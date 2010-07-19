“Game Time” Rules The Red Bull Revolution in Boston

This past Saturday in Boston, the Back Bay Fens played host to Red Bull’s first ever 2-on-2 Revolution Tour stop, where only one team would distinguish themselves as Boston’s best. As 32 local teams poured into the park in the morning, players began stretching out, taking practice jumpers and doing everything in their power to prepare themselves for the long day of physical basketball in the blistering summer heat that lay ahead. In the end, Game Time, a duo comprised of 28-year-old Jared Hite and 23-year-old Rob Adams, took home the championship and a $2,000 prize.

The road to the ‘chip was a brutal one. Matching up against former college players and some of Boston’s finest playground talent, Game Time had their work cut out for them from the get-go. That they outscored opponents by 61 points over their five games is a testament to the on-court chemistry of Adams and Hite. “We grew up together and know each other, playing with each other in intercity leagues,” Adams said. “So we feed off of it.”



After cruising in their first game against Boston’s Finest, Game Time took on Young Money in a pivotal second-round match-up. Led by the play of 6-8, 260 lb. big man Joaquin Thomas, Young Money was considered among the early favorites. Thomas, who dropped 19 points and two thunderous dunks in his team’s first-round match-up, appeared to be the one most capable of benefiting from “Rondo’s Rules.” But when Hite blocked a Thomas dunk (three points) and then put back a bucket of his own (two points), the early major point swing was too much to handle for Young Money, who fell to Game Time 21-7.

“We had to come out here and make a statement,” Hite said after the win.

Game Time made their way to a semi-final round showdown with Team Rufus, who had earned a crowd for each and every match-up. Former Providence Friar Dwight Brewington had teamed up with longtime friend Eric Downie to form a lethal combination of shooting, size (both stand 6-5) and athleticism that wowed the hundreds in attendance. After a tight 22-19 win over Team Buckets, Team Rufus had earned a spot in the tournament’s last four.



“You can’t sleep on anybody,” the 25-year-old Brewington said. “You gotta keep it simple.”

The day’s most notable name (for multiple reasons) belonged to The Trashy Tacos. The Tacos had all but locked up a semi-final spot before a missed free throw from Chris Rodenizer sparked a comeback from Team T+R. Trevor Coffey, who formerly played at Allegheny College in Pennsylvania, met Rodenizer after he transferred to Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. The two friends had a remarkable run to the third-round, including a 21-20 victory over Southside in the second round. Southside big man Mike Barrow had dominated in the team’s first game against Team Cruz, but even he couldn’t slow Rodenizer and Coffey down. Though they fought until the very last whistle, all the Tacos had to show for it were bloodied elbows and countless knee scrapes. “Playing outside, on the playground, that’s the way the game is supposed to be played,” Rodenizer said after his team’s disappointing loss.

As quietly as a 320-pound man possibly can, 28-year-old Marvin Russell was marching the Marv Squad all the way to the finals. Russell, with the help of teammate Silas Carnes, was a seemingly unstoppable force. Russell dominated play down low while Carnes controlled the game from up top, adding a shooting touch and the ability to slash through the lane. The end result for Marv Squad was a championship match-up with the winner of Game Time and Rufus.

Fresh off a 14-point win over Team #11, Game Time was ready to play. Even so, Team Rufus was oozing confidence as they stepped onto the pavement.

“I’ve played with all these guys before,” Downie said. “After beating the last team, I know we got this.”

On a breezy day at the Fens, Brewington’s deadly perimeter shot was clearly not the weapon he could usually count on. Shots rolled in and out all day for Rufus, but in a match-up against the athletic Game Time, Rufus wouldn’t be getting any second chances. While Hite owned the paint all day long, adding second-chance buckets and clutch rebounds, Adams ripped through defenses seemingly at will. Game Time cruised in their semifinal match-up, defeating Rufus 22-13.



“We got a little antsy there at the end when we re trying to put it away,” Hite said. “We were fatigued, but we got the job done.”

Even before facing a 320-pound monster with $2,000 on the line, Game Time appeared unfazed. After starting the game off with an alley-oop dunk from Adams to Hite, the more athletic Game Time simply ran away with it. Visibly fatigued, Marv Squad struggled to develop any type of flow on offense, mainly due to a finger injury to Carnes that stopped the game twice. Hite and Adams cruised onward, besting Marv Squad 21-10 for a well-deserved championship title.

“I’m so glad I came,” said 29-year-old Boston resident Kim Yook. “I was walking by this morning and I saw some people playing, and I ended up watching the whole thing!”

Local Boston player Lee “Radar” Sterling, whose team Ballaholics suffered a first-round defeat, couldn’t agree more.

“This was a great event,” Sterling said after the tournament. “Everybody got along, the basketball was good, and it was a perfect day all around.”

