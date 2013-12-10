Game Day Sunglasses For Every NBA Team By Society 43

12.10.13 5 years ago

While the weather has turned cold and the days have gotten shorter, the glare of the sun will still hurt your eyes as it glints off the snow. With the holidays in full-swing, why not pick up a pair of officially licensed NBA Game Day Sunglasses by Society 43.

Every pair of NBA Game Day sunglasses features two different designs for all 30 NBA franchises. Each pair comes outfitted with 100% UVA & UVB protection, reflective lenses with protective mirror coating that exceeds ANSI impact standards, spring-loaded flex-fit hinges and a Society 43 soft cloth bag to keep them safe. If this doesn’t make you think stocking stuffer, we don’t know what will.

Use the code “BROBIBLE” for 15% Off and Free Shipping.

[SOCIETY 43]

