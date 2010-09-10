Gatorade REPLAY: Chat With Dwyane Wade, Dwight Howard & Carlos Boozer Tonight

Last week, we told you about what’s going down tonight in Chicago, and I even made the trip out here to check it all out. As Season 3 of Gatorade REPLAY kicks off, two major names in Chicago basketball – the Bloom Township Trojans and the Brother Rice Crusaders – will reunite to replay their 2000 super sectional game that ended with a questionable last-second tip-in at the buzzer. But this time, 10 years later, each squad will have the help Dwyane Wade (Bloom Township) or Dwight Howard (Brother Rice) on the bench as honorary coaches for the two teams.

But before things kick off, Flash and Superman will be chatting live at 6:05pm CST, while game day commissioner a new Chicago Bull Carlos Boozer will chat live during halftime at 8:05pm CST. After the jump, you will find both the streaming video player and the social stream (so you can ask questions live).

After the game, if you’re interested, be sure to tune in for the post-game press conference at 9:15pm CST to see who wins this time around. I’ll be getting up with all the guys as well, and bringing you exclusive content from throughout the night.

