The Franchise: Danny Granger or Al Jefferson?

Over the weekend, Yahoo! Sports reported a trade discussion in which Minnesota GM David Kahn allegedly offered Al Jefferson to the Pacers for Danny Granger, (pretty much) straight-up. According to the story, Larry Bird immediately said “No,” and that was the end of that:

While Pacers president Larry Bird remains determined to build around Granger, sources say Kahn has become increasingly dubious on making Jefferson a cornerstone for the Timberwolves. So far, Kahn has tried to undo almost everything from the Kevin McHale regime, and trading Jefferson would be another significant step in that direction. After rehabbing from a knee injury he suffered in February, Jefferson is still trying to work himself back to the elite form he showed last season when he had averaged 23.1 points and 11 rebounds. This season, he’s averaging 17.7 points and 9.1 rebounds. Jefferson, 25, has three years and $42 million left on his contract after this season. Any proposed deal would’ve needed another player or two involved to make the salaries match, but the Pacers had no interest in such a discussion, sources said. Minnesota also has chemistry issues between Jefferson and forward Kevin Love. “There’s some jealous stuff that’s playing out,” one league source said.

Before going to the Trade Machine and weighing salaries and all that, as a Pacers fan, first and foremost it boils down to one question. Would I rather my team build around Danny Granger or Al Jefferson?

As recently as 2007, basketball philosophy was unwavering in this discussion: You ALWAYS went with the big man, especially if he’s young. It’s why Greg Oden was picked ahead of Kevin Durant that year, why LaMarcus Aldridge went ahead of Brandon Roy the year before that, why Andrew Bogut went ahead of Chris Paul before that, all the way back to Hakeem going ahead of Jordan in ’84.

Seeing as Jefferson is 6-11 and a healthy 260 pounds or so — not to mention he just turned 25 last week — it seems like an easy choice. True, Big Al’s numbers are down this season, but this month he’s actually back to his 20-and-10 norm.

Also working against Granger is a quietly alarming history of injuries that go from his feet to his ankles to his knees; never a good sign for a wing player who to some extent has to rely on his quickness and ability to cut and jump. Granger just came back from missing more than a month with a heel injury, and this season his scoring and shooting numbers are also down. Before Granger got hurt, he was noticeably settling for more outside jumpers than he was when he dropped 25 points a night last season.

But basketball philosophy is changing. Blame it on the rule changes that benefit perimeter players, the overall decline of the true center, the emphasis on up-tempo play, or mere evolution, but this is the era of the point guard and the wing. I’ve written before how we could be on the cusp of a Golden Age for small forwards, with LeBron, Carmelo and Durant leading the way.

Granger is part of that elite group. At 26 years old, he’s a legit 20-ppg plus scorer (24.1 ppg this season) who hits clutch shots and gives you 5-6 rebounds and a couple of assists per night from the three spot. I’d say he’s more of a streaky shooter than a pure shooter, but when he’s on a good streak, he’s almost unstoppable. Granger came into the League as a defensive specialist, and while the Pacers’ style has had him getting away from that recently, he talked about improving his defense a lot over the summer. Point is, he has the ability and the mindset to be a great defender, which is at least a good starting point.

Jefferson is a beast and the purists can’t stop fawning over his post game, but I wonder how effective he’d be in a faster-paced system, and so far this season he has reportedly struggled to pick up the Triangle offense. With Granger, he’d be a killer in any system, with any group of teammates. Between the two, I would still take Granger as my franchise guy.