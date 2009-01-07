FYI: David West Is Still In The NBA

Maybe it’s just me, but nobody has been talking about David West this season and I can’t figure out why. His numbers â€“ 20.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists â€“ are on par with last year’s, and his averages â€“ 49.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% and 89.4 FT% â€“ have all improved.
It’s not like he’s a good player on a bad team, because the Hornets are 21-10 and second in the West. He hasn’t gotten into any trouble, no drunk driving incidents that I know about. And last night he matched his career-high with 40 points (14-23 from the field, 12-13 from the stripe) and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds in a victory over the Lakers.
Making a living on wide-open jumpers from the top of the key doesn’t get you on SportsCenter, but it did get West to his first All-Star game last February. And while everyone jocks Chris Paul (as they should), West is the Malone to his Stockton; the Pippen to his MJ.
Will he make it two in a row?
that’s right…
David West’s game is like his rep… under the radar. He quietly sneaks up on you, until you look at the boxscore and realize he’s unassumingly accumulated 20-something points. Completely unflashy. Not last night, though. Last night was pure beast mode. Lost on many fans also is the fact that he’s not just a product of Chris Paul. Tyson Chandler’s offensive game is entirely a product of Chris Paul. He has no post moves. David West is a different beast. 12 of his 40 points came off CP assists, but he’s more than just a catch and shoot/catch and dunk guy. People who don’t watch the Hornets don’t realize that.
Hey Aron,
Only if he was caught smoking weed or arrested for DUI will he make the news. A Black man staying out of trouble and doing his job is boring stuff.
Dont get me wrong, I love D West and on numbers hes an all star…. but not so sure this year? Western conference is always stacked at his position
NO…. which is a shame. I would pick him over yao anyday of the week.
He should definitely be in the All-Star game.
Good point, DIME.
The all-star game is about popularity, not just talent. A lot of fans vote based on sports center and youtube, not the actual games.
That is sooo true, I was at the game N.O vs the Wiz, even though it was the Wiz David showed his ass off, him and CP3. I think there whole team is a under the radar type squad. I mean CP3 gets triple doubles right under you nose, Chandler is cleanin up the glass and being paid off of CP’s assists, and D-Dub is jus puttin those two pieces together making the big boy moves and taking all the right shots! All-Star caliber player, even though he may not be the flashiest. (is tht even a word).lol
His averages are not spectacular, and he’s the number two option on his team. His game is very respectable, though, and he’s at LEAST borderline. I bet that he’ll make it.
However, some of the comments so far make me wonder if some people are taking off of work to smoke up this morning.
Oh he is plenty alive and kicking,
Straight roasted the Lake Show last night – made Pau look like a scared punk – D West is stealth low under the radar, just a sick face up game, the best was that OC shot he hit over Pau towards the end of the game just inside the 3 point line, he was bananas last night
David West is a Byproduct of playing with CP3.
Until he plays games without chris Paul he won’t get the respect he might deserve. If the Hornets lose CP3 to injury and he still puts up those numbers than he might get more fanfare.
As well when David West drops 20 25 points they’re relatively “quiet” points. They’re in the flow of the game but do not have the impact as a Lebron, D-Wade or even Vince Carter Dunk, or a Manu or CP3 twisting Layup.
Yea, but he is on my fantasy team and I wish he’d rebound more.
Question: Is David West a power forward? If so, I can’t put him in the All-Star game only averaging seven boards a game. That’s unacceptable. He’s a VERY GOOD player, but I can’t look past 7.2 rebounds a game. Just can’t do it.
he’s very inconsistent. i’m a lakers fan living in new orleans and i’m very critical about the hornets although i do support them completely. they’re just not there yet. david west is just simply inconsistent in many situations.
@ dukesman- Quit trying to always pull out the race card. Duncan is well recognized and stays out of trouble so don’t go pulling some bullshit about black players who stay out of trouble get no respect, they do.
Dude is not great but very, very good. And very clutch. He’s definitely one of the top big men I’d give the ball to if down by two with one possession left.
How many game winners does this guy have? Bunches…
I’d agree with SoulOnIce, the lack of boards is definitely hurting the amount of love he gets.
He’s got a very solid offensive game, better than probably about 90% of the big men in the game today, but he’s never been a big rebounding guy, ala LaMarcus Aldridge. Actually, looking at the numbers, they’re pretty close, LaMarcus is just a bit below West’s boards and a couple points below West’s ppg. Maybe there’s a ‘Who’s Better’ Post to come out of this, lol.
He is a scoring Power Forward.. Nuff said..
Doesnt rebound enough.. AND doesnt change/block enough shots..
And when he starts getting abused in the paint and his shot isnt falling he acts like a big kid.. Too emotional.. Just another Rasheed Wallace, just nobody knows it yet.. Ok he isnt AS ghetto as Wallace but still..
And i want to see someone knock his Columbus Short lookin a$$ out..
West>Amare
david west has been one of the best power forwards in the league for the last few years.
and this year, he added a 3pt shot.
becuase most of you cant think passed your own eyes, you didnt know how good West has been.
he averaged 17pts and 7rebs TWO years ago. and that was before chris paul blew up
@A-Slam…
Do not read my comments, then….
His numbers are inflated by CP3. He doesn’t have the ability to really impact the game like that. He gets phantom buckets. I look at him as a poor man Danny Granger…
Put a real all-star next to CP3 and you’ll see the difference. David West is a 3rd or 4th option on a good team/championship squad. End of story.
Still a very good role player to have.
malone/stock yes pippen/jordan no
David West = Effective. Bottom line. Totally agree with the Malone and Pippen thing, he’s a glue player that not is the sidekick to the superstar, he’s keeping the team in the race, unflashy points that are really just buckets you gotta make, missing them is what hurts your team when there 3-4 minutes left and you’re trying to capture the lead, its better when your defending the lead. Thats how his game affects his team, i’d say
… player that is not just the sidekick to the …
Some people in here talking about D-West as if they had a damn clue. LMAO!
I’m laughin too, how is he not one of the best PFs in the league. I’m not saying he’s the best, but he’s top 10 for sure.
He’s scoring points before Paul became superstar, he was at 17-7 before.
He’s scoring % has gotten better, FT %, and he’s hitting 3’s.
He’s not perfect, he needs to be tougher on D and the Glass.
But there is no doubt he’s effective, wether they’re playing the Spurs or the Clippers or whoever, he gives the opposing 4 work to deal with.
westicles is good porn
Knickfan84 sadly hasn’t watched very many Hornets games. DX is one of the few Hornets that can create his own shot on the squad, and he does it frequently.
DX’s had some up and down games this year (as you guys have pointed out), but he’s still putting up numbers, which is all the Hornets really need. The boy is pure hard work: No flash, no excuses, no need for media validation.
I want yall to think of it this way….it takes two great players in this league to make a great. Cp3 and d-west benefit from each other. It keeps them from being the total focus of the defense. Cpr has a big man that can create his own shot and finish when he passes him the ball and west has a pg who can lead and get the ball to him in the perfect spot. How many one star teams are winning in this league as opposed to the teams with two stars(kobe/gasol, boston, spurs, billups/melo, roy/aldridge). As far as I am concerned the best pf’s in the west are amare, dirk, td, west, and aldridge (boozer being hurt doesn’t count and niether does millsap yet)
yea he from my high school
which is under the radar