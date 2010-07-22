From The Big East To The Playground, Dwight Brewington Still Gets Buckets

There’s something about that sound, when ball meets net in the most beautiful of collisions, which separates the sport of basketball from all others. A hockey puck clanking off the post on a slapshot or a soccer ball silently curling its way into the top corner could never match the purity of resonance when a clean jumper finds the bottom of the net. If anyone should know that sound, it’s Dwight Brewington.

The 26-year-old Massachusetts native, who played his last year of high school ball with Worcester Academy before committing to nearby Providence College, always had the reputation as a shooter. After leading Worcester to its first conference title in over 15 years, Brewington stepped onto the Providence campus in 2003 as an untested freshman eager to prove the doubters wrong. There were always people who said he couldn’t do it. It’s part of the territory when you’re born deaf and can’t survive without the help of two hearing aids.

Just as he had in his high school days, Brewington quickly shut everyone up. Having earned a spot in the starting five by his sophomore year, “D-Nice” ate up Big East defenses en route to a 13.3-point per game average. After transferring to Liberty University in Virginia, Brewington did more of the same by averaging over 14 points a night. And when he found his way onto the court at the Back Bay Fens for the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution tour, Brewington had his eyes set on a championship.

“You can’t sleep on anybody out here,” the 6-5 swingman said before his first game. “Gotta go out there and play my game.”

It didn’t take long for the inevitable Brewington takeover. His dominant shooting skills basketball helped Team Rufus cruise to the third round after outscoring opponents 42-21 in their first two games. In their quarterfinal match-up with Team Buckets, Brewington’s shooting touch and fierce athleticism helped put away Buckets by a final score of 22-19. The win had both Brewington and longtime friend Eric Downie confident of their chances at a championship.

“Can’t wait to go home with that money,” Brewington said after the quarterfinal win.

Unfortunately for Brewington, it wasn’t meant to be. The former Providence star had a tough time in a particularly windy match-up with eventual champs Game Time, and Team Rufus fell in the semifinals 22-13. Even after the disappointing finish, the day will be remembered for the play of one of Boston’s young talents.

“He was definitely the best one out there,” 18-year-old fan Sam Carlson said. “I remember watching him play at Providence. He was really good today.”

After a year overseas in Israel, Brewington played for a local team in the Premier Basketball League. Now, Brewington is focused on becoming the first deaf player to ever make the NBA.

