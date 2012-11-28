George Hill Beats The Lakers; A Dallas Star Blows A Game At The Free Throw Line

The Lakers and Pacers tilt last night in L.A. was so bad it was almost comical. There was Dwight Howard missing clutch free throws and laughing about it. There was Joey Crawford making awful calls left and right. There was Indiana fumbling away nearly every opportunity to close the Lakers out. There was Kobe attempting to win the game by himself. In the end, George Hill (19 points) hit one more big shot than Bryant, and Hill’s high underhand shot off the glass that dropped in with .1 seconds left won it for the visitors, 79-77 … It was no surprise Kobe played through flu-like symptoms, and we weren’t surprised that he went out and dropped 40 points with 10 rebounds and like 13 terrible shots either. It was fairly predictable … We’re not sure where these Pau Gasol-for-Amar’e Stoudemire rumors first started circulating, but this probably isn’t happening… no, it definitely isn’t happening. Last we checked, STAT is still hurt and has knees that could disintegrate any day now. You can’t say they’d do this deal for money reasons either – Stoudemire’s contract runs even longer than the Black Swan’s, and in 2014-15, the money increases all the way to $23.4 million (have fun with that, New York). Obviously, the Knicks would jump at this trade. That doesn’t necessarily get Gasol (another timid 10-point performance last night) off the hook. The Los Angeles Times reports the Lakers aren’t actively shopping him now because they want to see how he fits in once Steve Nash gets back. But if he doesn’t pick it up then, you can expect more rumors like this … What’s more surprising: Cleveland sitting at 3-12 after Kyrie Irving was supposed to make the leap in his second season and bring along the Cavs with him? Or Phoenix, having lost their best player and replacing him with band-aids, and still sitting at 7-8? It has to be the Suns, who beat up on Cleveland last night, 91-78, by getting contributions from everyone from Goran Dragic (19 points, five boards, seven dimes) to Jermaine O’Neal (nine points, six rebounds, zero knee injuries). The last five minutes of this one were only worthwhile to see if Anderson Varejao would get to another 20/20 game. He didn’t, finishing with 20 points and 18 boards, but he was perhaps the lone bright spot in this one for the Cavs … Minnesota finally broke off their losing slide by beating Sacramento, 97-89, behind a monster night from Kevin Love (23 points, 24 rebounds) for their first win in over two weeks … While in college ball, Indiana proved they are the best team in the country by obliterating UNC at home, 83-59. Cody Zeller looked like a man among boys, doing literally whatever he wanted on his way to 20 points, eight boards and four blocks … No. 3 Michigan also won, taking out No. 19 N.C. State by seven as Trey Burke (18 points, 11 assists) controlled the tempo throughout … Keep reading to hear about one of the most surprising fantasy players of the year …
George Hill Beats The Lakers; A Dallas Star Blows A Game At The Free Throw Line
uproxx 11.28.12 6 years ago
Around The Web
TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIREANDERSON VAREJAOCHANDLER PARSONSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSCody Zellerdallas mavericksElton BrandGeorge HillHouston RocketsINDIANA PACERSINDIANA UNIVERSITYJae CrowderJAMES HARDENJOEY CRAWFORDJrue HolidayKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSMIKE DANTONINEW YORK KNICKSO.J. MayoPAU GASOLPHILADELPHIA 76ERSPHOENIX SUNSSmackTERRENCE ROSSTORONTO RAPTORSTrey BurkeUNIVERSITY OF MICHIGANVINCE CARTER
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago