On a night of basketball that had it all, we were given four ridiculous game-winning shots: One by an MVP; One by a rookie; One by a journeyman; And one by a couple of no-names. Four game-winners in one night like this can get even the most hardened League Pass vet to shake their head and smile. We’ll kick things off with Derrick Rose ending Brandon Jennings‘ nightmare of a game with a step-back J in his mug.
Game-Winner Death Match: Derrick Rose Vs. Jordan Farmar Vs. Kyrie Irving Vs. John Salmons
Sean Sweeney 03.08.12 6 years ago 2 Comments
Love the Chicago call by (I think) Stacy King: “Let me step back and KISS MYSELF!!”
If you were able to transfer exactly how good they were in college to the pros, the Nets would have a squad: Farmar (UCLA), Shelden (Duke), Deron (Illinois), Sundiata Gaines (Georgia), MarShon Brooks (Providence), Humphries (Minnesota), Damion James (Texas) and Brook (Stanford) were all beasts in college.
But I guess you could say that about every NBA team.