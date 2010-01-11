The Franchise: Danny Granger or Al Jefferson?

Over the weekend, Yahoo! Sports reported a trade discussion in which Minnesota GM David Kahn allegedly offered Al Jefferson to the Pacers for Danny Granger, (pretty much) straight-up. According to the story, Larry Bird immediately said “No,” and that was the end of that:
While Pacers president Larry Bird remains determined to build around Granger, sources say Kahn has become increasingly dubious on making Jefferson a cornerstone for the Timberwolves.
So far, Kahn has tried to undo almost everything from the Kevin McHale regime, and trading Jefferson would be another significant step in that direction.
After rehabbing from a knee injury he suffered in February, Jefferson is still trying to work himself back to the elite form he showed last season when he had averaged 23.1 points and 11 rebounds. This season, he’s averaging 17.7 points and 9.1 rebounds.
Jefferson, 25, has three years and $42 million left on his contract after this season. Any proposed deal would’ve needed another player or two involved to make the salaries match, but the Pacers had no interest in such a discussion, sources said.
Minnesota also has chemistry issues between Jefferson and forward Kevin Love. “There’s some jealous stuff that’s playing out,” one league source said.
Before going to the Trade Machine and weighing salaries and all that, as a Pacers fan, first and foremost it boils down to one question. Would I rather my team build around Danny Granger or Al Jefferson?
As recently as 2007, basketball philosophy was unwavering in this discussion: You ALWAYS went with the big man, especially if he’s young. It’s why Greg Oden was picked ahead of Kevin Durant that year, why LaMarcus Aldridge went ahead of Brandon Roy the year before that, why Andrew Bogut went ahead of Chris Paul before that, all the way back to Hakeem going ahead of Jordan in ’84.
Seeing as Jefferson is 6-11 and a healthy 260 pounds or so — not to mention he just turned 25 last week — it seems like an easy choice. True, Big Al’s numbers are down this season, but this month he’s actually back to his 20-and-10 norm.
Also working against Granger is a quietly alarming history of injuries that go from his feet to his ankles to his knees; never a good sign for a wing player who to some extent has to rely on his quickness and ability to cut and jump. Granger just came back from missing more than a month with a heel injury, and this season his scoring and shooting numbers are also down. Before Granger got hurt, he was noticeably settling for more outside jumpers than he was when he dropped 25 points a night last season.
But basketball philosophy is changing. Blame it on the rule changes that benefit perimeter players, the overall decline of the true center, the emphasis on up-tempo play, or mere evolution, but this is the era of the point guard and the wing. I’ve written before how we could be on the cusp of a Golden Age for small forwards, with LeBron, Carmelo and Durant leading the way.
Granger is part of that elite group. At 26 years old, he’s a legit 20-ppg plus scorer (24.1 ppg this season) who hits clutch shots and gives you 5-6 rebounds and a couple of assists per night from the three spot. I’d say he’s more of a streaky shooter than a pure shooter, but when he’s on a good streak, he’s almost unstoppable. Granger came into the League as a defensive specialist, and while the Pacers’ style has had him getting away from that recently, he talked about improving his defense a lot over the summer. Point is, he has the ability and the mindset to be a great defender, which is at least a good starting point.
Jefferson is a beast and the purists can’t stop fawning over his post game, but I wonder how effective he’d be in a faster-paced system, and so far this season he has reportedly struggled to pick up the Triangle offense. With Granger, he’d be a killer in any system, with any group of teammates. Between the two, I would still take Granger as my franchise guy.
Thank you Scottie Piiiiiiippen!
I would take Jefferson over Hibbert, Hansbrough and Murphy in a heartbeat.
That having been said, the Pacers aren’t hurting for young bigs. I like this trade-nixing.
Both of these guys are second bananas.
YEah to me the T-wolves get instantly better with Granger on the squad but the Pacers look to be in the same spot with Jefferson. I think when it comes down to which player you would choose you have to look at the pieces already in place. The Pacers already have a great post presence in Hibbert. So I don’t really see why they would want Al Jeff. The T-wolves on the other hand could use Granger as they already have a post guy in Love. But if it’s the Bulls wanting to trade Deng for Jeff then I’d say yes because the Bulls could use his post scoring.
Trade Jefferson for Bosh!
Minny wants to trade AL, they should talk to Sacramento. We got wing players for daaaaaaaays…..
