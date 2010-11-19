From Bad News to Worse for Yao

In the same week that the Blazers learned Greg Oden will miss the rest of the season due to another knee surgery, the Rockets found out their injury-prone franchise center, Yao Ming, will miss (at least) another two weeks due to a bone bruise in his ankle.

Yao has been out since Nov. 10, when he hurt his ankle early in Houston’s loss to the Wizards. He was originally slated to miss about one week, but now his return date has been pushed back.

While Luis Scola has been doing work (22.9 ppg, 10.0 rpg) for the Rockets at power forward, the team has struggled to a 3-8 record while rotating Brad Miller, Jordan Hill and Chuck Hayes at center in place of Yao. Houston is also going to be without point guard Aaron Brooks (ankle) for 2-3 more weeks.

When Yao was on the court, he wasn’t able to produce up to his All-Star standards due to limitations the team placed on his minutes. Yao averaged 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 18 minutes per game. His 48.7 percent shooting from the field is a career-low, and he had yet to notch a double-double.