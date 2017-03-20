Getty Image

Gabrielle Union is not shy about offering her basketball opinions on Twitter, whether they’re about her husband Dwyane Wade’s play, NBA referees, the Chicago Bulls, LeBron James or her beloved UCLA Bruins. So, it should come as no surprise that Union was excited about the Bruins advancing to the Sweet 16 on Sunday night, and she posted about how much she enjoys watching Lonzo Ball play.

Yes, I'm a UCLA graduate. Yes, Im biased. However, Lonzo Ball is a special player & what's great is he's not pressed. Controlled & mature. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 20, 2017

Union also had a funny take on Ball’s father, LaVar, who (unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for a month) has been ubiquitously present in the sports media talking about the basketball prowess of his three sons.