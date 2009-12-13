Game of the Weak

Saturday’s NBA schedule featured one double-overtime game, one single-overtime game, the League’s best team having its 11-game win streak snapped, a matchup of probably the 2nd and 3rd-best teams in the West that included a huge comeback, and a rematch of 2009’s most exciting playoff series. So what was the best game of the night? Pacers vs. Wizards, naturally … With Indiana minus Danny Granger (foot), Washington’s Big Three finally playing like All-Stars simultaneously, and Earl Boykins killing it in crunch time, this should have been easy. Boykins’ jumper with 1:20 left in the fourth put Washington up six, but Tyler Hansbrough — who was a beast down the stretch — responded with an acrobatic layup and a dunk to keep it close. With 23 seconds left, Boykins hit a sick turnaround over T.J. Ford (it was like watching two middle-schoolers pretend to be Jordan and Bryon Russell) that put the Wiz up four. Hansbrough (19 pts) split a pair of free throws, and Antawn Jamison (31 pts) fouled Mike Dunleavy Jr. on the rebound, so Dunleavy added two more freebies. Down by one, the Pacers let a lot of time go while not fouling Caron Butler (23 pts) and finally fouling Gilbert Arenas. That decision paid off, as Gilbert (22 pts, 10 rebs, 11 asts) bricked both FT’s with six seconds left. Ford ran coast-to-coast and missed a layup, but Washington knocked the ball out with 0.5 remaining. All Indiana could do was hope for a tip-in on the inbound, but what they got was Brendan Haywood fouling Dunleavy at the buzzer. After a long review, the refs put Dunleavy at the line with 0.1 on the clock. He made both, and the Pacers ran out of D.C. with a stolen win. Between this and letting that Celtics game slip away the other night, the Wizards must feel cursed. If this were NBA Live they’d have hit “Reset” on the season by now … No matter how well the Jazz played through the first three quarters of last night’s game against the Lakers, nobody would care unless they could make it through the fourth without laying a gigantic dump on the gym floor. With L.A. playing on the road for the first time in forever, Utah outgunned them start to finish; leading by double-digits in the third quarter and not stepping off the gas in the fourth, and this time it was the Lakers who couldn’t buy a bucket … Kobe went 7-of-24 (16 pts), but obviously he had an easy excuse, seeing as his right hand looks like he’s been juggling firecrackers. Meanwhile, Deron Williams (21 pts, 11 asts) went into “We are NOT losing this game” mode and taking over in the clutch … The Nuggets were down by 17 to Phoenix in the second half before Chauncey Billups (24 pts, 8 asts) put on his Iron Man shoulder scope and started shooting Steve Nash‘s face off (and then Jared Dudley after he took a turn). Denver went ahead late in the fourth, and led by two in the final seconds when Nash got a step on Nene and had a good look at a lefty layup before Nene grabbed his arm to force a miss. No whistle. Alvin Gentry went bonkers and got ejected, allowing Denver to close it out at the line …
Blazers/Bucks went to double-overtime as Brandon Jennings and Brandon Roy traded clutch buckets and Portland showed further signs that injuries are catching up to them. The Blazers led by six in the first OT after LaMarcus Aldridge (31 pts, 11 rebs) started dunking on everybody in his path, but then Luke Ridnour took over. Seriously. On the night when Michael Redd returned to Milwaukee’s lineup, Ridnour (20 pts) was taking his minutes at two-guard , getting the Bucks back in it during the first overtime and hitting some buckets in the second extra frame as the Blazers got tired and ran out of gas … Mavs/Bobcats went to overtime, which belonged to Dirk Nowitzki (36 pts, 14-34 FG). Scoring 12 of Dallas’ last 14 points in regulation, Dirk hit a J on Boris Diaw with 10 seconds left to force OT; then in the final seconds of the extra frame he hit a go-ahead bucket over Diaw, and the game-winner when he drove left and gave Diaw another short pull-up jumper. Why didn’t Larry Brown have Gerald Wallace guard Dirk down the stretch? Or why not at least give Diaw some double-team help and force somebody else to beat you? … Other stat lines from Saturday: Rodney Stuckey scored 29 points to lead the Pistons past the Warriors; Jason Thompson posted 23 