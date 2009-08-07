G-Shock The World: Kanye West Puts On A Show

I’ll be the first one to tell you that working for Dime is my dream job. How else would I swing an invite to G-Shock’s “Shock the World” event/party at Cipriani’s on Wall Street last night. Not only did I get to check out an exclusive preview of everything G-Shock has in store for the upcoming year – which is awesome – but I also got to see an intimate performance standing 10 feet away from Kanye West.
When I showed up at 55 Wall Street, I knew that this was going to be one of the more legit things I have ever been to. Step and repeat, red carpet, open bar, I felt like Turtle on Entourage. Here were some of the highlights:
– The collaborations this season are crazy and some of the big collaborators were in the building including Mister Cartoon and Stevie Williams.
– When Stevie was crowded by people snapping pictures, he couldn’t help but say, “You got me feeling like Yeezy!”
– The other collabs were with In4mation, Globe, Redman, Todd Jordan and LRG.
– Taking their game to the next level, G-Shock also just opened a concept shop in NYC at the Tourneau Time Machine on 57th Street – the world’s largest watch store. I saw the buildout and it’s ridiculous.
– G-Shock is also launching the new G-Shock Mini in the US for the first time.
After the presentations and checking out the watches, it was Kanye time. We waited around for a bit and then the show came on. When I first heard that Kanye was going to be performing, I figured it’d be a couple songs, but before the show I caught a glimpse of the set list (see picture below) and I knew it was going to be amazing.
The show was truly unbelievable. Other than the fact that I was so close and it was such a small crowd, Kanye put on a spectacle. His song selections were on point and his freestyles were impeccable and pertinent. He also told the whole crowd that his favorite song of all-time is “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” which could be mine as well. Check out some pics from the event.
G-shocks are wack. I prefer a nice Movado.
Thats Dope. Sux that the names were wrong on that paper tho lol.
@TJ
What do you mean?
What kind of person spends any significant money on a Casio watch? They make calculators for fucks sake.
I’ll stick to my Swiss-made Oris TT Diver, thanks. A watch of substance and style. Not made by people who make toy keyboards.
Love these watches. I got my white Bape G-Shock and im looking to get another limited edition from another brand probably LRG – when i get my money riiiiiight.
@ Big Aaron
I like the style of that watch you pasted, its just too doll for me and not edgy enough and when it comes to watches, its not a place where i want to be subtle. I also like to switch my look up every few days, so thats why id spend significant money on a Casio watch. :)
I wouldve loved to be there to have vitnessed Kanye’s performens. Has Dime got any job openings? lol
Is it just me or is the idea of Casio needing Kanye to promote their products just lame?
First of, we’re only talking about watches –items that tell you the time and that’s it.
Then, if their products were that good, would they really need to put on a such like this?
I mean, we’re talking about watches. W.A.T.C.H.E.S.!
man i saw kanye perform whn he came to texas a couple of months ago and dude put on a 2hr set and killed it. has to be the best concert i’ve seen in a long time. lol-dude sampled journey “dont stop believing” and it was funny to see all the backpackers and hip hop heads singing along.
haha, Kanye is so wild! I love him.