Gary Payton, Bernard King And 10 More Enter The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

09.08.13 5 years ago

This weekend saw 12 different players, executives and coaches inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. Among those admitted, former NBA players Gary Payton, Bernard King, Richard Guerin, and ABA champion Roger Brown. Check out videos detailing some of the Hall of Fame inductees during this weekend’s look back at their contributions to the game, and watch the speeches Payton and King gave upon entry into the exclusive club.

Here is the full list of every 2013 Hall of Fame inductees:
PLAYERS
Gary Payton
Bernard King
Roger Brown
Oscar Schmidt (International)
Richard Guerin
Dawn Staley

COACHES
Guy V. Lewis
Rick Pitino
Jerry Tarkanian
Sylvia Hatchell

CONTRIBUTERS
Dr. E.B. Henderson
Russ Granik

Find more coverage on all the inductees by heading over to NBA.com.