points and 12 boards in Sacramento’s win over the Wolves; and Rajon Rondo had 16 points and 14 dimes as the Celtics 20-pieced the Bulls … Chicago’s announcers had a discussion about Rasheed Wallace that went something like this: “He doesn’t look like he’s in great shape, but he looks better than he did the last time we saw him.” “Rasheed’s a vet, though, he’ll get it together when he has to.” “The Celtics are confident he’ll be in shape come playoff time.” Why does ‘Sheed have leeway to come into the season out of shape and then take 7-8 months during the season to get in shape? If this was Eddy Curry or Sean May or somebody else, they’d be getting killed for being undisciplined, but with ‘Sheed apparently it’s OK … Did you see B.J. Penn annihilate Diego Sanchez at UFC 107? The whole fight was basically Sanchez looking for an angle to get Penn on the mat, while Penn peppered Sanchez with punches. Penn nearly knocked him out in the first round, and by the third, Sanchez’s bottom lip was almost falling off his face. In the fifth, Penn caught Sanchez with kick to the forehead that opened up one of the worst cuts you’ll ever see in a fight. You could’ve fit a finger or two inside this thing. It was gross. The doctor stopped it immediately as Sanchez’s face looked like a pizza … We’re out like ‘Sheed’s conditioning …
That’s is a terrrrrible psycho t pic.. Just terrrrrible
You assholes Dime!! I was about to put on the UFC match before you jerks told me who won the contest. Next time stick to talking about basketball ffs!!
dime pissed off!! is right stick too basketball you ruined my ufc match too i wanted too see it
thx
Honestly dime no love for the pistons? they have been on a roll and stucks been killin it lately
I had to watch that Celtics-Bulls game on the Boston network since I live there and had to mute the TV because Tommy Heinsohn was being ABSURD! He talked about how much he hated Brad Miller for 20 minutes straight before I had to turn the sound off. He also is wrong about EVERYTHING he complains about.
Dime, you guys mention homer announcers a lot, but no one can come close to Tommy H.
to posts 2& 3…
struve
florian
mir
penn
…now all UFC DVR/Tivo numnuts can have 3 hours back in their day
bunch of pussies
Florian opened up a nasty cut on Anderson Varejao’s head, too.
Diaw was playing good, tight D on Dirk….but Dirk was just money. I don’t think Wallace would have been any more of a factor – Dirk is 7 feet tall and routinely knocks down fadeaway j’s from anywhere. That’s tough to defend.
Personally I don’t think ‘Sheed has ever looked “in shape”
I love Rasheed Wallace since his Portland days, period. His antics, theatrics, and his game makes for someone I would always cheer for. By the way, I am a big Jazz fan.
The Wizards need to make a trade asap and the Bulls need a new coach.
My meal allowance says it is nice to see Utah playing with swagger. Wesley Matthews is turning to be a nice revelation.
Sheed and Antoine Walker could compete for having no muscle tone…and n mention of Brad Miller getting his get back on Rondo…hilarious…as soon as he realizes it Rondo he close lines him, no T…that suckerpunching sun of a bitch…
kobe was also sick, he has some kind of virus, had to take i.v. before and during the game. so, considering all, it wasn’t that bad. plus, pau had another game with 20 rebounds.
If you have a broken finger and teammates who can shoot the ball, why on Earth take 24 shots in 36 minutes ?
Kobe will always be Kobe…
Arno is completely right. why in the world is he taking 9 threes ? just let the other guys step up, thats what the talent around you is for. and dont tell me they didn’t want to step up, gasol took just 11 shots and said he wants more touches. sry kobe, but thats just too much me, myself and I
@ Arno..fuck you.
@ sans…I see your Sheed and Toine and raise you Paul Pierce. Least muscular athlete. Matter o fact, think it’s been said on here b4, but between Pierce, Sheed, Eddie House and Scalabrine, the C’s might be the least muscular collection of pro athletes ever assembled. The Dream Team of flab, if you will.
Hansborough…who’dve thunk it?
John Wall John Wall John Wall John Wall Joh….
Its sad that kobe has won 4 rings been all-nba and all-defensive and has a M.V.P award and he still gets hated on……….
Earl Boykins is the pound for pound best player in the nba. Give him another foot in height and he’d be one of the top 50 players of all time.
