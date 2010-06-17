Game 7: Who do you got?

Don’t tell anybody, but I dropped my journalistic objectivity a few games ago and have undeniably been pulling for one team to win the 2010 NBA Finals:
The Boston Celtics.
It almost bothers me to say that, because for the most part, I’ve never liked the C’s. I didn’t like ’em as a kid in the ’80s, when — at least coming from where I’m from — the general rule was that White people liked the Celtics and Black people rolled with the Lakers (or Pistons, or Bulls). It wasn’t so bad during the Reggie Lewis/Xavier McDaniel era, although I didn’t like Dee Brown for robbing Shawn Kemp of a Dunk Contest title. I didn’t like Boston during the Pitino era, the Pierce/’Toine era, and most recently, the Big Three era; despite Ray Allen and KG (two of my favorites), being involved, in recent years Boston has produced maybe the most annoying group of fans in the League. They make it hard for an outsider to root for their team.
Going into this year’s Finals, I wasn’t pulling for one team over the other. I wasn’t even necessarily interested in seeing a good series: After watching and writing about NBA games every night for the last eight months, by the time we’re into the Finals, I’m ready for a quick sweep.
But then at some point during Ray Allen’s barrage of threes in Game 2, and Big Baby‘s breakout Game 4, I found myself definitely rooting for the C’s. And short of wearing Ray’s Sonics jersey, I’m going for them to win Game 7 tonight.
I want KG and Ray to get another ‘chip before they’re finished. I want Nate Robinson to reach the peak of NBA success and bring a ring home to Seattle. I want Big Baby to get the respect he deserves as a legit player and not a circus act. I want Tony Allen, who makes a point to donate his time to causes promoting education, to get proof on his ring finger to show kids who are struggling in school that it’s never too late to get back on track. It’s nothing against Kobe or Ron-Ron or Lamar, I’ll just be going for the other team tonight.
But that’s just me.
Who do you got in Game 7 and why?
have fun cryin tonight!
I’m with you all the way. I’ve never been a Celtics fan..but once KG and Ray Allen got there..I’ve been rooting for them. A lot of the same reasons that you do! So even tho Perk is out..I hope they can pull it off…..
Going for Boston big time. Got L.A. pulling it out though.
I’ve been a diehard Lakers fan since I was old enough to truly understand the game. To even consider cheering for the Celtics is blasphemy in my mind.
MY TEAM BOUT GREEN RONDO ROGER THAT
It’ll fabolous to see the SHOW go down. I remember what they did in ’01. But I can’t front, I wasn’t really smellin’ the Celts neither. My dad, the avid 6ers fan he is, hated them. So I hated them. Sorta like how he hated the Cowboys. We ride with da Birds. So I hated the Cowboys. Then…they beat Flash, and Bron Bron, and the Mighty Magic…and I was like WHOA!!!
And I wanted the Cavs in there this year. So Boston earned my props by bottling up Bron Bron’s squad. Then they body bagged the Magic…where a DOMINANT Jameer Nelson and a DOMINANT DWIGHT in the previous 2 series had thier hands ALL THE WAY FULL with…
MY TEAM BOUT GREEN RONDO ROGER THAT
The Lakers, because I’m a Lakers fan have always been a Lakers fan and will always be a Lakers fan. GO LAKERS!!!!
I would love to see Boston win this one. Unfortunately they probably wont. If LA wins, all the talk of Kobe cementing his legacy and being brought up in. conversations as surpassing MAGIC as the greatest Laker ever will drive me insane.
I hope the C’s can deliver the ultimate FU to Kobe’s precious legacy. And it’ll be funny to picture shaq at home laughing his ass off if Boston wins.
Ant = Bandwagoner
Not surprised another one of Dime’s writers is a Boston fan.
Sorry to disappoint you all, but Lakers are going to win tonight. It would’ve been nice to have Perk on the floor because Boston fans won’t have any excuses to make after they lose.
Sorry but L.A. has got this on ein the bag. Perkins is out and means way more to the Celtics then they realize. He brings morale and is a beast at rebounding and altering shots in the paint. Without him Celtics are weak down low. L.A. is going to win. Kobe wins Finals MVP.
There are 2 kinds of fans I’ve run into during these finals. There are people like myself. Laker fans, and I don’t mean the Kobe lovers, I mean LEGIT Laker fans. Rep the team as a unit. Shake our heads when Kobe starts jackin shots when Pau should be forcefed during a bad stretch. Were happy when Kobe finally sat down and rested the knee and the team still kept killin.
And then there are the Laker haters or the KG and Ray era Celtics fans.
1 – “Hey man, what team you claim?”
1 – “Don’t care as long as it’s not the Lakers”
or
1 – “Hey man, didn’t know you were a Celts fan. You ain’t got no jerseys, never caught a game live or on tv, matter fact, before 07, you hated em. What’s the haps?”
2 – “Yeah, I know, I’m only supportin em since they picked up KG and Ray-Ray. Want em to cop rings”
1 – “Yea, but they won it all 2 seasons ago…”
2 – “Yea, you know,…I just…..don’t want those damn Lakers to win”
LMAO!!!!
I want to root for the Celtics but there going to lose tomorrow. And I wont watch NBA TV or Espn after the game since the Celtics will lose. Congrats again to the Lakers for winning the finals this year. Thats 2 in a row for the lakers. No way a team that was 27-27 in their last 54 regular season games wins the championship. People are going to say Lakers won because Perkins didnt play. People are going to be talking about how Kobe & Co redeemed themselves against the C’s. Doc lost in the 94 finals even though his team was up 3-2. Doc is going to lose this series even though they were up 3-2. Both series Doc’s team didnt have homecourt advantage. Celtics were undefeated when they were up 3-2 until last year. Now this will be the 2nd row they lost after being up 3-2. C’s were 11-0 in Game 6 when they were up 3-2 in the finals. That streak is over. Celtics are like 11-0 in Game 7 finals and 4-0 or 7-0 vs the Lakers in Game 7. Both of these streaks willl end tomorrow. Sheed is 0-1 in Game 7 finals. Tomorrow he will be 0-2. C’ beat a soft Lakers team in the 84 finals then lost to them the next time they played in the finals. C’s beat a soft Lakers team in 08 then lost to them the next time they played in the finals. No one on the C’s deserves the MVP. Thats a sign that the Lakers are winning tomorrow. If the Lakers lose tomorrow then they would of lost 2 out of 3 home games and 3 out of their last 4 games. Lakers are too good for this to happen. Lakers are winning next year again as long as they stay healthy.
Adam Morrison with two rings? That doesn’t even make sense.
@BHop2010
Game’s tonight bro
Tough to go against the Lake Show at home if the C’s are without Perk.
im picking the celtics in a miracle win the biggest upset in history