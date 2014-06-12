“Game Of Thrones” NBA Parody Returns With Hilarious New Episode

If you’re not watching “Game of Thrones,” you should, if only to appreciate the hilarious NBA parody “Game of Zones” which we told you about last month. The epic series returned for a second episode, and it’s even better.



In addition to having LeBron James and Dwyane Wade as Jamie Lannister and Cersei Lannister, Chris Bosh returns as a dragon.

It was a pleasant surprise seeing Marc Gasol and Mike Conley as The Hound and Arya Stark.

Without spoiling the whole thing, just know there’s a classic scene with Phil Jackson as Petyr Baelish.

There are endless parodies which can be done with this concept. We hope “Game of Zones” keeps going until they’ve exhausted every single idea left. You can watch the full episode here:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(H/T Bleacher Report)

What do you think?

Follow steven lebron on Twitter at @steven_lebron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.