@ 16:
Earl is Better than Gilbert right now. Srsly.
arenas missed clutch free-throws again…
I’m certainely not a Kobe hater ! The guy is amazing. But this ball game is a team game.
Anyway, I’m European, so I don’t buy in this star power concept regular season is all about. Playing your starters 35 to 40 minutes 3 times a week, while good subs just get on the court a couple minutes during garbage time is foolish : low defensive intensity, low rookies improvement (Beaubois played 4 seconds in the last 3 games !).
All this comes from media pressure and fans who rather see famous players than good games.
I’m also surprised you didn’t mention the flagrant-1 on Miller.
holy shit lakers fans are hard to stomach . . .
if lakers win — we’re just better than your stank ass team
if lakers lose — we were on the road, kobe was sick, his hand had a boo-boo
Fuck. when the jazz lost to the lakers:
-andrei kirilenko was out (mr.do-it-all)
-ronnie price was out (back up PG)
-kyrylo fesenko was out (back up C, with a stomach virus)
-kyle korver was out (hasn’t played a game all season)
-matt harpring was out (hasn’t played a game all season)
those 5 guys are a significant part of the Jazz bench and depth — and if they played you can bet that the jazz don’t score under 10 points in the 4th quarter of the previous game.
you guys are healthy — and if Kobe is HURT then don’t play him 37 mins and have him shoot 24 times. if he’s Injured keep him out — just don’t play his ass regular minutes and then use health as an excuse.
that’s what bitches do.
FURTHERMORE — Jazz just played 8 guys total, the Lakers went to the FT line (lakers make almost more FTs than the Jazz even shot), outrebounded the jazz and took more shots — and STILL lost.
but it doesn’t count ’cause kobe was hurt.
Gotta agree with amar. If Kobe was sooo hurt that it becoms a excse for their loss then he shouldn’t have played let alone take that many shots. Cuz if the lakers won it would of been ” o Kobe was hurt and we still won..champs” etc…
@Arno, Rafa23 & Amar
if y’all didn’t watch the game, you need to shut the f*ck up….
for most of the game kobe wasn’t forcing up shots, he was takin his within the offense…it was late in the 4th when they were down that he jacked up some questionable shots.
i agree that if kobe’s going to be a hindrance he should sit…but that wasn’t the case…
you can’t just look at the boxscore, check his fga’s, and then decide to pop off…
@crimewave
I didn’t say kobe jacked up shots — I said that if the loss is atributed to his injury then he shouldn’t have played. can’t have the cake and eat it too. (either kobe is good to go, and a loss with him playing 37 mins in a 48 min game is a legit loss; or, he should not have played)
lakers fans (real ones, not fake ass white kids who pretend to be thugs online who are only 13 years old) recognize losses as such. babies tries to make excuses for them.
I’m not saying that keeping Kobe out of games is going to get the lakers a win every night — but as a Jazz fan, it’s hard not to root for a lakers team that is focused on getting gasol, bynum, odom and artest the ball.
Well from another Laker fan..
We are not going to win every game (as much as we all would like too).. ill admit i wanted the streak to continue but who really cares..
No excuses we lost.. U lose basketball games..
and every year we lose some like this with Kobe shooting more than he should but bottom line dude is the team leader.. i doubt someone with his personality is going to check in the huddle and say “shit guys im really hurt.. i need u guys to pick it up for me”.. If ur the one of the best at what u do, if u can walk you THINK you can still perform better than most..
Oh well.. im more concerned with Bynum grabbing 3-4 boards and being quiet offensively.. Even Pau was just gobbling shit up..
Anyone seen Lamar Odom these days?? frickin cookie monster dude who just signed an extension and suddenly married a runner who reportedly looks like Chyna??
It’d be nice to have a 15&10&5 from him.. shit ill take his oddbal 14&15&4 lines if possible..
So while the C’s have been quietly putting together their own 10game win streak, all you guys still riding the lakers dicks about being the best in the NBA? Are you serious? Obvs they going to win all those games at home against subpar teams. When they go on a major road trip and win all those games then come talking to me.
