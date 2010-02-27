Friday the 26th: Jason Lives

Dirk dropped 37 points and the eventual game-winner, but please do not get it twisted: Jason Kidd beat the Atlanta Hawks last night … Down 15 in the fourth quarter on the road, Jason unveiled the hockey mask and machete, then went about the business of carving up everybody in his path. On his way to a 19-point, 16-rebound, 17-assist monster stat line, Kidd snuck up behind people for steals, snatched offensive boards, started fast breaks, set teammates up for open J’s like a human ball rack, and knocked down a few huge shots of his own. Kidd’s trey with three minutes to go gave Dallas its first lead of the quarter, and when they trailed by two with 1:30 on the clock, the cagey vet did something we’ve never seen before … While J-Kidd was bringing the ball up along the sideline, Mike Woodson was doing what coaches always do: standing on the court screaming at his guys. So Kidd ran into Woodson on purpose, forcing the refs to call a technical on the coach for interference. Have you ever seen a player flop on a coach? Crazy. Multiple pissed-off Hawks players and assistants had to be pulled back from going after Kidd, while he just laughed and kept saying “That was the right call” as Dirk made the technical free throw. Kidd then dropped another three to put the Mavs on top. Josh Smith (18 pts, 11 rebs, 7 stls) made a layup to force overtime, but Dirk opened up the extra frame with two buckets in a 7-0 Mavs run, and the Hawks were held scoreless until the final minute … Woodson will get some flak for the interference call, but cut him a break. Coaches always stand on the court like that, players just never think to expose it. And Woodson did at least try to get out of the way. His little slide-back move was straight out of The Temptations‘ playbook. Woodson should really be getting grief for not calling a timeout during the 12-0 run that turned the game for Dallas … Did you see Dirk walk off the court before the final buzzer and not shake anybody’s hand? Uh-oh, bring on the venom. Oh wait, nobody cares about Dirk that much … Speaking of that nonsense, LeBron (36 pts, 9 asts) dominated the fourth quarter in Toronto, trading clutch buckets with Hedo Turkoglu, including two layups in the final 30 seconds. In overtime, Mo Williams and Anthony Parker put it away early with three straight triples … Problem is, the Raptors just don’t have anybody who can guard ‘Bron straight-up. Antoine Wright drew the assignment on those crucial fourth-quarter possessions, and LeBron ate him up whenever he wanted to attack the rim. Maybe DeMar DeRozan can do it in a few years when he gets some hair on his chest, otherwise Toronto might have to send Reggie “The Claw” Evans on a goon mission …

Bulls/Blazers and Wizards/Knicks also went to overtime. In Chicago, Brandon Roy made a layup with 25 seconds left and a jumper with 16 ticks to tie it up, before Derrick Rose‘s (33 pts) game-winning layup attempt hit every part of the rim and went out. With 20 seconds left in OT, the Bulls led by two and only Luol Deng stood between B-Roy (23 pts) and a bucket. Deng cut Roy off when he tried going into the lane, so they re-started the offense and Roy tried a three, which bricked. (Roy must still be feeling that sore hamstring, because he couldn’t seem to get a good burst to go past Deng.) Then Roy messed up and let Deng get behind him on defense, and his breakaway dunk iced it … In D.C., Randy Foye rattled in a game-tying fadeaway with 25 seconds left in the fourth, then JaVale McGee swatted Wilson Chandler‘s layup right before the buzzer. In overtime, Nick Young dropped a three over seemingly the entire Knicks’ defense to tie it up late, but McGee let David Lee (25 pts, 16 rebs) drive past him for the game-winning layup. When was the last time Lee created his own shot off the dribble, at Florida? … Rockets/Spurs started out with Chuck Hayes guarding Tim Duncan, which had potential to get real ugly, real quick. Duncan scored San Antonio’s first eight points, but Chuckwagon actually didn’t do a bad job, stripping Duncan a couple of times and holding him to just 17 points for the night. Meanwhile, the Aaron Brooks (30 pts) and Kevin Martin (33 pts) backcourt was just too fast for the Spurs in a blowout win … One time Luis Scola ran into Manu Ginobili. Both guys went down like the double-knockdown in Rocky, causing some kind of rip in the space/time/flopping continuum … Other stat lines from Friday: Pau Gasol posted 23 points and 11 boards to lead the Lakers past Philly; Tyreke Evans had 24 points, 8 boards, and 7 assists in Sacramento’s win over Utah; Russell Westbrook put up 18 and 15 dimes as OKC beat Minnesota; Stephen Jackson had 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead Charlotte past Memphis; Robin Lopez had 30 points and 12 boards (yes, Robin Lopez) as Phoenix beat the Clippers; Chauncey Billups hung 25 points (11-11 FT) on his boys from Detroit as Denver won at home; and David West dumped 40 points (16-24 FG) and 10 rebounds on Orlando in a Hornets win … Leave it to Jeff Van Gundy to deliver the “Settle Down” comment of the night. This time JVG concocted some crap about how the Hornets should trade Chris Paul this summer because Darren Collison is so good and so much cheaper. Collison has been doing his thing for the couple dozen games he’s gotten big-time PT, but seriously, settle down … We’re out like Voorhees …