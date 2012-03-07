Future Raptor Jonas Valanciunas Interrupts Game Dressed As A Wizard

The Toronto Raptors are already out of the playoff hunt. Although the team will continue to develop under first-year coach Dwane Casey there is not much to look forward to this year. There is hope for next season, though, thanks to Toronto’s pick in the 2011 Draft – Jonas Valanciunas. Valanciunas should be joining the team next year and has been killing it in Lithuania.

Valanciunas made his presence known in the Lithuanian League (LKL) All-Star game this past weekend, winning the Most Impressive Player award by dropping 25 points and entertaining the crowd with much more than his play on the court.

According to LithuaniaBasketball.com:

Valanciunas spiced up his performance by dressing up as an old man with a cane, interrupting the game by carrying a banner onto the court encouraging his teammate Renaldas Seibutis. It wasn’t the end of the show, as the player started the second half of the game dressed up as a referee, wearing sizable too short pants and slippers, while the referee stepped on the court wearing Valanciunas’ jersey. The center was enjoying the power of the whistle, calling a non-existent travel on Tyrese Rice and then a technical foul on the referee that replaced Valanciunas on the court.

Sound too crazy to be true? Check out the video clip below for the video evidence:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Also of note is that former Raptor Sonny Weems won the Lithuania League Slam Dunk contest with a variety of dunks that rival what we saw from the NBA’s contest this year:

Weems should be back in the NBA next year and will be a restricted free agent, so he could remain with the Raptors. With the addition of Valanciunas, a top draft pick, and possibly Weems, the 2012-2013 Toronto Raptors should be a must-watch team.

H/T to Ball Don’t Lie

How good will Valanciunas become?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.