@Amar
a loss is a loss…i agree with you on that…the jazz played better and deserved the win
i’m just saying that laker-haters are just as ignorant in attributing the loss to kobe’s fga’s as laker-fans are by attributing the loss to kobe’s sickness/injury…
arenas = choke 2 games in a row
Yeah, it’s understandable that Kobe struggled shooting the ball with a broken finger but part of the solution would be to shoot a lot less. He has no excuse to jack so many shots up, much less 9 three pointers, when he has talent around him. Their lost wasn’t so much on Kobe’s finger but his head.
“Boykins hit a sick turnaround over T.J. Ford (it was like watching two middle-schoolers pretend to be Jordan and Bryon Russell) that put the Wiz up four. ”
Classic Dime, classic
white american ballers rejoyce it’s your Indiana pacers. nah that’s racist nice game. but the foul was a little fagish you don’t call that with 0.1 unless he throws him on the ground and breaks him. this was supposed to be a non call but since the wizards talent level is a bit higher then the one of the pacers in that form indiana deserved it. and please phoenix isn’t the 2nd or 3rd best team in the west not now and especialy not at the end of the season. and man I love melo’s game this season he’s killing it finaly put it together and he’s only getting better. If you’re gonna play through the flu don’t do it with pain kille rin your body it’s not gonna work. kudo’s to kobe but the lakers should just play without him from time to time to see who steps up if or when he has six fouls in the fourth quarter
because sheed is gangsta haha
Why do you guys like watching other guys in short shorts straddle each other?
i understand the nature of these forums is to comment on the way players/teams have been playing and all things basketball, but dont you guys think it’s pretty fucked up to say a guy’s wife is fugly (looks like chyna).
i mean, i really think that’s one of those unwritten rules that guys don’t do to other guys. like lowblows and shit. it’s pretty pansy to me…
sheed was at the mallignaggi fight after the bulls game
@nola, I’m originally the one who said she looks like chyna and thats not even a diss…to chyna at least…cuz at least chyna had to take steroids like that meanwhile his chick popped out the womb looking like bigfoot. And as for unwritten rules, if tigers taught us one thing its that, there are none.its not like i’m making fun of some lucemia patient. chicks a fake celebrity and looks like a MMA fighter, he was askin for it.
nola–what kind of guy code are you talking about? At least she’s getting in shape, she about to join the muscle tone team with her husband…it’s getting to the point with a lot of pro basketball players that whenever they move quicker than they look announcers get flabbergasted and say “Tha’s an athletic move” muscle tone decieving them into thinking that they are not watching professional athlete participate in an athletic event…
@ no j mayo…I see your entire Celtics argument and call with Vince Carter…every time he dunks I’m shocked…his ankles are even flabby…and dude needs to shave more frequently around his lack of a hairline, the stubble gets bad somedays…
@7 Austin
I believe it was Rafael Nadal lol
I think the ’92 Shaq could win a fight or 2 in the UFC
The Pistons are quietly staying in the hunt for a middle of the pack playoff spot. They might even make some noise in the first round. They’re style of play is so refreshing. 100% every single night. And they aren’t playing with two of their best 3 (BG and Prince). And Dime, no mention of RIP finally coming back…he was rusty, but when that midrange is in a groove, its one of the nicest things ever.
Pistons will make someone scared in the first round for sure.
@41:
You know what, 3 seasons ago, I was also THAT delusional thinking my Magic will ‘make noise’ in the first round of the playoffs. After seeing us being swept, I surely learned.
Maybe you need to learn NOW cat. Stop smokin’ that shit.
You forgot to mention how Tyler Hansborough missed the 2nd foul shot on purpose while nobody was paying attention. Smart play!
@ QQ . . . . just shake it off my friend. Just becuz the Magic were fraud 3 seasons ago does not mean that the Pistons are as fraudulant.
I know heartache is tough, but you gotta be strong man!
lol.
you honestly cannot deny that the Pistons are getting it done right now.
I see Dime doesn’t give them too much love either but honestly, i think they are a 17pts an 10rebs center away from making a REAL push in the East.
Ever since LBJ’s F’ed with Gilbert in the PO’s a few yrs. back he cannot make clutch FT’s.
C’mon Agent 0, make them FREE throws!
Oh, Nash is amazing!
anybody else notice DWill made fools of the Laker guards, especially SBrown. Bet he’s taking DWill of his Christmas card list for making him look so stupid so often.