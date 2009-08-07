G-Shock The World: Kanye West Puts On A Show

I’ll be the first one to tell you that working for Dime is my dream job. How else would I swing an invite to G-Shock’s “Shock the World” event/party at Cipriani’s on Wall Street last night. Not only did I get to check out an exclusive preview of everything G-Shock has in store for the upcoming year – which is awesome – but I also got to see an intimate performance standing 10 feet away from Kanye West.

When I showed up at 55 Wall Street, I knew that this was going to be one of the more legit things I have ever been to. Step and repeat, red carpet, open bar, I felt like Turtle on Entourage. Here were some of the highlights:

– The collaborations this season are crazy and some of the big collaborators were in the building including Mister Cartoon and Stevie Williams.

– When Stevie was crowded by people snapping pictures, he couldn’t help but say, “You got me feeling like Yeezy!”

– The other collabs were with In4mation, Globe, Redman, Todd Jordan and LRG.

– Taking their game to the next level, G-Shock also just opened a concept shop in NYC at the Tourneau Time Machine on 57th Street – the world’s largest watch store. I saw the buildout and it’s ridiculous.

– G-Shock is also launching the new G-Shock Mini in the US for the first time.

After the presentations and checking out the watches, it was Kanye time. We waited around for a bit and then the show came on. When I first heard that Kanye was going to be performing, I figured it’d be a couple songs, but before the show I caught a glimpse of the set list (see picture below) and I knew it was going to be amazing.

The show was truly unbelievable. Other than the fact that I was so close and it was such a small crowd, Kanye put on a spectacle. His song selections were on point and his freestyles were impeccable and pertinent. He also told the whole crowd that his favorite song of all-time is “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” which could be mine as well. Check out some pics from the event.