Furkan Korkmaz Lit Up The Celtics For 40 Points In Summer League

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics figure to be the two top teams in the Eastern Conference for years to come now that LeBron James has headed West to the Lakers.

On Friday, the two now-rivals met in Las Vegas at Summer League with far less on the line than every meeting next season, but that didn’t stop the two teams from putting on quite the show for the folks in the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV. Boston came out on top in a competitive 95-89 game, but the star of the night was Furkan Korkmaz for the Sixers.

Korkmaz caught fire early from distance and stayed hot throughout, going 8-of-14 from three-point range and 10-of-18 from the field overall on the way to 40 points, only seven shy of the Vegas Summer League record of 47 by Anthony Morrow in 2009. Korkmaz, as evidenced by his shooting numbers, did his damage from downtown and the Celtics never were able to adjust to keep him from getting his shot off.