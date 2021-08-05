Report: George Hill Is Returning To Milwaukee After Clearing Waivers

The Milwaukee Bucks have had to do some retooling of their roster after winning a championship, but will return the vast majority of their core pieces to try and repeat in 2022. Their Big 3 are all locked in long term and they managed an absolute steal by getting Bobby Portis back at a significant discount.

The lone departures have been PJ Tucker, who is headed to Miami on a deal that apparently made the Bucks balk at to the dismay of their fans, and Jeff Teague. Replacing Tucker will be far more difficult given his defensive presence, and it seems likely the Bucks will hope they can rely more on Portis initially and possibly try to address that void on the buyout market (where they are regularly active). To replace Teague, Milwaukee turned to an old friend in former Buck, George Hill, who just got waived by the Sixers.

According to Shams Charania, Hill will be signing with the Bucks on a 2-year, $8 million deal that will help bolster their point guard rotation behind Jrue Holiday, which was arguably the weakest part of their roster during their title run, particularly while they were without Donte DiVincenzo.

Hill was a relative non-factor for the Sixers last postseason and it remains to be seen what all he still has left to contribute in the playoffs, but he is someone who you can rely on for quality regular season minutes, at the very least, as an excellent shooter and hope that translates to postseason performance as well. Given Milwaukee’s long season and Holiday playing the Olympics as well, having someone to eat more regular season minutes that can keep the team afloat while Holiday is on the bench will be very important for Milwaukee next season.