Gary Payton Is Sad About Blockbuster’s Bankruptcy

#Twitter
02.07.14 4 years ago
Gary Payton, Charissa Thompson

Gary Payton, Charissa Thompson (photo. @FoxSportsLive)

You might not remember Blockbuster since we’re currently in a period where everyone’s got high-speed streaming services and video on demand, but the movie rental chain used to be the best place to find movies to watch at home. While that might sound anachronistic to the kids who think the 1990s are retro, it was an important destination for movie lovers way back when. The same goes for Gary Payton it seems as we learned last night on Twitter.

Prior to a Fox Sports telecast Thursday night, host Charissa Thompson discovered a relic while rifling through her co-host’s wallet. Payton, a 2013 Hall-of-Fame inductee, still has a laminated Blockbuster card in his wallet even though they closed their last US location a few weeks back, and filed for bankruptcy more than three years ago.

Nobody keeps the Glove from renting movies the old fashioned way â€” even if there aren’t any Blockbusters left. Oh wait â€” Lamar Odom was spotted in a Blockbuster by paparazzi during his AWOL moment past summer, so maybe Blockbuster is the preferred destination for OG ballers.

(via All Ball Blog)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSBLOCKBUSTERCHARISSA THOMPSONFOX SPORTSGARY PAYTONTwitter

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP