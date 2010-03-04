From the Rockets to the Kings: Carl Landry’s Sneaker Dilemma

When Carl Landry got traded to Sacramento, he made it clear that he didn’t want to leave Houston. But then again, just as his brother Marcus packed his bags in New York for Boston, he understands that it’s a business. But as the guys over at The Dream Shake pointed out this morning, Landry hasn’t given up on Houston just yet: He’s still wearing his old kicks.

Clearly there are rules about what color sneakers you can and cannot wear on the court, with a difference whether you’re home or away. But after you’re traded, sometimes it takes some time to get your stock replenished – especially if you’re switching from red to purple.

As you can see in the picture above, Landry’s still wearing his Peak shoes (a deal he most likely signed after playing on the same team as Yao Ming). While the Kings’ trainers colored over as much red as possible with a black marker, there’s definitely still some red showing.

What I want to also point out is what Landry has on the strap of each shoe. On one side, Landry has “F = ma” (the second law of motion proposed by Sir Isaac Newton) and on the other is the word “Future.”

In case you need to brush up on your science, F = ma lets you work out the forces at work on objects by multiplying the mass of the object by the acceleration of the object. For example, the force at work on Landry as he starts a game. If the 6-9 Landry has a mass of 248 pounds and an acceleration of… You get the picture. Stay out the way!

As for the Future, averaging a career high 37 minutes per game since arriving in Sacramento, Landry is also posting career highs in points (16.9) and rebounds (6.7). Assuming the Kings hold on to him for the future, Landry should only continue to get better.

Also, check out some closer pics of Landry’s Peak shoes.

What do you think?

Other Articles You Should Check Out:

– Raising Arizona: Sean Miller Aims To Rebuild An NCAA Powerhouse

– Reggie Evans Named The NBA’s Dirtiest Player

– LeBron James Won’t Make More Money By Switching Jersey To No. 6

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.