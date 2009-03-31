What if Kevin Garnett is out for the season?

Is anyone else seeing the parallels between Kevin Garnett‘s injury situation this year and Andrew Bynum‘s last year?
Garnett returned on March 20 from his right knee strain, and even though the Celtics were closely monitoring him — KG only played 15 and 17 minutes, respectively, in crucial games against the Spurs and Magic — his comeback was cut short after four games when he was held out Friday at Atlanta and Sunday against Oklahoma City. Today, Doc Rivers said the Celtics are shutting down KG for a while longer:
“It probably won’t be for the year,” Rivers said. “He’ll probably play by the end, last couple of games or last three games. It’s just not progressing the way we anticipated it would progress.”
If I’m the Celtics, I’m at least getting mentally prepared for the fact that Garnett might not be there when the playoffs start; and he might not be there when the playoffs end. Just like with Bynum last year — “He’s coming back in April… well, he’s coming back in the first round… well, he’s DEFINITELY coming back if we make the Finals…” — or Gilbert Arenas over the last two years, there’s a real chance Garnett’s injury is worse than anyone is admitting and that he’s not coming back, period.
Then again, it may be that the Celts have quietly conceded the No. 2 seed to Orlando and the No. 1 seed to Cleveland, and have decided to rest Garnett as a precaution going into the playoffs. But that’s the best-case scenario. Worst-case, Garnett is going to be unavailable for the duration of the postseason. Right now it’s just a waiting game to find out the truth.
Can the Celtics win a championship without Garnett in the lineup?
hellllllll no they cant
they’ll have trouble getting out the 1st round
That sucks.
However, that’s a perfect excuse to lose to the Cavs in the East finals.
we have no chance without kg…
my theory is the c’s would rather play the sixers than pistons anyway so by locking up the 3 seed we can allow kg to rest that much longer and he’ll come back lookin 3 years younger and totally rested for the playoffs after sittin out this long..hopefully…
Hell Mother F***in NO!!!!!!!!
Celts fan should be worried
No chance without KG. They might win a series, but that’s it.
I’m out like a 09′ celtics ring
KG could play right now if he wanted. He wanted to play the rest of the game he got hurt, they are just being safe. And making sure he will be fine for the playoffs. They have said numerous times…if this was the playoffs, he would be playing right now.
Bynum dislocated his kneecap, couldn’t walk off the court. Only similarity is that they both missed time and have (missed) projections about when they are coming back.
Beantown has no chance w/o KG. I wonder if/when Boston fails to repeat w/o KG. Will others in the media find a way to blame Starbury for this.
and p.s. no, no way they can win without KG. Maybe get a few rounds, but not all the way…
As a Celts fan, I am worried. I think he is hurt worse then they are letting on, but nothing like Bynum last year. Hopefully, 3 weeks of rest will help him out and he will be able to tune up durring the first round. That is pretty wishfull thinking, as most players take a couple of weeks to get back into game shape in the best of situations.
I think that without KG, the Celts can still beat anyone in the east other then the Lebrons. With KG, they are a championship level team, without, they become Detroit from the last few years, out in the Eastern Conferance finals.
Here is hoping KG comes back soon. The finals should be decided by open competition, not injuries. I hope Bynum makes it back too so there are no excuses and the winner can know they beat the best at their best.
Of course they can’t, they’ll get knocked out in the second round
All i’m saying is KNEE injuries aint no joke.
It aint like gettin’ a paper cut.
I tore my ACL and MCL playing MANHUNT outta all games!
Even though my knee is stronger now, it aint like it used to be. Cadaver tissue aint the same as the stuff that’s been with you since Mama’s womb, ya know?
I say that to say, I’m short and the stability/balance issues were/are STILL there after the initial trauma.
These guys are HULKS. Shaky knees hold up 130 POUND SCRIMPS wayyyyyyy better than 250 POUND WHALES.
KG has been playing nearly 80 regular season games a year for 14 seasons (besides the lockout) and has carried the load a la Iverson on many of those teams.
Shit’s gonna catch up with you one day and at 32 years old, it’s his time to actually feel the wear and tear.
Leon Powe hasn’t even played in the last two weeks, either. He would have to step up major as a starter to make any dent in the problems they’d have come playoffs.
If KG cant come back its a wrap.
Hopefully he comes back in the playoffs.. i dont want any excuses from Beantown..
And i knew it was bad the way it happened.. Those no contact injuries are way more SERIOUS.. Anyone remember C-Webb??
No, the Celtics can’t win without KG. But what does this have to do with Bynum? It’s not even 100% clear that the Lakers are better with Bynum at this point — they will be eventually, I’m sure, but he’s got to become more consistent on both ends. KG is Boston’s best player when healthy. And their injuries aren’t similar either — KG would be playing now if it was the playoffs, most likely; there were whispers Bynum came back slowly last year b/c he didn’t want to jeopardize getting a mega long-term contract. So what do these injuries have in common again?
Non-contact injury made me think “out for season” as soon as I saw him hop all the way to the locker room.
No Powe and no Big Baby after this year (Celtics are over the cap and these second round picks have no Bird Rights). KG better roll around in Paul Pierce’s magic wheelchair till the playoffs start.
