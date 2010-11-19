From Bad News to Worse for Yao

In the same week that the Blazers learned Greg Oden will miss the rest of the season due to another knee surgery, the Rockets found out their injury-prone franchise center, Yao Ming, will miss (at least) another two weeks due to a bone bruise in his ankle.
Yao has been out since Nov. 10, when he hurt his ankle early in Houston’s loss to the Wizards. He was originally slated to miss about one week, but now his return date has been pushed back.
While Luis Scola has been doing work (22.9 ppg, 10.0 rpg) for the Rockets at power forward, the team has struggled to a 3-8 record while rotating Brad Miller, Jordan Hill and Chuck Hayes at center in place of Yao. Houston is also going to be without point guard Aaron Brooks (ankle) for 2-3 more weeks.
When Yao was on the court, he wasn’t able to produce up to his All-Star standards due to limitations the team placed on his minutes. Yao averaged 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 18 minutes per game. His 48.7 percent shooting from the field is a career-low, and he had yet to notch a double-double.
This isn’t surprising. I expect that in 2 weeks it will be announced that he’ll be out until the Allstar break. Then at the Allstar break, announced he’s out for the year. The only constants in the NBA is Yao and G.O. being out for the year. He needs to retire as well.
The Blazers should trade Greg Oden for Yao Ming.
ODEN WILL MISS THE REST OF THE SEASON*
IF ONLY WE COULD’VE SEEN THE NBA WITH ROY, DURANT, AND ALDRIDGE ON THE SAME TEAM. SMH.
bet you yao still gets voted as a starter for the allstar game. bull shit, and this is coming from a chinese guy
yao for mvp
I check my clock by yao and oden going down
@ EPHREM PARAYIL
If that was the case, you would have been cryin and complaining about what westbrook and durant playing together would’ve been like yo. these young-in’s they better learn to appreciate what they have. punk!!!
I saw tht comin the minute he went down. damn damn damn! Not so much for my fantasy squad but for my rockets. Sigh…here’s to hopin he comes bk fast and ready to play.
Yao will be the starting center in the All-Star team. There are no awesome centers in the west.
@ post # 4
I’m glad you can see the irony of that shit lol.