Game-Winner Death Match: Derrick Rose Vs. Jordan Farmar Vs. Kyrie Irving Vs. John Salmons

03.08.12 6 years ago 2 Comments
On a night of basketball that had it all, we were given four ridiculous game-winning shots: One by an MVP; One by a rookie; One by a journeyman; And one by a couple of no-names. Four game-winners in one night like this can get even the most hardened League Pass vet to shake their head and smile. We’ll kick things off with Derrick Rose ending Brandon Jennings‘ nightmare of a game with a step-back J in his mug.

