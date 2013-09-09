Gary Payton, Bernard King And 10 More Enter The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

This weekend saw 12 different players, executives and coaches inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. Among those admitted, former NBA players Gary Payton, Bernard King, Richard Guerin, and ABA champion Roger Brown. Check out videos detailing some of the Hall of Fame inductees during this weekend’s look back at their contributions to the game, and watch the speeches Payton and King gave upon entry into the exclusive club.

Here is the full list of every 2013 Hall of Fame inductees:

PLAYERS

Gary Payton

Bernard King

Roger Brown

Oscar Schmidt (International)

Richard Guerin

Dawn Staley

COACHES

Guy V. Lewis

Rick Pitino

Jerry Tarkanian

Sylvia Hatchell

CONTRIBUTERS

Dr. E.B. Henderson

Russ Granik

There you have it … the official Class of 2013 photo! #2013HOF pic.twitter.com/2irWeRtLgX — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) September 8, 2013

Find more coverage on all the inductees by heading over to NBA.com.

