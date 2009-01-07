FYI: David West Is Still In The NBA

01.07.09 10 years ago
David West

Maybe it’s just me, but nobody has been talking about David West this season and I can’t figure out why. His numbers â€“ 20.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists â€“ are on par with last year’s, and his averages â€“ 49.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% and 89.4 FT% â€“ have all improved.

It’s not like he’s a good player on a bad team, because the Hornets are 21-10 and second in the West. He hasn’t gotten into any trouble, no drunk driving incidents that I know about. And last night he matched his career-high with 40 points (14-23 from the field, 12-13 from the stripe) and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds in a victory over the Lakers.

Making a living on wide-open jumpers from the top of the key doesn’t get you on SportsCenter, but it did get West to his first All-Star game last February. And while everyone jocks Chris Paul (as they should), West is the Malone to his Stockton; the Pippen to his MJ.

Will he make it two in a row?