Right on @ 16
C-webb was a mess. Celts have no shot without Garnett, thats like taking Kobe or Bron away. You lose not only your best guy, but more importantly your emotional engine. You think Big Baby is gonna step and be an emotional leader? Not without crying first, Truth can step up but thats not enough. Sugar Ray is a compliment guy, not a leader. Sucks because I wanted to see the Finals remtach, both teams healthy, no excuses. Lake Show will polish off the Cavs in the Finals.
Can the Celtics win a championship without Garnett in the lineup?
Can you seriously ask a dumber question?
How about ‘Can the Lakers win the ‘Chip without Kobe?’ or ‘Can the Cavs take it without Lebron?’
Y’all must be bored, and I enjoy this site and your work, but this is not a topic, anyone who thinks they can take it without KG is a complete idiot. Actually, they should holler at me, because i need to take that money in such a sure bet.
What if the NBA still used peach baskets….”If” if was a shot of patron we would all be drunk
Question should have been can the Celtics win a round without KG.
No way in the world can we make it to the championship without KG. I think we can make it too the second round and that is about it. If Powe wasn’t hurt, I could see us making it too the Eastern Conference finals w/o KG but now we are left without any big man depth at all. Both Moore and Perks are foul prone and Moore haven’t done anything since he came to Boston. Pierce and Ray will have to pull a Sprewell/Houston type Knicks performance even to think about making it back to the finals.
this adds more excitement to the already tight east conf. playoff scenarios.
as a boston fan i’m pretty confident KG won’t let Doc sit him for the playoffs. I’ll take KG for 10min/game on one knee any day. That dude’s spirit is infectious for the young cats.
FourtyTwo says:
KG better roll around in Paul Pierce’s magic wheelchair till the playoffs start.
LMAO!
I think the Celtics can go as far as the second round although it isnt inconceivable that they could lose in the first round. PP, Ray, Rondo, & Big Baby (if he continues to play the way he has) are enough to knock off a lower seeded team. However, it wont be an easy out. As of rite now they would play the Sixers if the playoffs started now. The Sixers play a similar style to that of the Atlanta Hawks who if everyone recalls took the Celts to 7 games and that was with Garnett in the lineup. They are young, athletic, solid defensively and offensively. Also their best player Andre Igoudala has elevated his game since last year when he was exposed by the Pistons. He could very well lead the Sixers to an upset over the Celts if they don’t have KG back by the first round.
Fuuuuuuuuuuck! We are a 2nd round team without KG, maybe we could eek out a win vs. Orlando – that team’s not built for the Playoffs – but cleveland just locked up the East. I thought this was their year preseason, and now this solidifies it…
Can’t wait to seew the look on Kobe’s face as Bron’s lifting the Larry O.
“Can’t wait to seew the look on Kobe’s face as Bron’s lifting the Larry O.”
It will be totally worth it for that to happen to watch the mortgages on the Celtics team coming due with no more championships.
No Big Baby, no Powe, no Starbury, no Moore. House is likely gone.
$70 million committed to 10 players in 2010… two of whom are JR Giddeons and Bill Walker… Danny Ainge = Boy One-der
haha y’all seem to forget how tough this guy is and how much he loves the game. If he’s guaranteed to win it all again this season to shut it down for well a year or so he’ll probably do just that. He’ll be there when the playoffs start no worries… but please stop comparing him to bynum. bynum is a nice player and la without bynum is a lot better then boston without KG
In the words of Chappelle: “You’re done, son!”
@42 – house is signed for next year too and we’ll keep Powe and/or Baby with the mid level exception, and Moore and Starbury were both, clearly 1 year rentals anyway. You’re very short-sited man.
And honestly, I’d gladly take another 10 years of shit for the ring. Anyone that wouldn’t take a guaranteed chip and a short window vs a longer window with MUCH longer odds – by the time we’d’a been ready, this league will belong to Bron – then you’re lying to yourself. AND any team with KG, Ray, and Truth is gonna be in the hunt. Not 1 of those guys you listed even start…
pj is right what the hell does this and bynum have in common. nothing the celts wont win for sure without kg and the lakers we dont know if they are better with bynum they sure as hell can win without him.
Impossible
KG has played through pain, Bynum hasn’t.
Hey Boston Fans,
Keep your eyes on your crappy airport because KG will be reclining in Malibu, and now you know what we Laker supporters felt, when our “man in the middle” was out. No one ever said life’s fair, but they did say “what goes around, comes around”. Your turn. RayRay and PP can do it with those pizza lugging thugs….and with David Stern backing them….ooops, my mistake, he’s backing Cleveland this year. It’s a horrible city, they need something…
humanomaly (aka “The Anti-Crust”)
Dr. Xiang, explain the cause of the pain and the structural integrity comprising each player”s injuries…Rate the pain on the 1 to 10 scale…..Sometimes playing through pain isn’t always the best thing to do. OK have KG play, then he can become a Kenyon Martin case, and he’s worth squat careerwise after that, I’d like to see that, an idiot throwing away his liveliehood and career for a championship. I’d rather treat our players like humans, and not like pitbulls….Xiang, ever eat dog? Japanese eat ramen, Chinese eat chow-mein, and Phillipino’s eat Doberman…..go “C” yourself, and after you whack, your hand is probably green too…..