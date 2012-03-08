Game-Winner Death Match: Derrick Rose Vs. Jordan Farmar Vs. Kyrie Irving Vs. John Salmons

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On a night of basketball that had it all, we were given four ridiculous game-winning shots: One by an MVP; One by a rookie; One by a journeyman; And one by a couple of no-names. Four game-winners in one night like this can get even the most hardened League Pass vet to shake their head and smile. We’ll kick things off withending‘ nightmare of a game with a step-back J in his mug.