@big shot bob
Hibbert is a “great” post presence? Far from it. But he could be someday.
@Steve A
I agree. Both these cats are second fiddle. Any GM who is banking on either of these guys leading their franchise to a title will be sorely disappointed.
@austin
I know you have to be optimistic because Indiana is your new adopted team but seriously what do you see in Granger that makes you think he can be the franchise player? He’s a one trick pony. He’s basically Kevin Martin or Ben Gordon. He can score in bunches but does little else to help his team win. Don’t believe me? The Pistons basically made Gordon their current franchise player and Martin was considered the franchise of Sacramento prior to Evans and look where those teams are/were.
@Spliff — I didn’t say I’d rather have Granger as the franchise guy over D-Wade or something, I just said I’d rather have him over Jefferson. Yeah, he probably is better off as a complementary player, but in his current situation, he’s a #1 guy and hasn’t done a bad job.
One can argue that Indiana would still have a similar record if Granger was not on injured reserve.
Did you see their crunch-time lineups when Granger was out? When Dahntay Jones is acting like the go-to guy down the stretch, I’m thinking they’d have been better with Granger. Remember, Indiana (with Granger) was only a few games out of a playoff spot last season.
@Spliff 2 My Lou:
He just gave Dwight Howard (considered the best center in the league and reigning DPOY) the business the other day. I’d say that qualifies him as a great post presence and he can only get better. I mean it’s not that he beat him it;s how he beat him. This guy looked like “The Dream” giving him mid range jumpers, turn arounds, hooks you name it.
@big shot bob
You can’t call Hibbert great just because he has a good game every now and then. That’s the type of thinking that causes big men like Jerome James, Jim McIlvaine and Diop to get huge contracts and then fall off like Chris Henry.
*My apologies to Chris Henry and family. Rest in Peace.
they both suck…
I dont think Dave Kahn knows how to put together a team. 4 1st round picks and all guards. Couldve packaged 2 of them for a borderline allstar
Real question is, if given a choice would you rather have Big Al or Love? Since it is their “chemistry issues” that triggered this in the first place. Think we all know who we’d rather have there.
rather build around al than granger
Get a distributing PG in Indiana, and give Roy Hibbert more playing time and touches…then good things will ensue.
Let the Wolves draft Xavier Henry in the draft…
I wouldn’t build my franchise around either but I’d take AJ over Granger in a heartbeat.
@ Gunner – the best part of Kahn’s draft is that of all the guards he drafted, the one he gave away, Ty Lawson, might be the best of the bunch…Wolves management is garbage
Still can’t understand why the Wolves signed Sessions only to relegate him to the bench. Was he signed to be a trading chip?
Trading Jefferson wouldn’t appear to be the answer to the T-Wolves problems. A substandard supporting cast is the problem.
New Trade Rumor I’m putting out there
T-Wolves get: Kirk Hinrich, Loul Deng, Brad Miller or Noah
Bulls get:Al Jefferson (and Romon Sessions to make the money right)
I would pull the trigger on that in a heartbeat. Derrick Rose would love to have Big AL here.
Kirk and Deng would be perfect for their Trianlge offense and Kirk can play the 2guard and allow the ball-hogging PG Flynn to shoot like he does while Kirk takes over the passing duties (sorta like what Rubio was supposed to do).
Of course Al Jeff gives the bulls the interior scoring and we fill in peices from there.
if your adding pieces, take the wing player. if your looking to build (centerpiece) ALWAYS take the big man.
its easier to build around a big man. get him a PG that can deliver the ball. get him a shooter who can make teams pay for double-teaming. and then get him a dirty-work enforcer to accompany him down low. EASY.
when building around a wing, its so much more difficult. what types of bigs do you put around him? Euro style shooters?…or back-to-the-basket bigs? you gonna play uptempo or half court style? is the wing gonna do the primary ball handling (ala Grant Hill, McGrady and early LeBron)?…if so, then what type of PG you gonna get? an Eric Snow defensive PG? or a shooting PG ala Eddi House? TOO CONFUSING when trying to BUILD around a wing.
so…if its Danny Granger vs Al Jefferson and considering what both teams have already, both teams are better suited to make the trade.
Imagine Minny with Jonny Flynn, Danny Granger and Kev Love fo rthe next few seasons.
Or Indy(‘s) potential with TJ Ford, Dunleavy, Rush, Al Jefferson and Troy Murphy
Larry Bird should have made the trade!