheaper
trade dwight, cause gortat’s ballin and he’s cheaper
trade lebron, cause jamario’s killing the comp and he’s cheaper
hornets fans would burn down their stadium if cp3 gets traded just to save money.
LMFAO@The Argentinian space/time/flopping continuum.
Manu Ginobili and Luis Scola: Glass Joe meets Don Flamenco.
most underrated trade of the season still goes to charlotte for getting stephen jackson
“…the Hornets should trade Chris Paul this summer because Darren Collison is so good and so much cheaper.”
That BS was worthy of an Isiah Thomas/Nellie level of team management right there.
And Jeff Van Gundy might as well be a cheapskate version of Isiah too, if and when someone makes him a GM.
smh at the hawk’s collapse in the fourth quarter. the players were as helpless as the people watching the game from the stands and from home. I’m surprised that the triple double kidd got last night is his first of the season. that if anything, shows that he’s definitely slowing down…but still- he showed the impact great point gaurds can have on the game when it matters most
“We’re out like Voorhees …”
I dont get this. what do you mean? out like Lark Voorhees?
aint she the pretty black chick from that zack morris high school show?
@ msquared – I think he must have had some personal thing for them to keep busting on him like that. Maybe an award, or interviewing for a coaching spot.
Both games on ESPN last night were AWESOME!
PS – Dallas has the longest win streak in the NBA right now, is surging (currently in the third spot, only a game behind Denver for 2), with TIGHT wins against the Hawks and Lakers (4th and 1st best in Conference at the moment) and big wins against that Heat, Magic and Suns during that streak. Hottest team in the league and a straight up THREAT to the Lakers.
Lost in the nonsense of the Van Gundy statement was something actually sensible when you’re looking at it from the Hornets perspective, which is to cut costs. So if Paul is traded for picks, young players and expiring contracts, New Orleans accomplishes what it’s been trying to do for the last season and a half, which is slash payroll, and still have a guy like Collison who can run the point. Van Gundy wasn’t saying it like, “Collison is good, therefore Paul has no use to the Hornets.” there was an understanding of the financials of the NBA, and it’s no secret that N.O. struggles for cash. Seems like everyone forgot the possible Okafor trade to the Kings rumors earlier this year because they didn’t like the contract length and cost.
Good to see Kidd still runnin his squad like it’s 2003. That’s why players with high basketball IQ will always trump those who only relies on athleticism. Point proven.
@ Bizz
The Hornets WERE trying to cut payroll. They don’t have to anymore. They will have about $27M in expiring contracts for 2011. So it doesn’t matter to them as much as it did this year, when they were over the luxury tax and not contending.
The “trade Paul because Collison is cheaper” crowd overlooks two things– 1) Before last season, Paul was also on a cheap rookie contract. If Collison is as good as Paul, they’re going to have to extend him to the same big money anyway. 2) What value do you get back for a Top 5 player and is it ever what you’re losing? Someone would literally have to trade ALL their good players for him and completely blow up their team. How many teams willing to do that really HAVE that many good players?
@17 jason voreese
Leave it to the Spurs old, porous defense to let Kevin Martin get his groove back.
Jason Kidd is still one of the top point guards in the League based on brains alone.
Collison is nice but it’s too early to call him Paul’s replacement. They’ll be a hell of a one-two punch next season.
I could not believe Vangay Gundy said the Hornets should trade Chris Paul, since Collison can take over. Hahhaha. NOW, if CP3 keeps getting hurt then maybe. MAYBE!
Coach Woodson DID get his feet back on the sidelines, BUT, his upper body was still over the court. KIDD did the right thing, the SMART thing in drawing contact. It’s called having a high hoops iq.
That flop on coach Woodson was *amazing*. I’ve never even thought this was possible unless the coach was deliberately on court. His basketball IQ is unsurpassed.
Hooray for the Hornets. 18-point comeback. Similar to what the Magic did to us earlier this season, except on ESPN rather than TNT.
let the handshake thing go, austin.
you take the lebron dick riding thing to a whole new level.
no, the correct move is to package darren collison and peja and trade them away. i’ve been saying this for a while now.
Blow out win over the spurs? Maybe you guys turned the game off at the half? The rockets scrambled to hold on when the spurs got with in 3 with 1 minute left.
Manu gets crap forflopping but how about Shane battier and chuck Hayes.
It was an ugly game for the spurs and a near perfect game for the rockets for sure.
Reggie “The Claw” Evans on a goon mission … <<LOL Hilarious!
Congrats Houston, bout time this whole Martin thing kicked in but I ain't sold at all. Spurs ain't what they used to be we all know that and they didn't have Parker which changes the dynamics greatly. I miss Bowen out there too.
Um and FYI although I don't think he played none in the 4th again, TMac when for 20 something. So crazy that the Rockets could have been playing dude if they just played him the right way and gave him more minutes and probably be in the playoff hunt and not on the outside looking in.
Anyway last night was one of the best NBA nights of the season.
Wow Kidd shut ish DOWN!
man….kidd beat the hell out of the Hawks in the 4th and OT like it was his ex-wife…i can honestly say that at 36, kidd can still play ball better than the felton’s of the world, on the team standpoint for sure..still lakeshow will murder this team come playoff time, but nice to see Caron in a winner team..i actually like that guy…im out like thabeet
Derrick Rose was a beast last night but I would like to see him get his assists up but that will come in time. D-Rose best pg in the league in 2 yrs.
**Kidd’s flop on Woodson**
[www.youtube.com]
Play starts around 21 seconds.
**Play of the Game**
[www.youtube.com]
Right at 31 seconds. Sick play. If you watched the game, you could see Kidd coming off the block at the bottom left corner of the screen even before Horford received the pass. Smooth behind the back pass to Barea for a nice finish.
That jason kidd line @ his age is insane “Basketball knows no age” J.kidd
really underrated trade on capt jack
Kidd is a douchebag for his play on Woodson, plain and simple. Rasheed or Artest does something like that (particularly as Woodson made it back out of bounds in time) and they get suspended for the season. I can’t believe the approval Kidd gets for that. Woodson is a total puss on the matter post-game too. Just disgusting.
Got to give credit to Kidd on his shooting Friday night though. His unexpected 3s in the the fourth quarter were the difference.
But he still is a wife-beating, d-bag of a future hall of famer. I hope Dallas chokes in the playoffs again, like they did when the Heat miraculously got their title.